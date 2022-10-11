ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
The Guardian

Bank confirms pension funds almost collapsed amid market meltdown

Pension funds managing vast sums on behalf of retired people across Britain came close to collapse amid an “unprecedented” meltdown in UK government bond markets after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, the Bank of England has said. Explaining its emergency intervention to calm turmoil in financial markets last week,...
Markets Insider

The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours

Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
daystech.org

US knee-caps China’s chip sector, sending tech investors scrambling

Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings in addition to in chip makers slumped on Monday, as traders have been spooked by new US export management measures geared toward slowing Beijing’s technological and navy advances. The Joe Biden administration revealed a sweeping set of export controls...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Close Lower as Global Growth Concerns Persist; Stoxx 600 Down 0.5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Tuesday as concerns persisted over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed down 0.5%, recovering somewhat from steeper losses earlier in the...
AFP

Asian chipmakers plunge after US unveils China export controls

Chipmakers plunged in Asian trade Tuesday over new US measures to limit China's access to high-end semiconductors with military uses, a move that wiped billions from companies' valuations worldwide. Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo markets were closed for holidays on Monday, and when trading resumed Tuesday, chipmakers sank.
GOBankingRates

6 Best ETFs for Late 2022

Exchange-traded funds are a great way for investors to access sections of the market without having to build their own entire portfolios. An ETF provides an entire portfolio to investors with a single...
International Business Times

US Stocks Start The Week With Another Sell-Off On Earnings, Interest Rates Worries

A Wall Street sell-off that began at the end of last week rolled over to this week, driven by interest rate and earnings worries. All major equity indexes ended Monday's trade lower, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.75%, the Dow Jones Industrials losing 0.32% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling the most by 1.04%.
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amgen, Uber, Lyft, Zscaler and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amgen — The biopharma stock jumped 5.7% after Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen to overweight from equal weight, saying Amgen is "largely derisked" and provides defensiveness for investors. Walgreens Boots Alliance — Shares of the drugstore chain jumped 2.4%, giving the...
NBC Los Angeles

How to Make Inflation-Protected Bonds Work in Your Portfolio as Interest Rates Rise

It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio diversification amid market uncertainty, experts say. It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio...
msn.com

Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
