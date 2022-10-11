Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
US stocks fall as investors prepare for an earnings deluge amid worries about rates and recession
US stocks ended lower Monday, marking a fourth consecutive decline amid worries about the economy. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said a recession could push stocks down by another "easy 20%." Chip stocks fell as the Biden administration ramped up limits on chip sales to China. US stocks closed lower Monday...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Bank confirms pension funds almost collapsed amid market meltdown
Pension funds managing vast sums on behalf of retired people across Britain came close to collapse amid an “unprecedented” meltdown in UK government bond markets after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, the Bank of England has said. Explaining its emergency intervention to calm turmoil in financial markets last week,...
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours
Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
Stocks may hold up better than expected in a coming recession, as the market appears to already be pricing in deep cuts to earnings, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Stocks could hold up better than expected in a coming recession, according to Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen. Paulsen pointed to steep losses in the S&P 500 this yer, a sign that a drop in earnings is being priced in. That means stocks could stay buoyant amid a recession, but only...
daystech.org
US knee-caps China’s chip sector, sending tech investors scrambling
Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings in addition to in chip makers slumped on Monday, as traders have been spooked by new US export management measures geared toward slowing Beijing’s technological and navy advances. The Joe Biden administration revealed a sweeping set of export controls...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Markets Close Lower as Global Growth Concerns Persist; Stoxx 600 Down 0.5%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Tuesday as concerns persisted over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed down 0.5%, recovering somewhat from steeper losses earlier in the...
Asian chipmakers plunge after US unveils China export controls
Chipmakers plunged in Asian trade Tuesday over new US measures to limit China's access to high-end semiconductors with military uses, a move that wiped billions from companies' valuations worldwide. Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo markets were closed for holidays on Monday, and when trading resumed Tuesday, chipmakers sank.
US stocks slip after consumer spending data as markets head for the end of brutal September
US stocks dropped on Friday after a sell-off a day earlier the brought the S&P 500 to a 2022 low. Data from the Commerce Department showed consumer spending picked up in August even as inflation rose. US stocks this week were battered by turmoil in UK markets and escalating recession...
NBC Los Angeles
America's ‘Once Unthinkable' Chip Export Restrictions Will Hobble China's Semiconductor Ambitions
The U.S. Department of Commerce introduced sweeping rules aimed at cutting China off from obtaining or manufacturing key chips and components for supercomputers. Analysts said that this is likely to hobble China's domestic chip industry. Washington's export rules could touch other parts of the supply chain that use American technology,...
6 Best ETFs for Late 2022
Exchange-traded funds are a great way for investors to access sections of the market without having to build their own entire portfolios. An ETF provides an entire portfolio to investors with a single...
International Business Times
US Stocks Start The Week With Another Sell-Off On Earnings, Interest Rates Worries
A Wall Street sell-off that began at the end of last week rolled over to this week, driven by interest rate and earnings worries. All major equity indexes ended Monday's trade lower, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.75%, the Dow Jones Industrials losing 0.32% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling the most by 1.04%.
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amgen, Uber, Lyft, Zscaler and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amgen — The biopharma stock jumped 5.7% after Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen to overweight from equal weight, saying Amgen is "largely derisked" and provides defensiveness for investors. Walgreens Boots Alliance — Shares of the drugstore chain jumped 2.4%, giving the...
NBC Los Angeles
Inflation Expectations Ease, While Spending Outlook Tumbles, Fed Consumer Survey Shows
Consumers expect the inflation rate a year from now to be 5.4%, the lowest number in a year and a decline from 5.75% in August, according to a New York Fed survey. Respondents also indicated that they see household spending growth of 6%. That's the lowest level since January and the biggest one-month decline ever.
NBC Los Angeles
How to Make Inflation-Protected Bonds Work in Your Portfolio as Interest Rates Rise
It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio diversification amid market uncertainty, experts say. It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio...
Kwarteng tries to calm investors but UK bonds sell off again
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, under pressure to rebuild shattered investor confidence in the new government's economic agenda, on Monday brought forward the publication date for fiscal plans and economic forecasts to Oct. 31.
msn.com
Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days
U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
