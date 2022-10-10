The Emporia State men were picked fifth by both the coaches and media in the MIAA Basketball Preseason Polls. The Hornets went 20-9 last season with a 15-7 record in MIAA play. It was the first 20 win season by Emporia State since 2007 and a school record for wins in MIAA action. The Hornets are returning five of their top nine scorers and six of their top nine rebounders this season. Emporia State was also ranked No. 1 in the nation among men's basketball teams in community service in the Helper Helper national team rankings.

