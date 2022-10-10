Read full article on original website
Emporia boys soccer, cross country, volleyball preparing for late-week action
One Emporia High School team is in action on Thursday, with cross country and volleyball preparing for weekend action. The boys soccer team will look to extend its five-game winning streak going tonight when it travels to Wichita to take on Wichita South.
Emporia State volleyball freshmen brings local flavor to program
The Emporia State University volleyball team comprises players from around Kansas and neighboring states — Puerto Rico and Poland too — but its four freshman players hail from the Emporia area. Four potential building blocks that could make Emporia State volleyball, well, Emporia.
Emporia volleyball picks up two wins in Topeka
The Emporia High School volleyball team went 2-0 in Topeka on Tuesday night. The Lady Spartans defeated Topeka High, 25-16, 25-16 and Topeka West, 25-13, 25-19. Head coach Ping Wang said the message to the team was to just play their game.
Emporia State men’s basketball picked fifth in preseason polls
The Emporia State men were picked fifth by both the coaches and media in the MIAA Basketball Preseason Polls. The Hornets went 20-9 last season with a 15-7 record in MIAA play. It was the first 20 win season by Emporia State since 2007 and a school record for wins in MIAA action. The Hornets are returning five of their top nine scorers and six of their top nine rebounders this season. Emporia State was also ranked No. 1 in the nation among men's basketball teams in community service in the Helper Helper national team rankings.
James W. Pickert
James W. Pickert of Emporia died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home. He was 87.
Emporia Pharmacist Receives Sunflower Health Plan MTM Champion Award
John Schmidt, pharmacist at Graves Drug in Emporia, KS, was recently awarded the Sunflower Health Plan Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Champion Award. Schmidt received the award at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, during the 142nd Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA) Annual Meeting and Trade Show in Topeka. Each year...
School safety, hazing concerns arise during USD 253 Board of Education meeting
School safety concerns, including strobe crosswalks and lockdown procedures, were the main focus of the USD 253 Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening. The board also received a public comment concerning hazing allegations against the Emporia High School football team that occurred in August. “These young gentlemen that were involved...
An impact across the nation: ESU Debate alumni, directors react to loss of 148-year-old program
Emporia State University’s debate program began in 1874 and now is part of the university’s communications program — and one of its most successful teams. The team has won three national championships including the 1993 and 2013 Cross Examination Debate Association championships and the 2013 National Debate Tournament. It has also won countless other awards and come close to winning more national championships in the past.
Flint Hills cowgirl shows the boys how it's done
Mamas, hope that your babies grow up to be cowgirls just like Bobbie Hammond. This petite powerhouse regaled a packed house Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Bluffs near Matfield Green with tales of ranching and rodeoing in the Flint Hills and beyond. “The Story of Bobbie Hammond, or Why Cowboyin’ is...
Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills plans new mural for downtown, celebrates Hispanic history
Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills, an organization focused on connecting people with the culture and history of Emporia, announces the commissioning of a new mural. The large mural, to be located at 6th and Mechanic, will celebrate the rich and colorful history of Emporia’s Hispanic/Latino communities. The parts played...
Gov. Kelly announces improvement grants for US-50, K-58 in Emporia, Madison
Emporia and Madison will both be receiving sizable grants from KDOT for improvements to US-50 and K-58, Governor Kelly announced Wednesday. Emporia will be receiving $400,000 for surface preservation on US-50, while Madison will receive $1,500,000 for geometric improvements for K-58. According to a press release, “Governor Laura Kelly announced...
USD 252's Dr. Mike Argabright named Kansas Superintendent of the Year
Southern Lyon County USD 252 Superintendent Dr. Michael Argabright has been named the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. Past and present USD 252 staff and students - along with members of the Kansas School Superintendents’ Association (KSSA) and Dr. Argabright’s family - piled into the Olpe school gym to surprise Argabright with the award Tuesday morning.
Recovery in the Park celebrates triumph over addiction
The third annual Recovery in the Park celebrated triumphs over addiction Saturday at Peter Pan Park. The event, hosted by Corner House, is meant to raise awareness for addiction disorders. Corner House is the only nonprofit provider for substance use disorder treatment within a 50-mile radius of Emporia, offering Level II intensive outpatient services and Level I outpatient services, adolescent outpatient services and Alcohol and Drug Information School (ADIS) classes. It’s also one of the few centers in the state that provides adolescent treatment programs.
Exploratorium opens at Lyon County History Center
Happy children were the highlight of the Loretto Langley Kids Zone grand opening Saturday morning at the Lyon County History Center in downtown Emporia. The Kids Zone, newly named the Loretto Langley Exploratorium, features the Tinker Thinker Lab, an activity wall, a puppet theatre and stage, a dramatic play area, and a playhouse with a barnyard area for the smallest explorers.
Russell E. Hodges
Russell E. Hodges, 83, of Lebo, Kansas passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 in Mayetta, Kansas. He was born December 8, 1938 near Lebo, Kansas the son of Leo Eugene and Cletis Marie Miller Hodges. Russell attended Lebo High School where he graduated with the Class of 1956. He went on to attend Kansas State University, later transferring to Kansas State Teachers College where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting in 1961.
Melanie Smith provides one-stop shop for Emporia's furry friends
Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to Raise Your Paws owner Melanie Smith. Watching a trainer work with her family’s Australian cattle dog, Melanie Smith got an idea. She could do this for other people. Now, the owner of Raise Your Paws runs a one-stop shop for local dog parents to get everything they need for their furry friends.
'Incredibly sad' situation leads to removal of more than 80 cats, 2 dogs from Emporia home
Animal cruelty charges are pending after Emporia police and volunteers removed 83 cats and two dogs from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning, after initial reports stated around 50 cats were inside of the home. Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille told The Gazette that conditions at...
USD 253 to offer Walnut Elementary tours next week
From 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, families and community stakeholders are invited to view the facility improvements provided by the district's 2019 bond referendum. According to district community relations director Lyndel Landgren, upgrades at Walnut Elementary include a new storm shelter gymnasium, four new classrooms, renovations to the cafeteria and existing classrooms, a front office expansion including a secure entry, and additional student support spaces.
50 cats expected for intake from local hoarding situation
Emporia police and volunteers removed 78 cats and two dogs from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning. Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille told The Gazette today that Emporia Police Department personnel and volunteers were finding more cats in the walls and ducts of the home. The address has not been provided.
