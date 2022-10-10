Read full article on original website
Related
fcnews.org
Sauder Village free to county residents Saturday
On Saturday, Sauder Village will host Community Health Day/Fulton County Appreciation Day – an opportunity for guests to make history of their very own while exploring Ohio’s historic past and also learn valuable information about how to lead a healthy and safe lifestyle. Thanks to the Fulton County Health Center, all Fulton County residents will receive free admission.
13abc.com
City of Toledo hosts Housing Assistance workshops for residents
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development is hosting Housing Assistance workshops for residents. The workshops will address rooftop repairs as well as rental and mortgage assistance programs. The workshops will run throughout the entire month of October. City staff will be present to answer...
sent-trib.com
Development booming in Wood County
Several economic development projects, including one that could bring $1 million annually to the Rossford school district, are in the works in Wood County. Wood County Economic Development Commission Director Wade Gottschalk told the commissioners on Thursday that economic development is continuing to boom in the area. “We haven’t seen...
Beacon
43rd annual Oak Harbor Apple Festival features sweet traditions
For many local and former residents, the Oak Harbor Apple Festival is about tradition. Each year, they return to the annual event, now in its 43rd year, to do the same things they’ve been doing since they were kids. They buy apple-shaped cookies from St. Paul Lutheran Church, watch Boy Scouts stir apple butter over steaming kettles, and purchase bags of locally-grown apples to take home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces multiple road closures this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple road closures that will be in place this weekend. The City says in conjunction with the Toledo Museum of Art “Welcome Back” Celebration, it will be necessary to close the following:. Monroe Street from Collingwood Blvd. to...
sent-trib.com
Home repair help may soon be available to seniors
The Wood County Committee on Aging is more than capable — and the state has noticed. The local agency is one of three counties in Ohio that will be part of a pilot program offering home repair money to seniors. Denise Niese, executive director of the committee on aging, reported to the board at its October meeting, which was held on Wednesday.
sent-trib.com
BG man cited for child endangering
A Bowling Green man previously warned for child endangering was cited after a similar incident last month. On Sept. 18 around 4:30 p.m., Bowling Green police officers were dispatched to 1400 block of Conneaut Avenue regarding a 2-3-year-old child found in the road near Conneaut and Lafayette Boulevard. Dispatch further...
sent-trib.com
Local briefs
The Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission will host the final slow roll bike ride of the season with a Halloween twist. Spooks & Spokes will be held Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. Riders are encouraged to decorate their bikes and dress up in bike friendly costumes. This ride will begin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
'We Won't Black Down' bus tour rolled into the glass city
Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams. 13abc's Josh Croup and The Blade's David Jacobs asked the candidates in Ohio's 41st House district about crime, abortion, Lake Erie, and more. UToledo celebrates Founder's Day. Updated: 10 hours ago. The University of Toledo...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Sheriff’s Office is a Light Ohio Blue 2022 First Responder photo challenge winner
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office placed first in the 2022 Light Ohio Blue First Responder Challenge. The photo contest ran from Sept. 11-30, with just under 50,000 votes cast. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office received 2,325 votes. The contest honored all first responders across the state and the...
Lima News
Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies from Bluffton baker recalled
BLUFFTON — Bluffton Baking Co. recalled its Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies on Wednesday after a possible link to Salmonella illnesses. The recall affects cookies from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in the Hancock or Putnam County markets. According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture,...
sent-trib.com
Wood County gets federal traffic safety funding
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn has announced that the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office awarded $64,449 in federal traffic safety funding to his office for federal fiscal year 2023. “These funds are critical in ensuring that we are doing everything we possibly can to keep...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Wood County man indicted for voyeurism
A North Baltimore man has been indicted for voyeurism and, in a separate case, drug trafficking. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 5 indicted Shayne Michael Cary, 29, for voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor; pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony; and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony.
sent-trib.com
Anna Ruth (Miller) Glasmire
Anna Ruth (Miller) Glasmire, 96, of Lakeside, Ohio, died on October 12, 2022. Anna was born in Paradise, Pennsylvania on January 12, 1926. She graduated from East Lampeter HS and joined the New Holland Victory Band as a vocalist and majorette where she met her husband to be, David Glasmire (deceased in 2016). She also worked at her father’s business, Miller’s Restaurant, as a server and baker where she would bake several pies before heading off to school. Ann and Dave married on New Year’s Day 1948 and found their way to Cincinnati, Ohio where Dave completed his bachelor’s and master’s degree in music performance at the Cincinnati Conservatory in 1950. While Dave was completing his degree, their first son was born.
nationalblackguide.com
Meet the 11-Year-Old Boy From Ohio Running His Own Lawn Care Business
Tre'shawn Pittard, an 11-year-old boy from Toledo, Ohio, is successfully running his own lawn and gardening services business. He is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary in North Toledo but makes time to manage and operate the business after school. It all started from Tre'shawn's curiosity when he was younger....
13abc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo
WLS dedicated a portion of Alexis Road to honor Officer Brandon Stalker, a Whitmer High School graduate who was killed in the line of duty last year. Cooler and breezy to close out the week, with frost, freeze and a few flurries possible early next week. Dan Smith explains. Legislation...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
13abc.com
Man beaten with metal bat in Hicksville
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital and another was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after an altercation in Hicksville Monday evening. Hicksville Police found the victim bleeding with a head injury and several other injuries to his body in the area of...
sent-trib.com
BG woman hospitalized after stabbing herself
A Bowling Green woman was taken to a Toledo hospital after stabbing herself. On Thursday around 1:45 p.m., Bowling Green police responded to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue on a report of a woman with a knife. When police arrived at the scene, a woman came out the door....
13abc.com
‘We won’t Black down’ bus is slated to stop in Toledo during National Bus Tour
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Black Voters Matters National Bus is making a stop in the Glass City on Wednesday. The Get Out The Vote Rally is part of Ohio Unity’s Black Voter Empowerment Campaign and Black Voters Matter. The rally will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30...
Comments / 0