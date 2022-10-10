Anna Ruth (Miller) Glasmire, 96, of Lakeside, Ohio, died on October 12, 2022. Anna was born in Paradise, Pennsylvania on January 12, 1926. She graduated from East Lampeter HS and joined the New Holland Victory Band as a vocalist and majorette where she met her husband to be, David Glasmire (deceased in 2016). She also worked at her father’s business, Miller’s Restaurant, as a server and baker where she would bake several pies before heading off to school. Ann and Dave married on New Year’s Day 1948 and found their way to Cincinnati, Ohio where Dave completed his bachelor’s and master’s degree in music performance at the Cincinnati Conservatory in 1950. While Dave was completing his degree, their first son was born.

LAKESIDE MARBLEHEAD, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO