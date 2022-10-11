ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Suspected serial jewelry burglar arrested in Westlake

By Melissa Reid
 2 days ago

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — He’s accused of stealing jewelry from multiple homes for over half a century and now a suspected serial burglar is under arrest.

“His first arrest for burglary was in 1971 and he’s been doing it ever since,” said Westlake Police Captain Gerry Vogel.

But thanks to the good memory of a police detective, Westlake police were able to identify an alleged serial burglar.

“This is what he does, he does burglaries. He even spent time in prison for them and hasn’t stopped,” said Vogel.

Vogel said 70-year-old Ronald Pal of Cleveland was arrested after police connected him to a burglary that happened Friday night on Walden Drive to a burglary that happened back in 2005.

“It was obvious they had taken jewelry from the residence. That was it, just jewelry. Jewelry boxes were gone,” said Vogel.

Photo courtesy Westlake police

Officers also noticed a rear sliding door smashed out. That’s when a detective remembered a similar style burglary on Wyndate Court s17 years ago.

“That case, Pal just went for jewelry, ignored cash, didn’t take TVs, didn’t ransack anything. He was going for a specific item. Same entry, and was out very quickly,” said Vogel.

Police were able to track Pal down to his home in Cleveland, who later admitted to both burglaries.

Police said Pal is connected to multiple break-ins in other communities in Northeast Ohio, as well.

Pal is currently behind bars, charged with second degree burglary.

“We’ve arrested him twice now just in Westlake. I hope this will be the end of his crime scene,” said Vogel.

His next court appearance is Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

