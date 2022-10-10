Read full article on original website
Related
eastcountymagazine.org
REGISTRAR INTRODUCES NEW SECURE, STAND-ALONE BALLOT DROP BOXES
October 11, 2022 (San Diego) - Registered voters who received their ballot for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election can begin returning them Monday at one of the Registrar’s new official stand-alone drop boxes. Mail ballots are enroute to San Diego County’s 1.9 million registered voters for the Nov....
eastcountymagazine.org
LA MESA MAYOR MARK ARAPOSTATHIS SHARES HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS AND GOALS FOR THE CITY IF REELECTED
October 12, 2022 (La Mesa) -- La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis is a life-long La Mesa resident, a teacher once honored as a County Teacher of the Year, and Director of Theatre Arts at La Mesa Arts Academy. Known as Dr. A, he holds a doctorate in education from USD and SDSU. He served on the La Mesa City Council and headed up the La Mesa Arts Alliance before becoming mayor, and now he’s running for reelection.
eastcountymagazine.org
JAMUL INDIAN VILLAGE SERVES BORDER 32 FIRE VICTIMS FLEEING HOMES
October 13, 2022 (Jamul) -- “It is in our blood to give back and help and this was just an opportunity to do so,” expressed Erica Pinto, Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman. Almost immediately after evacuations were ordered for East County communities during the Border 32 Fire, the Jamul Indian Village welcomed fire victims onto their property. Not soon after the site opened, it was temporarily homed by approximately 100 people taking refuge on the site. To coordinate the safety and logistics of the evacuees, Chairwoman Pinto and Tribal Secretary Carlene Chamberlin soon arrived at the site to overlook the necessary arrangements and ensure smooth functioning with the help of the tribe’s security team.
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY INVESTIGATING SUSPECTED RESPIRATORY OUTBREAK AT PATRICK HENRY HIGH SCHOOL
October 12, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego County Public Health Services is investigating a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms reported among students at Patrick Henry High School. Although the County reports daily several hundred COVID-19 cases, and is already seeing a rapid and early start to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastcountymagazine.org
A WEEKEND OF WINE TASTING AND MORE IN TEMECULA
August 6, 2022 (Temecula) – If you’re looking for a relaxing weekend getaway in Southern California, enjoy an idyllic stay at Europa Village Winery Resort in Temecula. Nestled among rolling foothills and vineyards in Temecula’s wine country, Europa Village evokes the ambience of Old World Europe with elements of Spain, France, and coming soon, Italy.
eastcountymagazine.org
OBITUARIES: SDSU PRESIDENT EMERITA SALLY ROUSH, 1947-2022
Roush returned in 2017 to lead the university as interim president after more than 30 years as a senior administrator. With its looks both to the past and future, Roush’s term as interim president was an unexpected capstone to a career that carried a significant impact on the university’s growth and policies. During her one-year appointment as the university’s first female chief executive, Roush also introduced a more culturally sensitive representation of the university’s historic Aztec identity.
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU WOMEN'S SOCCER CRUISES TO 3-0 WIN OVER NEVADA
October 13, 2022 (San Diego) - ECM Sportss finally made it to an Aztecs women’s soccer match as the ladies started their final home stand with a game against Nevada tonight on the SDSU Sports Deck for Senior Night. Although it was Senior Night, the sophomores stole the show....
Comments / 0