KUTV
Driver dies after rollover crash on I-15 near Nephi
NEPHI, Utah (KUTV) — A driver has died after a rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Juab County. Utah DPS officials said a van was traveling northbound on I-15 at mile marker 220 just after 6:40 a.m. Tuesday when it left the roadway. They reported that the driver overcorrected...
KUTV
1 dead, 2 airlifted in head-on collision near south end of Tooele City
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A medical helicopter was dispatched to State Route 36 near Tooele after one person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night. Sgt. Cutler with Tooele City Police Department said the crash occurred near the south end of Tooele City...
KUTV
West Valley police search for vehicle in hit-and-run that critically injured pedestrian
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian in critical condition. West Valley City Police Department officials said the collision occurred near 3100 South and Redwood Road shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police have identified the male...
KUTV
Garbage truck crashes into Spanish Fork house; driver transported
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement in Spanish Fork responded to a neighborhood Tuesday where a garbage truck crashed into a house. The crash happened in the area of 200 East and 300 North just after 7:30 a.m. The driver of the truck suffered an apparent medical incident,...
KUTV
Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
KUTV
Authorities investigating after woman found dead in burning Centerville apartment
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died and several others were displaced after a fire erupted in an apartment complex in Centerville. Crews from the Centerville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Cedar Springs apartments and condos near 88 West 50th Street at 7:45 p.m.
KUTV
Driver charged with negligent homicide in death of 9-year-old boy in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Charges were filed against a driver accused of hitting two children in South Jordan in July, killing one of them. The crash happened around noon on July 26 near 11400 South and 2200 West. Officials said the two boys were riding an electric scooter,...
KUTV
Crews to reduce fuel loads near scene of explosive 2021 Parleys Fire
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crews will soon be working near the area of Interstate 80 and Lambs Canyon for a fuels reduction project. “What a fuels reduction treatment is, is to reduce what burns,” said Bekee Hotze, Salt Lake district ranger for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. “In the forest, it’s trees. We are reducing the number of trees in the forest today.”
KUTV
Suspect in custody after one hospitalized in stabbing at Pioneer Park
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect has been arrested after one person was hospitalized following a stabbing at Pioneer Park Wednesday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred near 350 South and 300 West in Salt Lake City just after 1 p.m. They said the victim, identified as a...
KUTV
Detectives searching for suspects accused of causing damage with fire extinguishers
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Murray police have asked the public for assistance in identifying several suspects accused of causing property damage while discharging multiple fire extinguishers in a parking garage. They claimed the people in the photos were responsible for property damage to a parking garage. The alleged suspects...
KUTV
Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
KUTV
Homeowner recounts moment garbage truck slammed into his dining room
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A garbage truck driver is undergoing medical testing after a possible seizure caused him to lose consciousness and crash into a Spanish Fork home. "I could have been killed, I'm lucky,” said Daniel Raith, one of the three residents of the home. Spanish...
KUTV
Suspect in Salt Lake City shooting arrested on charges of attempted murder
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man in Salt Lake City has been arrested after police said he attempted to shoot and kill a 38-year-old man during an argument over a cigarette. Joseph Marquez, 60, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and unlawful transaction of a firearm by a restricted person.
KUTV
Charges filed against SLC man in possession of several guns inside Sugar House apartment
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man was officially charged Wednesday after a shooting incident in a Sugar House high-rise apartment complex on Sunday. Samuel Hanley, 33, was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of firearm possession by a restricted person, and three drug-related charges.
KUTV
Sugar House suspect allegedly in possession of 3 firearms, large amount of ammunition
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man arrested in Sugar House on Sunday was allegedly in possession of three firearms, a large amount of ammunition and hundreds of miscellaneous pills. Samuel Hanley, 33, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on several charges after exhibiting concerning behavior while...
KUTV
Parents weigh-in on possible permanent closure of West Jordan Elementary School
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Jordan School District Board of Education is studying the potential closure of West Jordan Elementary School at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The 40-year-old building has structural issues that need addressing. “I’m here to just support the elementary school,” said Wendy...
KUTV
Remains of World War II soldier from Salt Lake buried in Utah after nearly 80 years
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — A World War II soldier from Salt Lake who was killed nearly 80 years ago has finally been laid to rest in his home state. The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Elvin Phillips were buried Tuesday afternoon at the Utah Veteran’s Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale.
KUTV
'Ugly politics' seep into educational issues across Utah
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — 'Ugly politics' are seeping into education issues across the state of Utah as several school board members are experiencing vandalism among their beliefs. Last Wednesday was a special night for Jorri Johnson. She and her husband had just had dinner with her grandparents, celebrating her...
KUTV
Golfer beats up another player for 'playing too slow' at Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he beat up another golfer at the Hill Air Force Base Golf Course after accusing another player of playing too slowly. David Robles, 61, was booked on charges related to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct on October 8.
KUTV
White Supremacist with extensive criminal history among Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Metro Gang Unit placed Steven Allmark Sanders on its 10 Most Wanted List. The dangerous parole fugitive has an extensive criminal history, dating back to the early 2000’s. Sanders is a documented White Supremacist. The MGU has Sanders listed as a top priority as he is also currently wanted for assaulting his own family member.
