Sandy, UT

KUTV

Driver dies after rollover crash on I-15 near Nephi

NEPHI, Utah (KUTV) — A driver has died after a rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Juab County. Utah DPS officials said a van was traveling northbound on I-15 at mile marker 220 just after 6:40 a.m. Tuesday when it left the roadway. They reported that the driver overcorrected...
NEPHI, UT
KUTV

1 dead, 2 airlifted in head-on collision near south end of Tooele City

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A medical helicopter was dispatched to State Route 36 near Tooele after one person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night. Sgt. Cutler with Tooele City Police Department said the crash occurred near the south end of Tooele City...
TOOELE, UT
KUTV

Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
HOLLADAY, UT
KUTV

Crews to reduce fuel loads near scene of explosive 2021 Parleys Fire

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crews will soon be working near the area of Interstate 80 and Lambs Canyon for a fuels reduction project. “What a fuels reduction treatment is, is to reduce what burns,” said Bekee Hotze, Salt Lake district ranger for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. “In the forest, it’s trees. We are reducing the number of trees in the forest today.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

'Ugly politics' seep into educational issues across Utah

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — 'Ugly politics' are seeping into education issues across the state of Utah as several school board members are experiencing vandalism among their beliefs. Last Wednesday was a special night for Jorri Johnson. She and her husband had just had dinner with her grandparents, celebrating her...
UTAH STATE

