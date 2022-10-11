ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilly temps overnight; Warm-up ahead

By Mackenzie Bart
 2 days ago

Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A crisp fall night as we bottom out in the mid to upper 40s. Not as cold as last night but still chilly in spots by tomorrow morning. Mostly clear and quiet. You can still get a nice glimpse of the moon. It was officially full yesterday.

Beautiful tomorrow with another day of abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures. We will climb into the low 70s during the afternoon. Nice and comfortably warm.

We’ve got some changes all over the places in the 8-Day forecast from sun to rain and storms, warmth to much colder temps.

We gradually warm-up to more seasonable readings for two days. Next chance of rain arrives Wednesday especially later in the day and night into early Thursday. Two shots of cool air arrives over the next week; The first one Thursday into Friday and another one early next week.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

