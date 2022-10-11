*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my family lived across the street from a woman who suffered from mental illness. My mother and my grandmother helped the woman to the best of their abilities, but unfortunately, there wasn't much they could do for her besides answer the door when she came knocking in the middle of the night or babysit her children whenever she went away in an ambulance.

