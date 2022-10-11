ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

tinyhousetalk.com

Casa Mia Tiny House with a Two Bedroom Second Floor

The 34′ Casa Mia shines with its two-bedroom loft that allows for full walking headroom, making it much more like a second floor. You climb the staircase from the kitchen and first enter the smaller bedroom, which has a full wall of separation from the following room that can fit a king bed.
HOME & GARDEN
techeblog.com

This $5-Million Floating Seahorse Villa House Has an Underwater Bedroom with Glass Walls

Dubai’s Floating Seahorse Villa project by the Kleindienst Group was first unveiled back in 2015, and since then, not much has been seen or heard about them. Recently, a few in-depth tours have surfaced, with one by real estate expert Enes Yilmazer taking you through a $4.7-million USD house. There are a total of 131 units available, with a handful of them being Signature Editions that can cost upwards of $20-million.
HOME & GARDEN
Tracey Folly

Deranged woman feeds her children pebbles for breakfast

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my family lived across the street from a woman who suffered from mental illness. My mother and my grandmother helped the woman to the best of their abilities, but unfortunately, there wasn't much they could do for her besides answer the door when she came knocking in the middle of the night or babysit her children whenever she went away in an ambulance.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
tinyhousetalk.com

Betty’s Custom Tiny Idahome w/ Ground Floor Bedroom

Tiny Idahomes is still producing beautiful custom tiny homes! This stunning house was built for Betty, who chose to work off of their Cascade model. She wanted a ground-floor bedroom with tall ceilings and lots of natural light — and she got it. A slide-out across from the front...
HOME & GARDEN
Slate

Help! My Roommate’s Girlfriend Peed on Our Couch. She Blames Me.

Every week, Dear Prudence answers additional questions from readers, just for Slate Plus members. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Q. Privacy Please: I share a three-bedroom house with two guys. I pay more for the room with the private bath while they share one. Generally, the main areas are clean enough, but I wouldn’t stay in their bedrooms for love or money.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SELF

How to Clean a Burnt Pan When All You Want to Do Is Throw It Out

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You got distracted sautéing a delicious stir-fry for dinner and your food got charred—so much so that, hours later, you’re still googling how to clean a burnt pan caked with stuck-on food.
LIFESTYLE
BobVila

How to Declutter Your Home Once and for All

No matter how hard we try to keep our homes tidy and organized, clutter inevitably creeps in over time. Not only is it unsightly, but clutter can actually lead to increased stress levels. Decluttering your entire home can be a stressful process in and of itself, especially when it comes to purging sentimental items. But when you’re done, you’ll have more space, less stuff, and a greater sense of calm. The following are useful tips and tricks for how to declutter your home.
HOME & GARDEN
ConsumerAffairs

Veterinarians caution pet owners about OTC flea and tick products

Pet owners understandably go to great lengths to protect the health of their dog or cat and part of that vigilance is preventing fleas and ticks which can carry a disease from infecting their furry friends. While prescription products are generally safer and better tolerated, consumers have a wide range...
PET SERVICES
BBC

New Milton woman making laundry kits from conkers

A woman making laundry liquid from conkers says it is a free and climate-friendly way to wash clothes. Lucie Mann, from New Milton in Hampshire, collects enough conkers to do her family's washing for a year. She said: "Is it mad? Yes quite possibly, but if we want to care...
BBC
ohsospotless.com

How to Clean Velcro (and Make It Sticky Again)

When Velcro gets dirty and full of debris, it stops working properly. It’s hard to get the material to stick and stay closed. It’s important that you know how to clean Velcro so that you can avoid it wearing down. Keep it working well by staying on top of removing dirt, hair, and other debris.
TECHNOLOGY
programminginsider.com

How To Keep Your Roof in Top Condition and Ensure It Lasts Long

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The roof is unarguably its most vital component of your house since it keeps you and your belongings safe from the elements. A roof needs to be tough and durable, but with exposure to the weather and extremes of temperature, a certain amount of wear and tear is inevitable. Over time, the roof’s performance degrades and necessitates extensive repairs or an expensive replacement. However, by keeping your roof clean and protected, you can extend its service life quite a bit and extract more value from your investment. Some tips on making your roof last longer:
HOME & GARDEN

