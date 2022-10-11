ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Hawkeye Sunset Club helps UI students unwind with a view

While walking past the University of Iowa Old Capitol steps in the evening, passersby can witness a group of students gathered on the steps. These students, who are members of the Hawkeye Sunset Club, play music, chat, or just silently watch the sky. The UI student organization was started by...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Social justice work must continue

I attended a protest on the University of Iowa Pentacrest to discuss the ongoing fight for reproductive rights in Iowa on Sunday. At this community meeting, organizers and activists alike shared a similar sentiment: We are tired. Students, professionals, parents and guardians, religious leaders, politicians, and organizers in town understand...
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location

This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

DITV: Cheers to Oktoberfest with Local Brews

Iowa City’s Northside Oktoberfest draws in beer lovers and brewery’s from throughout the community. DITV Reporter, Justina Borgman, attended the festival to find out how beer truly affects the event and Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Johnson County Democrats to add diverse perspectives to Iowa Legislature

Iowa legislative candidates Elinor Levin, Janice Weiner, and Adam Zabner are set to bring underrepresented perspectives into the Iowa Legislature if elected in November. Candidates say their backgrounds will provide unique approaches and knowledge to the legislature that many current lawmakers lack — should they be elected following the Nov. 8 election.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel

Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
BETTENDORF, IA
98.1 KHAK

Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke

Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

UNI punter Cael Loecher remains 'critically stable' at U of I Hospital intensive care unit

The prognosis is better than it was a week ago, but Northern Iowa punter Cael Loecher is still not out of the woods. Ten days ago, the Cedar Falls native was flown from UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital to the University of Iowa Hospitals where he was diagnosed with a form of vasculitis — granulomatosis with polyangitis (formerly known as Wegener’s granulomatosis) — which can be fatal.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Fire Department temporarily closes Northside station

The Iowa City Fire Department’s fourth Northside station, located at 2008 N. Dubuque Road, will be temporarily closed for construction on First Avenue and Scott Boulevard intersection. The closure will result in slightly longer wait times for emergency calls in the fourth district. Iowa City Public Safety announced Oct....
IOWA CITY, IA
cdrecycler.com

Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition

DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
TOLEDO, IA
KCRG.com

Iowans to vote on gun amendment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks and Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner expressed their concerns about “Measure #1″ on the election ballot at an Iowa For Responsible Gun Laws meeting. “Possession of firearms as a felon or domestic abuse offender here in...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa football coordinators press conference

The Iowa football team hosted a press conference on Wednesday during its bye week. The team brought in offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, special teams coordinator Levar Woods, and defensive coordinator Phil Parker to speak with media. During the press conference, the media asked Ferentz if he would step down because...
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

