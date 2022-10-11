Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Iowan
UI Entrepreneurial Finance class project becomes fundraiser for Children’s Hospital
What began as an innovative class project turned into a fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Associate professor of instruction in the Tippie College of Business Bob Walker has taught the Entrepreneurial Finance class for around five years. In this class, students participate in a...
Daily Iowan
Hawkeye Sunset Club helps UI students unwind with a view
While walking past the University of Iowa Old Capitol steps in the evening, passersby can witness a group of students gathered on the steps. These students, who are members of the Hawkeye Sunset Club, play music, chat, or just silently watch the sky. The UI student organization was started by...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Social justice work must continue
I attended a protest on the University of Iowa Pentacrest to discuss the ongoing fight for reproductive rights in Iowa on Sunday. At this community meeting, organizers and activists alike shared a similar sentiment: We are tired. Students, professionals, parents and guardians, religious leaders, politicians, and organizers in town understand...
weareiowa.com
State audit finds several Iowa counties gave temporary election officials unauthorized pay raises in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand has released a report detailing unauthorized pay raises given to temporary election officials in several Iowa counties during in 2020 elections. According to the report, Sand's office found that multiple counties, including Scott County, used Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Discussion panel about solar energy in Iowa hits the University of Iowa campus
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The University of Iowa College of Law held a panel discussion on the use of solar energy in Iowa on Tuesday. Experts from across the state gathered at the Boyd Law Building to discuss how solar energy impacts the state at the municipal, county, and state levels.
KCRG.com
Linn County Board of Supervisors unanimously approve solar moratorium ordinance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance that places a pause on any new applications for utility-scale solar projects. The board said the moratorium on accepting rezoning applications will expire after three months, but can be extended by the...
Daily Iowan
JoCo Board of Supervisors candidates speak about visions for county ahead of election
Candidates running for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors answered questions about their campaigns and their visions for the county at an event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Johnson County on Tuesday. The event at the Iowa City Senior Center featured four of the five candidates running...
Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location
This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Iowan
DITV: Cheers to Oktoberfest with Local Brews
Iowa City’s Northside Oktoberfest draws in beer lovers and brewery’s from throughout the community. DITV Reporter, Justina Borgman, attended the festival to find out how beer truly affects the event and Iowa City.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County Democrats to add diverse perspectives to Iowa Legislature
Iowa legislative candidates Elinor Levin, Janice Weiner, and Adam Zabner are set to bring underrepresented perspectives into the Iowa Legislature if elected in November. Candidates say their backgrounds will provide unique approaches and knowledge to the legislature that many current lawmakers lack — should they be elected following the Nov. 8 election.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
UNI punter Cael Loecher remains 'critically stable' at U of I Hospital intensive care unit
The prognosis is better than it was a week ago, but Northern Iowa punter Cael Loecher is still not out of the woods. Ten days ago, the Cedar Falls native was flown from UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital to the University of Iowa Hospitals where he was diagnosed with a form of vasculitis — granulomatosis with polyangitis (formerly known as Wegener’s granulomatosis) — which can be fatal.
Daily Iowan
Family donates $30,000 to the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital after son fights leukemia
After two years with cancer, third-grader Tyler Juhl is about to ring the bell on Oct. 24 at the University of Iowa’s Stead Children’s Hospital. Now, his family is giving back to the hospital with a $30,000 donation from their prize-winning horse, Tyler’s Tribe. Tyler, an 8-year-old...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Fire Department temporarily closes Northside station
The Iowa City Fire Department’s fourth Northside station, located at 2008 N. Dubuque Road, will be temporarily closed for construction on First Avenue and Scott Boulevard intersection. The closure will result in slightly longer wait times for emergency calls in the fourth district. Iowa City Public Safety announced Oct....
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
KCCI.com
Teen arrested after stabbing another teen during driver's education class in eastern Iowa
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) — A teen is in stable condition after police said he was stabbed by another teen at Vinton-Shellsburg High School on Monday night, KCRG reports. In a news release, police said they were called to the high school just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
KCRG.com
Iowans to vote on gun amendment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks and Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner expressed their concerns about “Measure #1″ on the election ballot at an Iowa For Responsible Gun Laws meeting. “Possession of firearms as a felon or domestic abuse offender here in...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football coordinators press conference
The Iowa football team hosted a press conference on Wednesday during its bye week. The team brought in offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, special teams coordinator Levar Woods, and defensive coordinator Phil Parker to speak with media. During the press conference, the media asked Ferentz if he would step down because...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Comments / 0