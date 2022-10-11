ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
CBS Minnesota

Queen of Norway to visit Minnesota this week, including a stop at St. Olaf College

MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway is heading to Minnesota later this week.The queen, who is scheduled to be in the state Thursday through Sunday, is visiting "to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US," a press release from The Royal House of Norway said. Her first stop will be a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday. Then, on Friday, she'll visit St. Olaf College, which was founded by Norwegian immigrants in 1874. According to the college, the queen will, among other things, participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new "Special Collections" vault at the Rølvaag Memorial Library. The events are not open to the public.It will be the queen's fourth visit to the college. Her first visit was in 1978 when she was the Crown Princess of Norway. On Saturday, the queen will head to Minneapolis where she'll visit the Norway House, which will be opening a new addition. Queen Sonja will also visit the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church in Minneapolis on Sunday. The church, also called Mindekirken, was established in 1922 by the Norwegian Lutheran Church of America. She'll be at an event that commemorates the church's 100th anniversary. 
KARE

Chunky bears caught on camera in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — While the voting for Fat Bear Week has ended, with Bear 747 winning the title of the fattest Fat Bear in Alaska, there are still chubby bears in Minnesota to be appreciated. The Voyageurs Wolf Project, which tracks what wolves do during the summer months, compiled a...
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
Bring Me The News

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
mprnews.org

Giant pumpkins draw big crowds in Stillwater, Minn.

Competitive pumpkin growers gathered at the Stillwater Harvest Fest this weekend for its popular pumpkin weigh-off. Tanner Conway, from Austin, estimates his entry this year may be about 1,500 lbs. But getting the huge fruit there isn’t easy. He said other drivers can get really distracted as they pass him...
STILLWATER, MN
MIX 94.9

Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster

UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
WJON

Minnesota Grown Pumpkin Sets North American Record

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA (WJON News) -- A pumpkin grown here in Minnesota has set a new record. Monday at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California they announced two-time winner Travis Gienger of Anoka is this year's Pumpkin King. His 2,560-pound Rhinoceros-sized Mega Gourd set a new North American Record on its way to taking first place.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — For the second time this year, a Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth is the winner of a $1 million prize. A ticket was bought at a Holiday gas station on 5699 Miller Trunk Hwy. in Duluth that matched the first five numbers drawn on Monday. The winning numbers are 3-6-11-17-22. That gas station will earn a $5,000 bonus. This is the second winning $1 million lottery ticket bought in Duluth in the last five months. The first ticket was purchased from a different Holiday station located at 2432 London Rd. The numbers on that ticket matched the numbers drawn on June 25 and the winner of that ticket has since claimed the prize. Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.     The $1 million prize must be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery's headquarters in Roseville. No one won the Powerball jackpot during the Monday drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $420 million.  
DULUTH, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota?

Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop has closed again

SEVEN at 700 Hennepin Ave. S. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop in downtown Minneapolis is closed for the second time this year. "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we cannot operate a restaurant/bar in our current residence building of 700 Hennepin Ave," a message on the website reads.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lizzo asks Twitter for Twin Cities restaurant suggestions during St. Paul tour stop

ST. PAUL, Minn. – When Lizzo comes back home, she brings the house down.And the streets outside St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center were buzzing before the superstar took the stage Tuesday night.Lizzo started her career in Minneapolis, and was taking votes on social media about which restaurants to visit before she leaves town. Her next stop is Kansas City.RELATED: Lizzo plays James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute at DC concert
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

What to know about stinkbugs this season

MINNEAPOLIS — The brown, shield-shelled stinkbugs outside of homes right now are indeed invasive. They were first reported in Pennsylvania in 1998, and made their way to Minnesota by 2010, according to UMN extension pest management educator Marissa Schuh. "A new stinkbug showed up on the scene, an invasive...
