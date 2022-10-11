Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Queen of Norway to visit Minnesota this week, including a stop at St. Olaf College
MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway is heading to Minnesota later this week.The queen, who is scheduled to be in the state Thursday through Sunday, is visiting "to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US," a press release from The Royal House of Norway said. Her first stop will be a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday. Then, on Friday, she'll visit St. Olaf College, which was founded by Norwegian immigrants in 1874. According to the college, the queen will, among other things, participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new "Special Collections" vault at the Rølvaag Memorial Library. The events are not open to the public.It will be the queen's fourth visit to the college. Her first visit was in 1978 when she was the Crown Princess of Norway. On Saturday, the queen will head to Minneapolis where she'll visit the Norway House, which will be opening a new addition. Queen Sonja will also visit the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church in Minneapolis on Sunday. The church, also called Mindekirken, was established in 1922 by the Norwegian Lutheran Church of America. She'll be at an event that commemorates the church's 100th anniversary.
Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
Chunky bears caught on camera in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — While the voting for Fat Bear Week has ended, with Bear 747 winning the title of the fattest Fat Bear in Alaska, there are still chubby bears in Minnesota to be appreciated. The Voyageurs Wolf Project, which tracks what wolves do during the summer months, compiled a...
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
Walz, state leaders plan update on Bloomington hosting the 2027 World's Expo
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Wednesday morning, there's a new push to put Minnesota on the world stage. At 10:30 a.m., Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and a delegation of Expo leaders will be giving an update about the United States bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Bloomington.
Giant pumpkins draw big crowds in Stillwater, Minn.
Competitive pumpkin growers gathered at the Stillwater Harvest Fest this weekend for its popular pumpkin weigh-off. Tanner Conway, from Austin, estimates his entry this year may be about 1,500 lbs. But getting the huge fruit there isn’t easy. He said other drivers can get really distracted as they pass him...
Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster
UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
Minnesota Grown Pumpkin Sets North American Record
HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA (WJON News) -- A pumpkin grown here in Minnesota has set a new record. Monday at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California they announced two-time winner Travis Gienger of Anoka is this year's Pumpkin King. His 2,560-pound Rhinoceros-sized Mega Gourd set a new North American Record on its way to taking first place.
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — For the second time this year, a Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth is the winner of a $1 million prize. A ticket was bought at a Holiday gas station on 5699 Miller Trunk Hwy. in Duluth that matched the first five numbers drawn on Monday. The winning numbers are 3-6-11-17-22. That gas station will earn a $5,000 bonus. This is the second winning $1 million lottery ticket bought in Duluth in the last five months. The first ticket was purchased from a different Holiday station located at 2432 London Rd. The numbers on that ticket matched the numbers drawn on June 25 and the winner of that ticket has since claimed the prize. Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data. The $1 million prize must be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery's headquarters in Roseville. No one won the Powerball jackpot during the Monday drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $420 million.
Top 5 Twin Cities Spots to Buy Adult Halloween Treats
These aren't the pumpkin-pail chocolates of yesteryear The post Top 5 Twin Cities Spots to Buy Adult Halloween Treats appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?
There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota?
Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop has closed again
SEVEN at 700 Hennepin Ave. S. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop in downtown Minneapolis is closed for the second time this year. "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we cannot operate a restaurant/bar in our current residence building of 700 Hennepin Ave," a message on the website reads.
Lizzo asks Twitter for Twin Cities restaurant suggestions during St. Paul tour stop
ST. PAUL, Minn. – When Lizzo comes back home, she brings the house down.And the streets outside St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center were buzzing before the superstar took the stage Tuesday night.Lizzo started her career in Minneapolis, and was taking votes on social media about which restaurants to visit before she leaves town. Her next stop is Kansas City.RELATED: Lizzo plays James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute at DC concert
Our 10 Least Favorite Things About Minnesota’s Coming Winter
Love it or hate it, winter is an unescapable reality of living year-round in Minnesota Yesterday we dared to look at Minnesota's Ten Favorite Things About Winter, and in fairness, today we flip the coin. Winter gets a bad rap, and sure it's a bit too long -- but getting...
What to know about stinkbugs this season
MINNEAPOLIS — The brown, shield-shelled stinkbugs outside of homes right now are indeed invasive. They were first reported in Pennsylvania in 1998, and made their way to Minnesota by 2010, according to UMN extension pest management educator Marissa Schuh. "A new stinkbug showed up on the scene, an invasive...
