Norfolk mom wants justice after she says her daughter was attacked at school
Norfolk Police are investigating a reported attack on a 16-year-old girl at school. Her mother says four students attacked her daughter Tatiana at Lake Taylor High School.
Beloved Texas Teacher And Mother Of 4 Is Brutally Killed While Her Family Slept
The Allen family woke up the morning of July 7, 2019 to discover that Manuela “Manu” Allen, a beloved high school teacher and mother of four, had mysteriously vanished in the middle of the night. The only clues left behind were a blood-soaked bedroom floor, bloody footprints, a...
‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
Attorney General releases name of 17-year-old killed in crash, officers attempting investigation
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General's Office on Tuesday released the names of the 17-year-old boy who died in a multi-vehicle crash last week after police attempted to investigate the vehicle he was driving, as well as the involved officers.The boy was identified as Kweli Murphy Al-Mateen, of Baltimore.Baltimore police officers Cesar Gonzalez, a 10 1/2-year veteran, and Cierra Thurmond, a 2-year veteran, were involved in the investigation, prosecutors said.The fatal crash occurred on Oct. 8 after an officer driving a marked police cruiser noticed and began "attempting to investigate" a black Honda CR-V in the area of Grantley Road and...
Mom And Children Rammed Head-On By Police Car Demands Apology
Officers in Fairfax County hit Jamee Kimble’s car and handcuffed her in front of her children before confirming that she was not involved in a crime they were investigating. A mother in Virginia is demanding an apology from the Fairfax County Police Department after officers rammed into her car while her children were inside and handcuffed her.
Police seek help identifying East Balitmore shooting suspect
BALTIMORE -- Police are looking to identify a man who was involved in a brazen shooting inside a convenience store in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.The man shot a 24-year-old man in the leg in the 3300 block of East Baltimore Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, police said.The 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries, according to authorities.Detectives detailed to the Southeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.During the course of their investigation, they obtained a video of the suspected shooter, according to authorities.Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the video should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-855-7LOCKUP.
3-year-old boy badly injured after falling out of second-floor window in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old boy is struggling to survive potentially life-threatening injuries after falling out of a second-story window, according to authorities.The boy's mother had left him at home with several other children while she went out to run an errand, police said. Police learned that the child had plunged out of the window of a house in the 5100 block of Cedgate Road around 6:30 p.m., according to authoritiesHe sustained injuries to his head, neck, and back, police said.An ambulance took him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.Police alerted Child Protective Services to the incident, according to authorities.
Freeman High School community mourning death of teacher
The Freeman High School community is in mourning, following the unexpected death of social studies teacher Lara Curry. Curry died Oct. 8.
Police investigate deadly shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A 26-year-old man died at the hospital following a shooting Wednesday morning in East Baltimore.Officers found the man with gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.Police have not provided any other information.Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
‘Where's the Safety?' Nearly 100 Arlington Students Crowd a Single Bus Stop
Dozens of parents in Arlington County, Virginia, are worried their children's bus stop is an accident waiting to happen. Nearly 100 elementary-age students converge on a single bus stop each day along Columbia Pike, many guided by parents who are worried about their young kids near the busy road. Neighbors...
