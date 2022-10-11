Read full article on original website
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Daily Iowan
‘I thought I was going to be blind’: Iowa soccer goalie Macy Enneking talks injuries, return to the field
Content Warning: The following story has images that may be graphic to some viewers. Junior goalkeeper Macy Enneking returned to the Iowa soccer starting lineup on Oct. 9 at Minnesota after missing a month and a half with multiple injuries. Enneking had been out with a broken nose and cracked...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks inconsistencies, job security
Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz thought the Hawkeyes took a step back last week in their 9-6 loss to Illinois in Champaign. Iowa’s offense started drives at Illinois’ 5-yard line and 33-yard line and managed to score just three points off those two opportunities. “I think we...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Complacency at QB, offensive coordinator could keep Iowa football out of national conversation
Iowa football has reached an impasse. That much became clear over the course of head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s last two press conferences. The Hawkeyes are struggling on offense, yet no major changes are on the way. To put it in terms Kirk Ferentz has used this season, the cavalry ain’t coming.
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s cross country’s Emma Gordon reflects on development
Iowa women’s cross country has had a successful season early in 2022. The Hawkeyes placed seventh out of 14 teams at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri, on Sept. 30, moving them into 13th in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Association Midwest Regional top 15.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball guard Tony Perkins confident ahead of junior season
Tony Perkins was smiling for what seemed like the entirety of his media availability session during Iowa Men’s Basketball Media Day on Oct. 5. And he had good reason. The junior guard started the Hawkeyes’ final 15 games last season, including all four Big Ten Tournament games in his native Indianapolis, and he’s expecting to begin the 2022 season as a starter in the Iowa backcourt.
Daily Iowan
‘They’re completely different human beings’: Iowa men’s basketball players compare Keegan, Kris Murray
MINNEAPOLIS — Keegan Murray was the face of the Iowa men’s basketball team a season ago. By default, Kris Murray was, too. But looks are where Kris — and Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery — wish the comparison between the identical twin brothers would stop. Instead, ever since Keegan was picked No. 4 overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 NBA Draft, Kris and Fran have answered constant questions about Kris stepping into Keegan’s shoes this year.
Daily Iowan
Point/Counterpoint | Are Hawkeye season football tickets worth the price?
Opinions Columnist Shahab Khan and Opinions Editor Sophia Meador debate the value of Hawkeye season football tickets. Hawkeye football is not fun to watch given its struggles on offense and difficult schedule. For that reason, I could see a lot of University of Iowa students who are not the most diehard Hawkeye question why they let their friends convince them to buy student football tickets.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County Democrats to add diverse perspectives to Iowa Legislature
Iowa legislative candidates Elinor Levin, Janice Weiner, and Adam Zabner are set to bring underrepresented perspectives into the Iowa Legislature if elected in November. Candidates say their backgrounds will provide unique approaches and knowledge to the legislature that many current lawmakers lack — should they be elected following the Nov. 8 election.
Daily Iowan
Hawkeye Sunset Club helps UI students unwind with a view
While walking past the University of Iowa Old Capitol steps in the evening, passersby can witness a group of students gathered on the steps. These students, who are members of the Hawkeye Sunset Club, play music, chat, or just silently watch the sky. The UI student organization was started by...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District students, teachers to be involved with new prairie initiatives
A prairie conservation initiative in the Iowa City Community School District is bringing wilderness education onto school grounds. Students from Weber Elementary School, located at 3850 Rohret Road in Iowa City, will plant grass at the school in early November to expand its prairie. Ben Grimm, Iowa City School District...
Daily Iowan
DITV: Cheers to Oktoberfest with Local Brews
Iowa City’s Northside Oktoberfest draws in beer lovers and brewery’s from throughout the community. DITV Reporter, Justina Borgman, attended the festival to find out how beer truly affects the event and Iowa City.
Daily Iowan
New Iowa City Community School District program to bring in paraeducators, train high school students
High school students and adult paraeducators in the Iowa City Community School District are three months into earning teaching credentials in the classroom through a new state program. The Teacher and Paraeducators Registered Apprenticeship started in August and is funded by the American Rescue Plan. The Iowa Workforce Development Agency...
Daily Iowan
UI student serves his country while upholding religious beliefs
When he became a Hawkeye, University of Iowa third-year student Gursharan Virk was unable to wear his turban or keep his beard and wear a U.S. Air Force uniform. Now, Virk is the first Sikh Air Force cadet in U.S. history allowed to wear his religious symbols while in uniform.
Daily Iowan
USG passes resolution supporting reproductive health care access at University of Iowa
The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government passed a resolution at its Tuesday meeting to urge all colleges at the university to adopt a sustainability general education requirement. While a sustainability general education requirement was adopted by the UI College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in July 2021, other UI...
Daily Iowan
Democratic Johnson County Board of Supervisors candidates meet students ahead of November election
Johnson County Board of Supervisors Democratic candidates Jon Green and V Fixmer-Oraiz emphasized the importance of connecting with students at a University Democrats at Iowa meeting on Monday ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Green, an incumbent who won a 2021 special election, said he has a responsibility to...
Daily Iowan
Guest Column | The UI should implement one-stop offices
Imagine you are a first-year college student experiencing a crisis very early into your first semester on campus. You seek out help and guidance from a care coordinator from Student Care and Assistance. After meeting with the care coordinator, it is decided that withdrawing from the university is the best option for you, but the next steps sound complicated.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Fire Department temporarily closes Northside station
The Iowa City Fire Department’s fourth Northside station, located at 2008 N. Dubuque Road, will be temporarily closed for construction on First Avenue and Scott Boulevard intersection. The closure will result in slightly longer wait times for emergency calls in the fourth district. Iowa City Public Safety announced Oct....
Daily Iowan
Family donates $30,000 to the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital after son fights leukemia
After two years with cancer, third-grader Tyler Juhl is about to ring the bell on Oct. 24 at the University of Iowa’s Stead Children’s Hospital. Now, his family is giving back to the hospital with a $30,000 donation from their prize-winning horse, Tyler’s Tribe. Tyler, an 8-year-old...
Daily Iowan
JoCo Board of Supervisors candidates speak about visions for county ahead of election
Candidates running for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors answered questions about their campaigns and their visions for the county at an event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Johnson County on Tuesday. The event at the Iowa City Senior Center featured four of the five candidates running...
Daily Iowan
UI law enforcement reports uptick in bike theft
Bike thefts are on the rise on campus at the University of Iowa. The UI Department of Public Safety reported a steady increase in bike thefts across campus in recent years with a specific uptick in electronic bike — or e-bike — thefts. The department partnered with UI Parking and Transportation to register more Iowa City bikes.
