Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball guard Tony Perkins confident ahead of junior season

Tony Perkins was smiling for what seemed like the entirety of his media availability session during Iowa Men’s Basketball Media Day on Oct. 5. And he had good reason. The junior guard started the Hawkeyes’ final 15 games last season, including all four Big Ten Tournament games in his native Indianapolis, and he’s expecting to begin the 2022 season as a starter in the Iowa backcourt.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

‘They’re completely different human beings’: Iowa men’s basketball players compare Keegan, Kris Murray

MINNEAPOLIS — Keegan Murray was the face of the Iowa men’s basketball team a season ago. By default, Kris Murray was, too. But looks are where Kris — and Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery — wish the comparison between the identical twin brothers would stop. Instead, ever since Keegan was picked No. 4 overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 NBA Draft, Kris and Fran have answered constant questions about Kris stepping into Keegan’s shoes this year.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Point/Counterpoint | Are Hawkeye season football tickets worth the price?

Opinions Columnist Shahab Khan and Opinions Editor Sophia Meador debate the value of Hawkeye season football tickets. Hawkeye football is not fun to watch given its struggles on offense and difficult schedule. For that reason, I could see a lot of University of Iowa students who are not the most diehard Hawkeye question why they let their friends convince them to buy student football tickets.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Johnson County Democrats to add diverse perspectives to Iowa Legislature

Iowa legislative candidates Elinor Levin, Janice Weiner, and Adam Zabner are set to bring underrepresented perspectives into the Iowa Legislature if elected in November. Candidates say their backgrounds will provide unique approaches and knowledge to the legislature that many current lawmakers lack — should they be elected following the Nov. 8 election.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Hawkeye Sunset Club helps UI students unwind with a view

While walking past the University of Iowa Old Capitol steps in the evening, passersby can witness a group of students gathered on the steps. These students, who are members of the Hawkeye Sunset Club, play music, chat, or just silently watch the sky. The UI student organization was started by...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

DITV: Cheers to Oktoberfest with Local Brews

Iowa City’s Northside Oktoberfest draws in beer lovers and brewery’s from throughout the community. DITV Reporter, Justina Borgman, attended the festival to find out how beer truly affects the event and Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI student serves his country while upholding religious beliefs

When he became a Hawkeye, University of Iowa third-year student Gursharan Virk was unable to wear his turban or keep his beard and wear a U.S. Air Force uniform. Now, Virk is the first Sikh Air Force cadet in U.S. history allowed to wear his religious symbols while in uniform.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Guest Column | The UI should implement one-stop offices

Imagine you are a first-year college student experiencing a crisis very early into your first semester on campus. You seek out help and guidance from a care coordinator from Student Care and Assistance. After meeting with the care coordinator, it is decided that withdrawing from the university is the best option for you, but the next steps sound complicated.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Fire Department temporarily closes Northside station

The Iowa City Fire Department’s fourth Northside station, located at 2008 N. Dubuque Road, will be temporarily closed for construction on First Avenue and Scott Boulevard intersection. The closure will result in slightly longer wait times for emergency calls in the fourth district. Iowa City Public Safety announced Oct....
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI law enforcement reports uptick in bike theft

Bike thefts are on the rise on campus at the University of Iowa. The UI Department of Public Safety reported a steady increase in bike thefts across campus in recent years with a specific uptick in electronic bike — or e-bike — thefts. The department partnered with UI Parking and Transportation to register more Iowa City bikes.
IOWA CITY, IA

