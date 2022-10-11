Families remain displaced days after 6-alarm apartment complex fire in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — All 80 units in the Highlands Apartment Complex in Ross Township remain empty four days after a fire tore through it.

Investigators said not all of the apartments suffered fire damage, but most did have smoke or water in them, deeming them unliveable for the time being.

The utilities have been shut off as investigators try to figure out what caused the fire.

For the last 10 years, Frank Moletz has lived in the apartments — until last Thursday.

“I was eating breakfast the other day, and I started thinking about it… I was damn near in tears. I said, ‘I don’t cry’ – it was rough,” Moletz said.

Moletz and his neighbors are still picking up the pieces, unsure of when they’ll be able to move back in. Dozens of people stopped by throughout the day to pick up personal items.

“[They need] essential medications, toiletries, clothes, essentially anything that was needed to kind of start a new life for the time being,” said James Justus, the homeowners association’s committee vice president, who also serves on the board of directors.

Property managers said most of those who lived in the building’s 80 units are elderly and on a fixed income, so the American Red Cross has been stepping in to help. Workers said they’ve opened 40 cases since Thursday’s fire, half of them on Monday alone, during an intake operation at Northway Mall.

“They’ve been communicating with clients, and we were able to organize an event like this so we can meet them at one spot,” said Carlos Carmona, American Red Cross disaster program manager.

“I know there are people over here got it a lot worse than I do. I got three inches of water. These people here are in worse shape,” Moletz said.

Questions remain for residents’ future, but they’re grateful that no one lost their life.

“It’s sad that tragedy brings people together, and the reason that caused, but I’ve met so many great people that hopefully I’ll be able to stay in contact with,” Justus said.

Fire marshals with Ross Township and Allegheny County will be back out Tuesday morning to continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

