Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Fall chill is back

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be a few showers overnight but those will end by the Thursday morning drive. With a mix of sun and clouds, expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday and Friday. It will be breezy both days too. More clouds than sunshine...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

What is a red flag warning and what it means to you

INDIANAPOLIS — Here is what the red flag warning means for you. One of the criteria for a red flag warning to be issued is sustained wind speeds of 20 miles per hour or frequent gusts above 20 miles per hour for at least three hours. This means you may experience some strong winds throughout the day.
MARION COUNTY, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis woman's ashes to be sent into space

INDIANAPOLIS — Clarice Terry Brown grew up in a segregated America, the daughter of a domestic worker and coal miner and sharecropper from Tennessee. She was just a young girl in the 1940s when her family moved to Indianapolis, decades before man would walk on the moon. By the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

The Purple Line comes to Lawrence

Commuting between Indianapolis and the City of Lawrence will be much easier because of the new Purple Line. The bus route runs 15.2 miles and offers citizens seamless travel stretching from the heart of downtown Indianapolis to Ivy Tech Community College-Lawrence. According to IndyGo, the Purple Line will share alignment...
LAWRENCE, IN
AdWeek

Lena Pringle Joins WISH in Indianapolis as Morning Co-Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lena Pringle has joined Indianapolis station WISH as a co-anchor of the morning newscast. Pringle last worked as a morning show anchor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

3 window glaziers removed from side of Regions Tower in rope rescue

INDIANAPOLIS — Three workers were rescued after they became stuck on a scaffolding late Monday on the side of Regions Tower in Downtown Indianapolis. All three people — ages 52, 47, and 52 — are window glaziers and were making repairs when they became stuck around the 19th floor about 10 p.m., according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. The building is 36 floors tall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

No more Noblesville Christmas parades

Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Celebrating 150 years: Fishers evolves from 'wild, wild west' town to vibrant city

One hundred fifty years ago, Fishers was founded by farmer Salathiel Fisher, who divided his land into town lots along the railroad tracks that ran through town. At the time, Fishers was a sleepy blip on the state map, notable only for being a stop along the Peru & Indianapolis Railroad near the present-day intersection of 116th Street and the tracks.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

HARDY tour to start at Old National Centre in February 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Country-rock singer-songwriter HARDY is kicking off his highly anticipated headlining tour in Indianapolis. "The mockingbird & THE CROW Tour" will be at the Old National Centre on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Real estate market continues to fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Carmel teen climbing toward his 2024 Olympics dream

INDIANAPOLIS — The Summer Olympics are still two years away, but a teenager from Carmel is already hard at work to make Team USA. Ben Jennings is currently a student at Butler University and says his one goal is to reach for gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Gunshot detection system in action on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — It's an effort to help keep Indianapolis communities safe. "Violence in our city continues to take far too many lives and leaves behind the pain and grief of loved ones," said Zach Adamson, City-County Council vice president. They're strengthening the city's safety, but not with more cameras....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Apple Watch thief will have too much time on his hands when caught

The Carmel Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Road on Sunday, Oct. 9. The individual pictured above is suspected of stealing three Apple watches from the store before leaving the area in a white SUV at approximately 4:40 p.m. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, please contact Carmel Police Officer Taylor at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-64636.
CARMEL, IN

