WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Fall chill is back
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be a few showers overnight but those will end by the Thursday morning drive. With a mix of sun and clouds, expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday and Friday. It will be breezy both days too. More clouds than sunshine...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Red flag warning Thursday in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Refrain from outdoor burning Thursday and Friday due critical fire weather conditions. The combination of strong winds, low humidity and mainly dry ground could cause a fire to spread rapidly. A red flag warning goes into effect for central Indiana from noon until 7 p.m. Thursday. The...
cbs4indy.com
Rain for central Indiana for the first time this month; a cold front will soon cool us down
So far October has been free of precipitation and the extended dry spell for Indianapolis has now reached 16 days. This is the longest streak of dry days the city has had this year and once again abnormally dry soil conditions are spreading across the state. Tuesday looks mainly for...
cbs4indy.com
What is a red flag warning and what it means to you
INDIANAPOLIS — Here is what the red flag warning means for you. One of the criteria for a red flag warning to be issued is sustained wind speeds of 20 miles per hour or frequent gusts above 20 miles per hour for at least three hours. This means you may experience some strong winds throughout the day.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
Indianapolis woman's ashes to be sent into space
INDIANAPOLIS — Clarice Terry Brown grew up in a segregated America, the daughter of a domestic worker and coal miner and sharecropper from Tennessee. She was just a young girl in the 1940s when her family moved to Indianapolis, decades before man would walk on the moon. By the...
WTHR
WEDDING PHOTOS: Avon man marries can of Hard Mtn Dew at iconic Little Vegas Chapel
Thomas Rank of Avon, Indiana, poses with his can of HARD MTN DEW after saying “HARD DEW I Do” at The Little Vegas Chapel on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP Images for HARD MTN DEW)
Current Publishing
The Purple Line comes to Lawrence
Commuting between Indianapolis and the City of Lawrence will be much easier because of the new Purple Line. The bus route runs 15.2 miles and offers citizens seamless travel stretching from the heart of downtown Indianapolis to Ivy Tech Community College-Lawrence. According to IndyGo, the Purple Line will share alignment...
AdWeek
Lena Pringle Joins WISH in Indianapolis as Morning Co-Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lena Pringle has joined Indianapolis station WISH as a co-anchor of the morning newscast. Pringle last worked as a morning show anchor...
Brett Eldredge to perform holiday hits at Murat Theatre in December
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Country singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge is bringing the Christmas cheer to Indianapolis. Eldredge's "Glow LIVE" holiday tour will make a stop at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Friday, Dec....
Citizens Energy Group warns customers of projected $90 rate hike for winter season
INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group is preparing its customers for a rate hike that's projected to cost people an average of $90 over the next five months. This news comes a little over a month after AES Indiana announced a "fuel adjustment charge" on utility bills. Citizens, which services...
wrtv.com
3 window glaziers removed from side of Regions Tower in rope rescue
INDIANAPOLIS — Three workers were rescued after they became stuck on a scaffolding late Monday on the side of Regions Tower in Downtown Indianapolis. All three people — ages 52, 47, and 52 — are window glaziers and were making repairs when they became stuck around the 19th floor about 10 p.m., according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. The building is 36 floors tall.
readthereporter.com
No more Noblesville Christmas parades
Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
Firefighters rescue woman from White River on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a woman who jumped into the White River on Indianapolis' near west side early Thursday morning. Police and fire crews responded to the 10th Street bridge over the White River shortly before 2 a.m. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the woman eventually jumped off the...
Current Publishing
Celebrating 150 years: Fishers evolves from ‘wild, wild west’ town to vibrant city
One hundred fifty years ago, Fishers was founded by farmer Salathiel Fisher, who divided his land into town lots along the railroad tracks that ran through town. At the time, Fishers was a sleepy blip on the state map, notable only for being a stop along the Peru & Indianapolis Railroad near the present-day intersection of 116th Street and the tracks.
HARDY tour to start at Old National Centre in February 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Country-rock singer-songwriter HARDY is kicking off his highly anticipated headlining tour in Indianapolis. "The mockingbird & THE CROW Tour" will be at the Old National Centre on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The...
WISH-TV
Real estate market continues to fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
Carmel teen climbing toward his 2024 Olympics dream
INDIANAPOLIS — The Summer Olympics are still two years away, but a teenager from Carmel is already hard at work to make Team USA. Ben Jennings is currently a student at Butler University and says his one goal is to reach for gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Gunshot detection system in action on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — It's an effort to help keep Indianapolis communities safe. "Violence in our city continues to take far too many lives and leaves behind the pain and grief of loved ones," said Zach Adamson, City-County Council vice president. They're strengthening the city's safety, but not with more cameras....
readthereporter.com
Apple Watch thief will have too much time on his hands when caught
The Carmel Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Road on Sunday, Oct. 9. The individual pictured above is suspected of stealing three Apple watches from the store before leaving the area in a white SUV at approximately 4:40 p.m. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, please contact Carmel Police Officer Taylor at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-64636.
