Virtual series seeks public input for integrated employment plan, expands resources for those with disabilities

delawarepublic.org
Community advocates push back on planned change to SNAP program
The Delaware Community Legal Aid Society and others are pushing back on a proposal to require families relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to recertify eligibility more frequently. The proposed change by the Division of Social Services would require most households to recertify for the food assistance program every...
State resumes rent, utility assistance with new rules
Just over a month after the Delaware State Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting new applications for rental assistance, the program is back up and running, officials announced Wednesday. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program, or DEHAP, offers financial assistance to qualifying tenants who are at high risk of eviction. The Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting applications on Sept. 9 to modify ... Read More
WMDT.com
Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Courts hire Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer
The Delaware Judicial Branch hires its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. Originally from Philadelphia, Kaelea Shaner moved to Delaware in 2019 and is coming to the Delaware Courts from Strategic Education Inc. where she was DEI program manager. “I’ve gotten so much information that is kind of swimming around...
WMDT.com
National Coming Out Day promotes acceptance, local resources available for support
DELMARVA – Today is a celebration of individuals taking that first step to become their authentic selves as it marks National Coming Out Day. National Coming Out Day sheds light on the importance of acceptance and marks the anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Auditor Candidate Lydia York discusses campaign
DOVER, Del. – Democratic nominee for Delaware State Auditor, Lydia York tells us she’s running to implement change to the Auditor of Accounts Office. York says she’s running to build a better Auditor’s Office and that she feels the office is not where it should be and that changes would be made if she’s elected.
Delaware retailers must accept cash under new law
Most Delaware retailers are now required to accept cash payments thanks to a new law signed by Gov. John Carney Friday. House Bill 299, sponsored by Rep. Franklin Cooke, D-New Castle, prohibits sellers of consumer goods or services from refusing to accept cash payments except in limited circumstances. The law covers sales made at retail stores through in-person transactions. It ... Read More
WMDT.com
FAFSA filing season now underway, financial aid experts provide useful tips
MARYLAND – If you’re looking for a way to pay for the growing cost of a higher education, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is now open. The funds can be awarded in the form of grants to scholarships. Financial Aid specialists we spoke with urge...
William Penn among 22 schools with elevated levels of lead in water
The bad news: Colonial School District expects to pay at least $350,000 to repair a water main suspected of bringing lead into its buildings. The good news: None of the water is reaching students or workers. As soon as Colonial was notified, school fountains were turned off, while sinks and toilets are allowed to run, because lead is not absorbed ... Read More
WMDT.com
Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday
DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
WBOC
Deadly Cancer Rate in Delaware on the Decline
DOVER, Del. - The Division of Public Health is reporting fewer Delawareans are dying from cancer. Researchers say between 2005 and 2019, the mortality rate for all-site cancer fell an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and across the nation. Still, they say Delaware has the 15th highest death rate in the U.S.
WMDT.com
Two additional flu cases confirmed in Del.
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health says two additional cases of influenza have been confirmed in the state. We’re told the cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman and an unvaccinated child under 5 years old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. These new cases now confirm that the flu is in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.
WMDT.com
The Brightside: Double T Foundation of DE
DELAWARE – A non-profit organization in Delaware is making the idea of being a donor an easier task for those who can, while also supporting those in need of a life-changing miracle. It all started because of two best friends who truly gave one another life. Being someone’s miracle...
WDEL 1150AM
Religious freedom case plays out in Del. Court of Chancery
The restrictions imposed on religious activities in Delaware early during the COVID-19 pandemic are not forgotten. The state wants to dismiss lawsuits that were filed by two church leaders in December 2021 that sought to keep the state from restricting church activities in any way in the future. In turn, the plaintiffs want to keep their case alive and are seeking injunctive relief.
WMDT.com
Ballot drop boxes open up in Maryland
MARYLAND – Ballot drop boxes are open in Maryland. In total, there are 281 across the state. Voters who request mail-in ballots can now drop their ballots in the boxes. The deadline to request one is November 1st, and the deadline to request an online link to a mail in ballot is November 4th. Voters who choose to utilize ballot drop boxes may submit their properly completed mail-in ballots at any official drop box in their county of residence.
shorelocalnews.com
Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river
To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
delawarepublic.org
Food Bank of Delaware kicks off Thanksgiving Food Drive
Thanksgiving is six weeks away and the Food Bank of Delaware is ramping up efforts to feed those in need during the holiday. The Food Bank of Delaware’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive started this week. The organization’s communications director Kim Turner says at the height of the pandemic they...
The Disgrace That Has Sparked Civil War in a Delaware Town
However the midterm elections go, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state that has embodied the spirit of democracy at its best for more than two centuries.Since at least 1812, the winners and losers of state- and federal-level elections have ridden carriages together in parades through the Delaware municipality of Georgetown. The event is held on Return Day, the Thursday after the polling, the time decades ago when the tallies became available. The winner of a particular race sits in the carriage facing forward, the loser backward.The starting point where the victors and...
PhillyBite
Best Antique Stores in Delaware
- If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find an extensive variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
WMDT.com
How to Handle Seasonal Allergies
Delmarva — As Fall gets into full swing so do Seasonal Allergies. 47 ABC Spoke with G.W. Smith a Physician Assistant at Atlantic General Hospital to find out why that is and how to best avoid feeling sick when allergy season comes around. Smith told us the change in...
