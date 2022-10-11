ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

KGET

Another suspect in Real Road slaying pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fourth man charged with murder in the death of a man believed killed last month at a Bakersfield home has pleaded not guilty. Garret Cole, 31, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery and was ordered held without bail. Cole and co-defendants Juan Toscano, 34, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Shootout occurred before crash in Cherry Street homicide: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Knowing the two men had issues with each other, a homeowner who threw a party in central Bakersfield last month invited James Quair and told Seth Mills to stay away. Mills decided to show up anyway, according to police reports. He parked his pickup across the street early Sept. 17 and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Suspects involved in Oildale Walmart shooting in custody: KCSO

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects involved in a shooting at the Walmart in Oildale Monday night. The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Once at the scene, deputies said they […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

Man charged with 2 felonies in Fastrip beating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man caught on video throwing punches at the head of a man lying on the ground outside a Taft Fastrip has been charged with two felonies, court records show. Chester Lewis Goff III has pleaded not guilty to charges of battery with serious injury and assault with force likely to […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Alleged Walmart shooter pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of shooting at another man at a Walmart earlier this week was on post-release community supervision and has served several prior stints in prison, a Kern County court commissioner said Wednesday. Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. found Paul Vasquez-Flores poses a risk to the public and ordered him […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

9 arrested during KCSO decoy operation, including former Condors trainer

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A total of nine people were arrested during the Kern County Sheriff's Office decoy operation, including former head athletic trainer Chad Drown. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit has been conducting an ongoing decoy operation with the goal of apprehending those seeking to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Good Samaritan stops kidnapping in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Good Samaritan stopped a teenage girl from being kidnapped while she was walking home on Monday afternoon, according to the Reedley Police Department. Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Manning and Buttonwillow avenues for a report of an attempted kidnapping. When officers arrived, they learned […]
REEDLEY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Person seriously injured, struck by semi-trailer truck on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was severely injured after they were struck by a semi-trailer Tuesday on Union Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the northbound lanes of Union Avenue off of Belle Terrace regarding a person struck by a vehicle.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Woman involved in crash assaults officers, charged with DUI

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A woman was arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of battery on a peace officer, and DUI after a multiple-vehicle crash near Valley Plaza Mall Saturday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 8, 2022 at around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman who stole vehicle with child inside gets 3 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who stole a vehicle with a 2-year-old boy inside was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Melissa Peterson, 32, pleaded no contest last month to child cruelty and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. A kidnapping charge was dismissed. Peterson spent time in a psychiatric hospital after […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

