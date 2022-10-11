Read full article on original website
Porterville armed carjacking leaves two people stranded, investigation underway
Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred in Porterville Tuesday night.
Man arrested in teen’s homicide in Reedley, police say
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested in a shooting that left a teenager dead earlier this year, according to the Reedley Police Department. At 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, officers were called out to the area of 11th Street and Myrtle Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, […]
Mira Monte HS locked down, 3 adults arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three adults were arrested after they were found by Kern High School District police, attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mira Monte High School, according to a KHSD official. In the morning hours, a KHSD officer was alerted to suspicious activity...
Another suspect in Real Road slaying pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fourth man charged with murder in the death of a man believed killed last month at a Bakersfield home has pleaded not guilty. Garret Cole, 31, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery and was ordered held without bail. Cole and co-defendants Juan Toscano, 34, […]
Shootout occurred before crash in Cherry Street homicide: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Knowing the two men had issues with each other, a homeowner who threw a party in central Bakersfield last month invited James Quair and told Seth Mills to stay away. Mills decided to show up anyway, according to police reports. He parked his pickup across the street early Sept. 17 and […]
Suspects involved in Oildale Walmart shooting in custody: KCSO
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects involved in a shooting at the Walmart in Oildale Monday night. The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Once at the scene, deputies said they […]
Body of missing Fresno County woman Jolissa Fuentes found after 2-month search
Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 as she was driving away from an am/pm store at an Arco gas station in Selma, California.
Man charged with 2 felonies in Fastrip beating
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man caught on video throwing punches at the head of a man lying on the ground outside a Taft Fastrip has been charged with two felonies, court records show. Chester Lewis Goff III has pleaded not guilty to charges of battery with serious injury and assault with force likely to […]
Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
Alleged Walmart shooter pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of shooting at another man at a Walmart earlier this week was on post-release community supervision and has served several prior stints in prison, a Kern County court commissioner said Wednesday. Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. found Paul Vasquez-Flores poses a risk to the public and ordered him […]
2 killed, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Delano, deputies say
Two people have died and another person was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Delano Monday afternoon.
9 arrested during KCSO decoy operation, including former Condors trainer
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A total of nine people were arrested during the Kern County Sheriff's Office decoy operation, including former head athletic trainer Chad Drown. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit has been conducting an ongoing decoy operation with the goal of apprehending those seeking to...
Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of […]
Woman missing for 2 months found dead in car wreckage at bottom of cliff
Law enforcement officers in California have found the body of a woman who was reported missing two months ago. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and the Selma Police Department said the body of Jolissa Fuentes was found in the wreckage of her car near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno, California.
Good Samaritan stops kidnapping in Reedley, police say
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Good Samaritan stopped a teenage girl from being kidnapped while she was walking home on Monday afternoon, according to the Reedley Police Department. Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Manning and Buttonwillow avenues for a report of an attempted kidnapping. When officers arrived, they learned […]
Person seriously injured, struck by semi-trailer truck on Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was severely injured after they were struck by a semi-trailer Tuesday on Union Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the northbound lanes of Union Avenue off of Belle Terrace regarding a person struck by a vehicle.
9 arrested during KCSO undercover operation targeting online child predators
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Through an undercover operation targeting people aiming to sexually victimize minors, the Kern County Sheriff’s Offices made nine arrests on several charges. Over the past few months, KCSO officials have been posing as underage children on various online websites and apps. Officials said several...
BPD: Woman involved in crash assaults officers, charged with DUI
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A woman was arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of battery on a peace officer, and DUI after a multiple-vehicle crash near Valley Plaza Mall Saturday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 8, 2022 at around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to...
Woman who stole vehicle with child inside gets 3 years
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who stole a vehicle with a 2-year-old boy inside was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Melissa Peterson, 32, pleaded no contest last month to child cruelty and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. A kidnapping charge was dismissed. Peterson spent time in a psychiatric hospital after […]
