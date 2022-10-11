Read full article on original website
Chicago's Top Doctor Expects Winter COVID Surge, But How Bad Will It Be?
Chicago's top doctor said she believes a COVID surge is on the horizon this winter, but will it be as bad as previous surges?. As variants begin to shift heading into cooler months, experts have cautioned that the potential for another omicron-like mutation could threaten another wave. "I haven't seen...
United to Offer New Direct Flights From Chicago to Ireland, Barcelona
United Airlines says that it will offer new direct flights from Chicago to two major European cities beginning next summer, expanding offerings it says outpace every other airline. According to a press release, United says that it will begin offering direct daily flights from Chicago to Barcelona, Spain beginning on...
Chicago Airport Websites Among Those Knocked Offline in Possible DDoS Attack
Websites for both O'Hare and Midway International Airports were knocked offline Monday, along with the Chicago Department of Aviation's website as part of a nationwide cyber-attack, officials say. The CDA confirmed that FlyChicago.com, as well as related websites for O’Hare and Midway, went offline during the cyberattack Monday, but also...
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 Million
Since August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed nearly 2,500 migrants to Chicago according to NBC News. The number of migrants overwhelmed the city and caused Governor J.B. Pritzker to declare a disaster proclamation.
Blink-182 Adds Second Chicago Concert to New World Tour
Blink-182 heard you, Chicago. The '90s pop-punk band just added a second Chicago concert date to its world tour "due to incredible fan demand." In addition to Blink-182's May 6, 2023, date at the United Center, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will also perform on May 7, 2023.
BBC
Reparations: The US town paying its black residents
Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
Chicago Neighborhood Ranks on List of '51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World'
If you're a Chicago resident, you might just be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. As part of their fifth annual index survey, Time Out Magazine canvassed 20,000 "city-dwellers" around the globe to find out what they each love (or hate) about their chosen city. And while the word "cool" is of course subjective, the list says, rankings were based on accessibility, culture and nightlife, and wide variety of affordable food and drink along with "lively street life and big community vibes."
NBC Chicago
Where is Avondale? It's One of the ‘Coolest Neighborhoods In the World,' New List Says
If you live in a certain pocket of Chicago, you could be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world and you might not even know it. After surveying more than "20,000 city dwellers" along with local experts, Time Out magazine earlier this week released its list of the "51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World," based on measures like culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, walkability, a sense of community and more.
arizonasuntimes.com
REVIEW: ‘You Say You Want a Revolution?’ Is a Comprehensive Assessment of the Groups and Ideologies Destroying America
Our great nation and its traditions, values, and institutions continue to be attacked from within. We live in a perilous time. A revolution isn’t coming – it’s already here. The all-out assault by the progressive elites has shattered major parts of American culture – chief among them, the rule of law. We are in the midst of a life and death struggle.
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
City Council’s Latino Caucus Wants Lightfoot To Issue State Of Emergency To Help Care For Influx Of Immigrants
CHICAGO — The City Council’s Latino Caucus is pushing Mayor Lori Lightfoot to make an emergency declaration that would increase available aid for nearly 3,000 migrants who have come to Chicago in the past six weeks. The group released a statement Wednesday asking for Lightfoot to issue a...
Abraham Lincoln Statue Vandalized by Anonymous Group of ‘Resistors of Colonial Violence'
A statue of Abraham Lincoln on Monday afternoon in Lincoln Park was vandalized with red paint and tagged with the phrases "Avenge the Colonizers," "Land Back!" and "Avenge Dakota 38," police say. According to officials, the vandalism occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday at the "Standing Lincoln" statue in the 1600...
fox32chicago.com
Joliet Amazon workers walkout in protest
JOLIET, Ill. - Amazon warehouse workers staged a walkout Tuesday at the Joliet facility. The southwest suburban location is central to Amazon’s regional distribution network. Union workers are demanding increased pay — a base rate of $25 an hour — along with stronger health and safety policies.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Bivalent COVID Vaccine for Kids, When Shots Could Begin
New COVID bivalent booster shots will soon be available for children as young as 5, but when might shots begin in the Chicago area and what should parents know?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Chicago's Top Doc Says New Bivalent Shots For...
capitolfax.com
Saying the quiet part out loud in Lisle
Couple of glaring typos, as the sign is clearly supposed to say “Do not let blacks caucus; white our laws.” That’s just poor production. Trumpism has moved from downstate to the western burbs. - Politix - Tuesday, Oct 11, 22 @ 11:37 am:. Nice. Ranks right up...
DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble
A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
Man fights off would-be carjackers in Uptown: Chicago police
Three suspects ended up running away after trying to take a man's vehicle in Uptown, Chicago police said.
Chicago Suburb, Midwest Cities Listed Among Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Chicago suburb was ranked among the safest cities in the country in a new ranking - and several Midwestern cities also made the cut. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday, and Aurora, Illinois, made the top 40. The west Chicago suburb ranked...
Chicago's Top Doc Says New Bivalent Shots For Kids as Young As 5 Could Start Monday
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control both on Wednesday gave the green light for children as young as 5 to receive the new bivalent COVID booster shots, which previously were only available to those 12 and over. The updated booster doses, which were tweaked to...
Take in Chicago's Rich Architectural History This Weekend at ‘Open House Chicago'
A two-day festival this weekend allows Chicagoans to take in the area's generations of architectural history as part of "Open House Chicago." More than 150 significant churches, businesses, schools, museums and other landmarks will be showcased on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 across 20 of the city's community areas as well as multiple suburbs.
