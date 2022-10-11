Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
US stocks fall as investors prepare for an earnings deluge amid worries about rates and recession
US stocks ended lower Monday, marking a fourth consecutive decline amid worries about the economy. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said a recession could push stocks down by another "easy 20%." Chip stocks fell as the Biden administration ramped up limits on chip sales to China. US stocks closed lower Monday...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Bank confirms pension funds almost collapsed amid market meltdown
Pension funds managing vast sums on behalf of retired people across Britain came close to collapse amid an “unprecedented” meltdown in UK government bond markets after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, the Bank of England has said. Explaining its emergency intervention to calm turmoil in financial markets last week,...
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours
Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Stocks may hold up better than expected in a coming recession, as the market appears to already be pricing in deep cuts to earnings, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Stocks could hold up better than expected in a coming recession, according to Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen. Paulsen pointed to steep losses in the S&P 500 this yer, a sign that a drop in earnings is being priced in. That means stocks could stay buoyant amid a recession, but only...
Yahoo!
Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart
With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
European Stocks Head for Lower Open as Investors Brace Themselves for U.S. Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a lower open on Thursday as investors around the world prepare themselves for the latest U.S. inflation data. The negative open in Europe comes amid mixed global sentiment ahead of the latest U.S. inflation reading. U.S. stock...
Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Wall Street Monday ahead of the latest round of corporate earnings reports and a busy week of inflation updates. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34 points, or 0.1%, to 29,323 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Major indexes are coming off a volatile week where they notched out gains because of an early two-day rally that shielded stocks from several weak days. U.S. bond trading was closed.
daystech.org
US knee-caps China’s chip sector, sending tech investors scrambling
Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings in addition to in chip makers slumped on Monday, as traders have been spooked by new US export management measures geared toward slowing Beijing’s technological and navy advances. The Joe Biden administration revealed a sweeping set of export controls...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Markets Close Lower as Global Growth Concerns Persist; Stoxx 600 Down 0.5%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Tuesday as concerns persisted over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed down 0.5%, recovering somewhat from steeper losses earlier in the...
Asian chipmakers plunge after US unveils China export controls
Chipmakers plunged in Asian trade Tuesday over new US measures to limit China's access to high-end semiconductors with military uses, a move that wiped billions from companies' valuations worldwide. Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo markets were closed for holidays on Monday, and when trading resumed Tuesday, chipmakers sank.
US stocks slip after consumer spending data as markets head for the end of brutal September
US stocks dropped on Friday after a sell-off a day earlier the brought the S&P 500 to a 2022 low. Data from the Commerce Department showed consumer spending picked up in August even as inflation rose. US stocks this week were battered by turmoil in UK markets and escalating recession...
Asian Economies May Have to Brace for Rising Debt and Capital Flight, IMF Warns
Asia's biggest economic problems next year will stem from rising interest rates. These will put increasing pressure on debt servicing in Asia and heighten capital flight from the region: IMF. The U.K. bond crisis will have limited impact on Asian markets although "anything that creates financial market turbulence will find...
Globally Critical Chip Firm Tells U.S. Staff to Stop Servicing China Customers After Biden Export Curbs
ASML, one of the world's most important semiconductor toolmakers, told U.S. employees to servicing Chinese customers. It comes in response to Washington's latest rules that say, "U.S. persons" that support the development or production of certain chips in China require a license to do so. Meanwhile, TSMC, Samsung and SK...
Kwarteng tries to calm investors but UK bonds sell off again
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, under pressure to rebuild shattered investor confidence in the new government's economic agenda, on Monday brought forward the publication date for fiscal plans and economic forecasts to Oct. 31.
Here's How Uber-Rich Pass Wealth to Heirs Tax-Free When Markets Are Down
Grantor-retained annuity trusts, or "Grats," are a wealth-transfer technique that shift investment growth out of an estate to heirs tax-free. They generally work best for assets like stocks that have fallen in value and are expected to rebound relatively quickly. Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg and other wealthy Americans have reportedly...
