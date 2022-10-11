ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Trade Protectionism#South China#Gross Domestic Product#Indian#Cnbc
The Guardian

Bank confirms pension funds almost collapsed amid market meltdown

Pension funds managing vast sums on behalf of retired people across Britain came close to collapse amid an “unprecedented” meltdown in UK government bond markets after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, the Bank of England has said. Explaining its emergency intervention to calm turmoil in financial markets last week,...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours

Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Yahoo!

Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart

With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
STOCKS
The Hill

Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Wall Street Monday ahead of the latest round of corporate earnings reports and a busy week of inflation updates. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34 points, or 0.1%, to 29,323 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Major indexes are coming off a volatile week where they notched out gains because of an early two-day rally that shielded stocks from several weak days. U.S. bond trading was closed.
STOCKS
daystech.org

US knee-caps China’s chip sector, sending tech investors scrambling

Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings in addition to in chip makers slumped on Monday, as traders have been spooked by new US export management measures geared toward slowing Beijing’s technological and navy advances. The Joe Biden administration revealed a sweeping set of export controls...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Close Lower as Global Growth Concerns Persist; Stoxx 600 Down 0.5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Tuesday as concerns persisted over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed down 0.5%, recovering somewhat from steeper losses earlier in the...
STOCKS
AFP

Asian chipmakers plunge after US unveils China export controls

Chipmakers plunged in Asian trade Tuesday over new US measures to limit China's access to high-end semiconductors with military uses, a move that wiped billions from companies' valuations worldwide. Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo markets were closed for holidays on Monday, and when trading resumed Tuesday, chipmakers sank.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy