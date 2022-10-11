ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Where is Avondale? It's One of the ‘Coolest Neighborhoods In the World,' New List Says

If you live in a certain pocket of Chicago, you could be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world and you might not even know it. After surveying more than "20,000 city dwellers" along with local experts, Time Out magazine earlier this week released its list of the "51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World," based on measures like culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, walkability, a sense of community and more.
Blink-182 Adds Second Chicago Concert to New World Tour

Blink-182 heard you, Chicago. The '90s pop-punk band just added a second Chicago concert date to its world tour "due to incredible fan demand." In addition to Blink-182's May 6, 2023, date at the United Center, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will also perform on May 7, 2023.
Banana Republic has become the latest retail casualty of the Magnificent Mile, as the chain decided against renewing their lease for the store at 744 North Michigan Avenue, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.
DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble

A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
Report: Banana Republic to Leave Magnificent Mile

Banana Republic has become the latest retail casualty of the Magnificent Mile, as the chain decided against renewing their lease for the store at 744 North Michigan Avenue, according to Crain's Chicago Business. The renowned retail strip has seen numerous high-profile exits in recent years, including Gap, Macy's and Timberland.
Tenant Facing Murder Charges of Chicago Landlord Was in the Process of Being Evicted, CPD Says

The woman accused of killing her Chicago landlord and then packing the human remains into a freezer is scheduled to appear in bond court at 12 p.m. Thursday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is facing charges of first degree murder in the killing of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Kolalou is also facing a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old truck driver, court documents say.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

