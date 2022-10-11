Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Chicago's Top Doctor Expects Winter COVID Surge, But How Bad Will It Be?
Chicago's top doctor said she believes a COVID surge is on the horizon this winter, but will it be as bad as previous surges?. As variants begin to shift heading into cooler months, experts have cautioned that the potential for another omicron-like mutation could threaten another wave. "I haven't seen...
United to Offer New Direct Flights From Chicago to Ireland, Barcelona
United Airlines says that it will offer new direct flights from Chicago to two major European cities beginning next summer, expanding offerings it says outpace every other airline. According to a press release, United says that it will begin offering direct daily flights from Chicago to Barcelona, Spain beginning on...
Chicago Neighborhood Ranks on List of '51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World'
If you're a Chicago resident, you might just be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. As part of their fifth annual index survey, Time Out Magazine canvassed 20,000 "city-dwellers" around the globe to find out what they each love (or hate) about their chosen city. And while the word "cool" is of course subjective, the list says, rankings were based on accessibility, culture and nightlife, and wide variety of affordable food and drink along with "lively street life and big community vibes."
NBC Chicago
Where is Avondale? It's One of the ‘Coolest Neighborhoods In the World,' New List Says
If you live in a certain pocket of Chicago, you could be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world and you might not even know it. After surveying more than "20,000 city dwellers" along with local experts, Time Out magazine earlier this week released its list of the "51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World," based on measures like culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, walkability, a sense of community and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago Airport Websites Among Those Knocked Offline in Possible DDoS Attack
Websites for both O'Hare and Midway International Airports were knocked offline Monday, along with the Chicago Department of Aviation's website as part of a nationwide cyber-attack, officials say. The CDA confirmed that FlyChicago.com, as well as related websites for O’Hare and Midway, went offline during the cyberattack Monday, but also...
Blink-182 Adds Second Chicago Concert to New World Tour
Blink-182 heard you, Chicago. The '90s pop-punk band just added a second Chicago concert date to its world tour "due to incredible fan demand." In addition to Blink-182's May 6, 2023, date at the United Center, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will also perform on May 7, 2023.
Abraham Lincoln Statue Vandalized by Anonymous Group of ‘Resistors of Colonial Violence'
A statue of Abraham Lincoln on Monday afternoon in Lincoln Park was vandalized with red paint and tagged with the phrases "Avenge the Colonizers," "Land Back!" and "Avenge Dakota 38," police say. According to officials, the vandalism occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday at the "Standing Lincoln" statue in the 1600...
Banana Republic
Banana Republic has become the latest retail casualty of the Magnificent Mile, as the chain decided against renewing their lease for the store at 744 North Michigan Avenue, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take in Chicago's Rich Architectural History This Weekend at ‘Open House Chicago'
A two-day festival this weekend allows Chicagoans to take in the area's generations of architectural history as part of "Open House Chicago." More than 150 significant churches, businesses, schools, museums and other landmarks will be showcased on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 across 20 of the city's community areas as well as multiple suburbs.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Bivalent COVID Vaccine for Kids, When Shots Could Begin
New COVID bivalent booster shots will soon be available for children as young as 5, but when might shots begin in the Chicago area and what should parents know?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Chicago's Top Doc Says New Bivalent Shots For...
DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble
A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
Chicago Suburb, Midwest Cities Listed Among Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Chicago suburb was ranked among the safest cities in the country in a new ranking - and several Midwestern cities also made the cut. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday, and Aurora, Illinois, made the top 40. The west Chicago suburb ranked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago's Top Doc Says New Bivalent Shots For Kids as Young As 5 Could Start Monday
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control both on Wednesday gave the green light for children as young as 5 to receive the new bivalent COVID booster shots, which previously were only available to those 12 and over. The updated booster doses, which were tweaked to...
Report: Banana Republic to Leave Magnificent Mile
Banana Republic has become the latest retail casualty of the Magnificent Mile, as the chain decided against renewing their lease for the store at 744 North Michigan Avenue, according to Crain's Chicago Business. The renowned retail strip has seen numerous high-profile exits in recent years, including Gap, Macy's and Timberland.
Kim Foxx Faces Withering Criticism Amid High Staff Turnover at State's Attorney's Office
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is facing questions as her office continues to see a high rate of turnover, with hundreds of staffers leaving in just over a year. According to city data, more than 235 have left in the past 15 months alone, and the State’s Attorney Office has had to ask for volunteers so that courtrooms will be staffed.
Severe Storms Spark Tornado, Thunderstorm Warnings in Parts of Chicago Area
Tornado warnings were issued in several southern Wisconsin counties Wednesday as storms surrounded the Milwaukee and Kenosha areas, bringing alerts to parts of the Chicago area as they made their way south and east. The National Weather Service reported a tornado warning was issued just outside the Milwaukee area, covering...
Remains Found in Boarding House Freezer on North Side Identified
The remains of a woman who was found in a freezer inside a boarding house in the city's West Ridge neighborhood have been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The remains were identified as 69-year-old Frances Walker, whose cause of death is currently unknown pending an autopsy. Chicago...
Shoppers Left Wondering What's Next After Banana Republic Says it Will Leave Mag Mile
After yet another retailer announced that they would leave Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, officials and shoppers are left to ponder what it all means as the busy holiday season approaches. Crain’s Chicago Business first reported that Banana Republic was planning to close its doors for good this week. The clothing...
Tenant in Custody After Landlord's Remains Found in Boarding House Freezer on North Side: CPD
Chicago police and detectives overnight continued to investigate the chilling circumstances that began with a missing person's report earlier this week, and ended Tuesday with the gruesome discovery of human remains inside a freezer at a boarding house in the city's West Ridge neighborhood. According to officials, the death is...
Tenant Facing Murder Charges of Chicago Landlord Was in the Process of Being Evicted, CPD Says
The woman accused of killing her Chicago landlord and then packing the human remains into a freezer is scheduled to appear in bond court at 12 p.m. Thursday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is facing charges of first degree murder in the killing of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Kolalou is also facing a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old truck driver, court documents say.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0