Elyria, OH

Cleveland.com

Julie Billiart Schools of Lyndhurst to buy former Chippewa Elementary School in Brecksville for $1.3 million

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Julie Billiart Schools, which educates children in kindergarten through eighth grade who have learning challenges such as autism, anxiety and dyslexia, is buying the former Chippewa Elementary School for $1.3 million. Meanwhile, no one has offered to purchase the former Highland Drive Elementary School, so the Brecksville-Broadview...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio pair to reappear on 'Shark Tank'

Cleveland native Oliver Zak and Columbus native Selom Agbitor of Mad Rabbit Tattoo are slated to reappear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. Oct. 14. First appearing in 2021 and receiving $500,000 from “Shark” Mark Cuban, the Miami University graduates first launched Mad Rabbit Tattoo in 2019 in their university apartment.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Loaded gun found at Summit County school

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Affinity Building Sold Again

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
MASSILLON, OH
WKYC

Chardon teacher with autism writes children's book about acceptance

CHARDON, Ohio — At first glance, you'd probably notice David Petrovic as a typical middle school social studies teacher, quizzing his students at Saint Mary School in Chardon. If you know him like we do, David is an accomplished theater actor, motivational speaker, author and autism advocate. He's recently...
CHARDON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area

Then you should visit these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you love a good seafood boil, you can't go wrong with this joint. You can get seafood like snow crab legs, mussels, crawfish, et cetera by the half-pound. Seafood boil sauce options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and house juicy. Spice levels are no spice, mild, medium, and extra spicy. If you don't care for seafood boils, customers also love their fried crawfish tails and sushi. Check out the rainbow roll and shrimp tempura roll.
AKRON, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack

WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Merwin’s Wharf shares fall hours

Merwin’s Wharf, the Cleveland Metroparks’ restaurant on the Cuyahoga River, announced its fall hours. At 1785 Merwin Ave. in Cleveland at the Lakefront Reservation, hours for the restaurant are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The restaurant serves fresh and locally sourced cuisine.
CLEVELAND, OH

