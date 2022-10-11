ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State White Out vs Minnesota to air on ABC

By Ryan Risky
 2 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced that their White Out against Minnesota on October 22nd will air on ABC. Kickoff will be in primetime at 7:30 pm.

This is the first meeting between the programs since the Golden Gophers defeated the Nittany Lions 31-26 in 2019.

This matchup is also Homecoming for Penn State which means the Nittany Lions will wear their Generations Of Greatness uniforms.

