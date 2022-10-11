Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Austin's airport expects busy weekends in October, November
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's airport has several busy weekends ahead as Austin City Limits Music Festival, F1 and Thanksgiving make some dates in October and November some of the highest-demand travel days the airport sees all year. Wednesday, new data from August showed passenger traffic at the Austin-Bergstrom International...
CBS Austin
Looking for Sober October mocktails in Austin? Try these spots
AUSTIN, Texas — First, there was a Dry January, followed by a Dry July. Now, Sober October is underway. These month-long campaigns are designed to get people to cut down on their alcohol or other substance use. While there seems to be an endless supply of places to experience Austin’s nightlife, the Sans Bar serves up fun times, without alcohol.
CBS Austin
Doctor provides tips on minimizing dust impact for ACL weekend 2
AUSTIN, Texas — Whether it's sunny, raining, or dusty, the environmental factors seem to capture the attention during ACL weekends. 2022 is no exception, with many people experiencing problems with dust. Ahead of weekend two, the city says their Operations and Maintenance staff have been watering mulch areas along with the turf nightly.
CBS Austin
Round Rock ISD floral design students create 15-foot homecoming mega mum
ROUND ROCK, Texas — What-a-mum! Everything is bigger in Texas and so are the Homecoming "mums." Nearly 100 students and four teachers from Stony Point High School's Floral Design program created an 8.5-foot by 15.5-foot mega mum!. The students in Round Rock say they even had to trim it...
CBS Austin
Austin could update cemetery rules for the first time in 45 years
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin (COA) is trying to update its cemetery rules for the first time in 45 years. On Monday, city officials held a community engagement meeting to get the public's input on changes that would overhaul the 1978 rules that have been described as outdated, inconsistent, and vague.
CBS Austin
Fall family fun in the Austin area with Do512 Family
Fall is in full swing and it's the perfect time for family fun. If you're wondering where to take your little pumpkins this season, Heidi Okla from Do512 Family is here to share her top picks. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
CBS Austin
City council set to consider renters' rights agenda amidst soaring rent increases
Rising rents are a big part of the housing crisis in Austin. Redfin reports that rent in Austin has risen the most out of any city in the country. Now, city council is taking up a renter’s rights agenda over the next few weeks, but it comes too late for some.
CBS Austin
Check you smoke detectors; Fire Prevention Week is here
AUSTIN, Texas — "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape" That's the theme for America's 100th annual Fire Prevention Week. It coincides with the anniversary of the 1871 Great Chicago Fire, but here in central Texas, the timing is also a heads-up for a dangerous change in the weather. The...
CBS Austin
Austin electric bills are set to spike if two rate hikes are approved
AUSTIN, Texas — Across Austin, electric bills appear ready to spike. The Austin City Council is set to vote on Thursday on the first of two proposed rate hikes that will impact Austin Energy bills. “This is a shock to ratepayers, which is why we have to spend a...
CBS Austin
Local Austin man brings awareness to health disparities in communities of color
AUSTIN, Texas — Each year in the united states, about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and nearly 4,000 women die from this cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Hispanic women have the highest rates of developing this cancer. The CDC adds black women have the highest rate of dying from cervical cancer.
CBS Austin
'The Nutcracker' returns to the Long Center: Ballet Austin celebrates 60th anniversary
Austin, tx — In 1962, Ballet Austin became the first ballet company in Texas to produce The Nutcracker 60 years later Ballet Austin continues to build magical memories with generations of families sharing this enduring holiday production. From the glittering beauty of the sets and costumes to the colorful...
CBS Austin
University students registering to vote ahead of midnight deadline
AUSTIN, Texas — The deadline to register to vote in the Texas November election is midnight. Deputy voter registrars are hard at work across the state getting last-minute voters signed up. The group, Texas Rising, is registering people to vote on the University of Texas at Austin campus outside...
CBS Austin
Austin Public Works, Safe Kids Austin celebrate Walk to School Day
AUSTIN, Texas — Students, parents, and school staff joined in a morning walk to school Wednesday for National Walk to School Day. Austin Public Works' Safe Routes to School Program hosted an event at Navarro Early College High School for students to take swag that included reflective safety gear.
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with KMFA Composer-in-Residence Quinn Mason
Earlier this year, we talked about KMFA 89.5's new Draylen Mason Composer-in-Residence program. We introduced you then to Quinn Mason, a Dallas-based young composer who became the inaugural composer in the program. Now the final two pieces of three commissioned works are finally premiering to the public. You can experience...
CBS Austin
Northwest Austin warehouse under demolition catches fire
A warehouse in Northwest Austin that was being demolished caught fire Tuesday morning. It happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 11755 Research Boulevard, near the intersection with Duval Road. The Austin Fire Department says construction crews cutting beams sparked the blaze. It's been ruled an accident. AFD said the fire...
CBS Austin
Updated COVID-19 booster available for children ages 5 through 11
AUSTIN, Texas — Children ages 5 through 11 can now get the updated COVID-19 vaccine booster. The FDA and CDC approved the shots today, saying say this booster will help protect against old and new variants. "We are now like 2.5 years into COVID," said Dr. Donald Murphey, Pediatric...
CBS Austin
One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Wednesday morning in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 6:59 a.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at 500 West Anderson Lane -- at the U.S. 183 Hwy Northbound Service Road.
CBS Austin
Police investigating North Austin motorcycle crash
Police were on the scene of a serious motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in North Austin. It happened at around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Anderson Lane. Few details were available -- but wreckage at the scene showed a heavily damaged motorcycle. Northbound and southbound...
CBS Austin
Medical Minute: A new method treats a common medical condition
10/10/22 — There is a new method to treat a common medical condition. Andrew Rinehart from Valley Side Medical Clinic explains why Acoustic Wave Therapy may be a better approach for treating ED. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
CBS Austin
Skeletal human remains found in field near SH 45 and MoPac in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are working to identify human remains discovered in a field on Tuesday in Round Rock. Authorities said the skeletal remains were found by a person working in the field located just north of State Highway 45 and MoPac at around 6 p.m. on October 11.
