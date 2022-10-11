Read full article on original website
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
TechRadar
14 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more in October 2022
Spooky season has arrived. That's right, the month of October has muscled September out of the way and, with it, comes a slew of Halloween-inspired content on the world's biggest streamers. From new Netflix movies to highly anticipated Disney Plus shows, there's plenty to get excited about in October 2022....
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
thedigitalfix.com
Physical media won’t save us from streaming services
You’ve likely heard of the Batgirl cancellation by now. In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros decided not to release the DC movie as part of a tax write-off. Initially destined for HBO Max, it’s now unlikely anyone will ever see the superhero movie. Disappointing as this is for...
Streaming: the best werewolf films
We’re firmly into October, and though Halloween is still three weeks away, plenty of streaming outlets are already donning their Halloween garb. Disney+ got in on the act last week with Werewolf By Night, their first ever “special presentation” – which is to say, an hour-long one-off – and yet another outgrowth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Netflix Released Record-Breaking 1,024 Original TV Episodes in Q3 — More Than Five Times Any Other Service
Netflix has taken peak TV to a new peak. In a data point sure to fuel more quantity-versus-quality debate, Netflix broke its own record for number of original episodes released in a single quarter — with 1,026 in the third quarter of 2022, according to a tally by Wall Street firm MoffettNathanson. That’s more than five times any other streaming rival: Amazon Prime Video and Hulu released 223 and 194 episodes, respectively, and Disney+ debuted 140 original episodes, per the report. HBO Max, now owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, released 114 episodes in the third quarter — significantly fewer episodes than usual...
‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Trailer: The Legend Returns to Life
A revealing look at world-changing musician Louis Armstrong arrives on October 28 from Apple. “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues,” directed by Sacha Jenkins, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and proved an antidote to the sort of hagiographic music documentaries delivered by Ken Burns, per IndieWire’s Christian Blauvelt. Watch the trailer for the documentary, an IndieWire exclusive, below. The film offers an unprecedented look at the iconic trumpeter, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations, according to the official synopsis. The documentary honors Armstrong’s legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of...
Netflix will reveal for the first time how many people watch (or don’t watch) its shows
BARB’s data will also help determine how costly ventures, like Ryan Gosling's 'The Grey Man' performed. Netflix has typically kept its viewing figures close to its chest, but now detailed statistics for the streaming service will be available and measured by an external, independent body. In the past, Netflix...
Collider
'Barbarian' Will Arrive on Digital & Streaming This Month
One of this year's most exciting original horrors is on its way to digital, according to Bloody Disgusting. Writer and director Zach Cregger's shocking feature Barbarian will be moving to all major digital platforms and 4K Ultra HD for purchase by October 25, just in time to make it for your Halloween movie marathon. The release also includes never-before-seen bonus footage and special features with behind-the-scenes extras.
Martin Scorsese: obsession with box office takings is ‘repulsive’
Martin Scorsese has denounced what he calls the “focus on numbers” in the film world, calling it “repulsive” and “insulting”. Speaking at the New York film festival, and in remarks reported by IndieWire, he said that “cinema is devalued, demeaned, belittled from all sides, not necessarily the business side but certainly the art”.
CNET
Yes, Netflix Still Mails DVDs. Here's Why You Should Care
Netflix has thousands of movies and series for you to explore, like Dahmer and Breaking Bad, but after you've seen all the popular TV shows and latest movies that the streaming service has to offers, it can unfortunately feel like there's nothing else good to watch. Well, maybe you're not...
