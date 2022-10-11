ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Where to Watch and Stream The Song of Bernadette Free Online

Best sites to watch The Song of Bernadette - Last updated on Oct 13, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Song of Bernadette online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Song of Bernadette on this page.
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can

The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
Where to Watch and Stream Sarpatta Parambarai Free Online

Best sites to watch Sarpatta Parambarai - Last updated on Oct 13, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Sarpatta Parambarai online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Sarpatta Parambarai on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream Our Neighbor, Miss Yae Free Online

Cast: Yumeko Aizome Ryōtarō Mizushima Den Obinata Chōko Iida Fumiko Katsuragi. Keitaro is a law student and Yaeko s a high school girl. They are neighbors, and their friendship is starting to develop into something more romantic. Then, Yaeko's sister Kyouko has a breakup with her husband and returns home. Kyouko is clearly interested in Keitaro and Yae becomes anxious.
Where to Watch and Stream Rita's Last Fairy Tale Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Rita's Last Fairy Tale right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Mitya Borisov Lev Danilkin Sergey Debizhev Tatyana Drubich Albina Evtushevskaya. Genres: Drama Fantasy Mystery. Director: Renata Litvinova. Release Date: Oct 18, 2012. About. The film speaks about universal themes...
Physical media won’t save us from streaming services

You’ve likely heard of the Batgirl cancellation by now. In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros decided not to release the DC movie as part of a tax write-off. Initially destined for HBO Max, it’s now unlikely anyone will ever see the superhero movie. Disappointing as this is for...
Streaming: the best werewolf films

We’re firmly into October, and though Halloween is still three weeks away, plenty of streaming outlets are already donning their Halloween garb. Disney+ got in on the act last week with Werewolf By Night, their first ever “special presentation” – which is to say, an hour-long one-off – and yet another outgrowth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Netflix Released Record-Breaking 1,024 Original TV Episodes in Q3 — More Than Five Times Any Other Service

Netflix has taken peak TV to a new peak. In a data point sure to fuel more quantity-versus-quality debate, Netflix broke its own record for number of original episodes released in a single quarter — with 1,026 in the third quarter of 2022, according to a tally by Wall Street firm MoffettNathanson. That’s more than five times any other streaming rival: Amazon Prime Video and Hulu released 223 and 194 episodes, respectively, and Disney+ debuted 140 original episodes, per the report. HBO Max, now owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, released 114 episodes in the third quarter — significantly fewer episodes than usual...
‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Trailer: The Legend Returns to Life

A revealing look at world-changing musician Louis Armstrong arrives on October 28 from Apple. “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues,” directed by Sacha Jenkins, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and proved an antidote to the sort of hagiographic music documentaries delivered by Ken Burns, per IndieWire’s Christian Blauvelt. Watch the trailer for the documentary, an IndieWire exclusive, below. The film offers an unprecedented look at the iconic trumpeter, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations, according to the official synopsis. The documentary honors Armstrong’s legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of...
Where to Watch and Stream Iron Maiden: Maiden England Free Online

Cast: Bruce Dickinson Dave Murray Adrian Smith Steve Harris Nicko McBrain. Filmed across two sold-out nights at Birmingham N.E.C. Arena, UK in November 1988 during the band’s “Seventh Tour Of A Seventh Tour”. Is Iron Maiden: Maiden England on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Iron Maiden: Maiden England is not...
Loki Star Blasts Chris Pratt’s Mario Casting; Wants Actor Replaced

It can't be denied that Chris Pratt is currently on the run of his Hollywood career and he looks to continue his streak in 2023. Just recently, the first teaser for Illumination's upcoming 3D-animated flick The Super Mario Bros. Movie was finally released but the excitement and enthusiasm from the fandom quickly turned into dismay after hearing how the actor sounded as the titular character.
'Barbarian' Will Arrive on Digital & Streaming This Month

One of this year's most exciting original horrors is on its way to digital, according to Bloody Disgusting. Writer and director Zach Cregger's shocking feature Barbarian will be moving to all major digital platforms and 4K Ultra HD for purchase by October 25, just in time to make it for your Halloween movie marathon. The release also includes never-before-seen bonus footage and special features with behind-the-scenes extras.
Martin Scorsese: obsession with box office takings is ‘repulsive’

Martin Scorsese has denounced what he calls the “focus on numbers” in the film world, calling it “repulsive” and “insulting”. Speaking at the New York film festival, and in remarks reported by IndieWire, he said that “cinema is devalued, demeaned, belittled from all sides, not necessarily the business side but certainly the art”.
Star Wars Reveals Surprising New Details About Yoda's Exile in Dagobah

It's been over four decades since Lucasfilm kickstarted the original Star Wars trilogy and while diehard fans of the franchise would think that they already know everything there is to know about Episodes VI, V, and VI, it turns out that there's still a lot left to unpack 40 something years later.
Yes, Netflix Still Mails DVDs. Here's Why You Should Care

Netflix has thousands of movies and series for you to explore, like Dahmer and Breaking Bad, but after you've seen all the popular TV shows and latest movies that the streaming service has to offers, it can unfortunately feel like there's nothing else good to watch. Well, maybe you're not...
