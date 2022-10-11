ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time

It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MO
City
Atlanta, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
Philadelphia, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Houston, MO
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Boger
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Justin Verlander
KIRO 7 Seattle

MLB Playoffs: Mariners resume series vs Astros

The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn’t work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals Latest White Sox Managerial Update

The search for a new manager has begun for the Chicago White Sox. After falling short of the postseason on the heels of a 93-win season in 2021, Tony La Russa announced that he would not be returning to the team in 2023. And thus began the process of trying...
CHICAGO, IL
960 The Ref

Scoreboard roundup -- 10/11/22

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:. NY Yankees 4, Cleveland 1 (NYY lead series 1-0) Houston 8, Seattle 7 (Houston leads series 1-0) LA Dodgers 5, San Diego 3 (LAD lead series 1-0) Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6 (Philadelphia leads series 1-0) NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Panthers#Buccaneers#New York Mets#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for October 11, 2022

Lynn Worthy talks to Bobby Witt Jr. about the grind of his first MLB season,. “Yes, it’s my job, but it’s the greatest job in the world,” Witt said. “So I’ve got to just go out there and do what I did when I was playing baseball and was 8 years old. Just go have fun. You’ve got to put your work in and everything, but when I’m playing at my best is whenever I’m playing with joy.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 1 chat

The Dodgers will be the last playoff team to debut in the 2022 postseason, with Game 1 of the NLDS between the top seed in the National League and the Padres, wrapping up a four-game Tuesday slate. There was a little bit of a mystery concerning which elite Dodgers’ left-hander...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dallasexpress.com

AL/NL Divisional Series Begin Today

After a weekend of Wild Card series baseball, the four best teams from each league remain. Teams with the better 2022 regular season records will host the remaining playoff teams as the American and National League Divisional Series start on Tuesday. In the National League, the San Diego Padres needed...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
On3.com

Georgia RB Branson Robinson is 'crazy impressive' on and off field

Whether you’re a recruiting junkie who has known about him for years or a fan that really doesn’t lock in on Georgia football until Saturday, you are now well aware of freshman running back Branson Robinson. He made quite the impression in the Bulldogs’ 42-10 whipping of Auburn on Saturday, but teammates didn’t have to see him on the football field to be blown away by his work ethic, personality, and tremendous power in the weight room.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN Sioux Falls

MLB Postseason Day 2

It's day 2 of the Major League Baseball Divisional Series and ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have nighttime coverage of the Los Angeles-San Diego game. Weather permitting, leading off today with the NLDS game-2 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at 3:00 PM. Kyle Wright (21-5) will take the...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy