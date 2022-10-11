Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
How to earn more this holiday season in Kansas CityInstaworkKansas City, MO
Related
Giants Hire Away Astros Assistant GM
The San Francisco Giants hired Houston Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila as their next general manager.
Top MLB free agents of 2023: Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge headline top 35 MLB free agency rankings
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is over halfway through with many of the top MLB free agents making impacts
NFL・
Report: Dan Snyder Has Said He Has ‘Dirt’ on NFL Owners
The report comes at a time when the embattled owner is facing investigations from the league and a congressional committee looking into workplace misconduct.
NFL・
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time
It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady’s Apparel Brand Signs Shedeur Sanders to NIL Deal
The Jackson State quarterback will have input on product development and more.
Ex-Yankees coach interviews with Marlins to replace former manager Don Mattingly
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reports “Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol have both now interviewed for the #Marlins managerial opening.”. The Miami Marlins are looking for a new manager following former New York Yankees captain Don Mattingly’s announcement that he will not return next season in the Miami dugout.
CBS Sports
Jobs of Mets manager Buck Showalter, GM Billy Eppler are safe after early playoff exit, per report
The New York Mets' 2022 season ended in highly disappointing fashion on Sunday night as they were ousted in the Wild Card Series by the San Diego Padres. But according to what sources tell Mike Puma of the New York Post, the early playoff exit won't result in the firings of manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler:
Damien Woody: Giants' Brian Daboll is the 'runaway' Coach of the Year
Going into Week 5 of the NFL season, ESPN's Mike Greenberg said on "Get Up" that Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys was the league's Coach of the Year. Since then, both the Cowboys and New York Giants have improved to 4-1, while their fellow NFC East rival -- the Philadelphia Eagles -- have remained perfect at 5-0.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB Playoffs: Mariners resume series vs Astros
The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn’t work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals Latest White Sox Managerial Update
The search for a new manager has begun for the Chicago White Sox. After falling short of the postseason on the heels of a 93-win season in 2021, Tony La Russa announced that he would not be returning to the team in 2023. And thus began the process of trying...
Scoreboard roundup -- 10/11/22
NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:. NY Yankees 4, Cleveland 1 (NYY lead series 1-0) Houston 8, Seattle 7 (Houston leads series 1-0) LA Dodgers 5, San Diego 3 (LAD lead series 1-0) Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6 (Philadelphia leads series 1-0) NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION...
MLB playoffs: Mariners pounce on Astros' Justin Verlander, Phillies hold on to top Braves in Division Series Game 1
Wild-card series down, Division Series here we come. MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league are set to join the fray. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves will take on challengers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Phillies All-Star Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch at NLDS Game 3
The Return of the Flyin' Hawaiian: Shane Victorino will throw out the first pitch before Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park!
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for October 11, 2022
Lynn Worthy talks to Bobby Witt Jr. about the grind of his first MLB season,. “Yes, it’s my job, but it’s the greatest job in the world,” Witt said. “So I’ve got to just go out there and do what I did when I was playing baseball and was 8 years old. Just go have fun. You’ve got to put your work in and everything, but when I’m playing at my best is whenever I’m playing with joy.”
True Blue LA
Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 1 chat
The Dodgers will be the last playoff team to debut in the 2022 postseason, with Game 1 of the NLDS between the top seed in the National League and the Padres, wrapping up a four-game Tuesday slate. There was a little bit of a mystery concerning which elite Dodgers’ left-hander...
dallasexpress.com
AL/NL Divisional Series Begin Today
After a weekend of Wild Card series baseball, the four best teams from each league remain. Teams with the better 2022 regular season records will host the remaining playoff teams as the American and National League Divisional Series start on Tuesday. In the National League, the San Diego Padres needed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia RB Branson Robinson is 'crazy impressive' on and off field
Whether you’re a recruiting junkie who has known about him for years or a fan that really doesn’t lock in on Georgia football until Saturday, you are now well aware of freshman running back Branson Robinson. He made quite the impression in the Bulldogs’ 42-10 whipping of Auburn on Saturday, but teammates didn’t have to see him on the football field to be blown away by his work ethic, personality, and tremendous power in the weight room.
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
MLB Postseason Day 2
It's day 2 of the Major League Baseball Divisional Series and ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have nighttime coverage of the Los Angeles-San Diego game. Weather permitting, leading off today with the NLDS game-2 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at 3:00 PM. Kyle Wright (21-5) will take the...
Comments / 0