Lynn Worthy talks to Bobby Witt Jr. about the grind of his first MLB season,. “Yes, it’s my job, but it’s the greatest job in the world,” Witt said. “So I’ve got to just go out there and do what I did when I was playing baseball and was 8 years old. Just go have fun. You’ve got to put your work in and everything, but when I’m playing at my best is whenever I’m playing with joy.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO