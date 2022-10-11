Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Detroit fire chief says arson suspected in blaze that burned down home near Little Caesars Arena
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Fire investigators have not ruled out arson as the cause of a blaze that burned down a blighted home in downtown Detroit over the summer. Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said the department had completed its investigation of the fire and called it suspicious. No source of the fire has been found.
Search for missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster has concluded, according to police
Detroit police say their search for the body of a missing Eastpointe teen in a Macomb County landfill is over., according to a statement released by the department on Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Boy fleeing officers OK after falling 25-30 feet from I-75 overpass in Detroit
DETROIT – A boy is hospitalized but appears to be stable after jumping over the retaining wall of a freeway in Detroit Wednesday night and falling dozens of feet amid a police chase. The minor is accused of stealing a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 from a Flat Rock Assembly...
Homeowner fatally shoots intruder attempting to get in through window, Detroit police say
Police in Detroit are investigating a deadly home invasion on the city’s northwest side after a homeowner shot an alleged intruder. Detroit police told WXYZ the alleged intruder, a man in his mid-30s, was known to the homeowner
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police searching for 13-year-old Detroit girl who left home without permission on Tuesday
The Detroit Police Department is asking for tips from the public in the case of a missing child on the city’s west side. The 13-year-old girl left home without permission on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects hold gun to 2-year-old's head, shoot up Detroit house during break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit mother of two said she is fearing for her life after a suspect held a gun to her toddler's head and shot up her house during a break-in early Monday. The woman said two men who she's seen before broke into her home near...
Monthslong landfill search for Zion Foster ends, police say
The landfill search for Zion Foster, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in January and is believed to be dead, has ended, Detroit police said Wednesday.
montanarightnow.com
Video shows teen driver punched by Detroit-area police
DETROIT (AP) — Video shows police officers in suburban Detroit pulling a Black teenager from a car during a traffic stop in June and repeatedly punching him in the head. The police body camera video was released Wednesday by attorneys for 17-year-old Tyler Wade in combination with a lawsuit alleging excessive force. Wade suffered a concussion, blurred vision and had braces knocked off his teeth by Warren police. Wade can be heard on the police video saying, “I’m not resisting!” as officers handcuff him. Warren police declined to comment on the lawsuit, but one officer was suspended last summer. Wade pleaded no contest to concealing a stolen vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dogs removed from home, police investigating after 'incredibly graphic' video posted to YouTube shows Macomb County vet abusing dog
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential case of animal abuse involving a local veterinarian after a video posted to YouTube Tuesday night shows an alarming incident.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police chase ends with suspect jumping off Rouge River bridge
BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A police chase came to a close with a suspect jumping off the Rouge River bridge. UPDATE: Police: Boy fleeing officers OK after falling 25-30 feet from I-75 overpass in Detroit. The incident occurred after the suspects stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flatrock Assembly...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ferndale man with history of peering through windows facing 3 charges in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – A man with a history of peering through people’s windows is facing charges after he was caught doing so again in Warren, police said. Officers were called around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to a home in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What caused Macomb County crash that killed Corvette driver, caused transformer to fall on box truck
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police revealed details about what led to a Macomb County crash that killed a 34-year-old Corvette driver and caused a transformer from a utility pole to smash through the windshield of a box truck. Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
75-year-old Detroit man dies after getting trapped in burning home
A house fire on Detroit’s northwest side claimed the life of a 75-year-old man after he became trapped inside. First responders are still looking into the cause of the fire and how the man became trapped.
'This video is sickening,' attorney says of Detroit teen punched, kicked by Warren police
Tyler Wade’s attorney said his teenage client was repeatedly punched, kicked and stomped by Warren police officers in a vicious attack after a chase in June that began in Warren and ended in Ferndale. And attorney James King said it’s all on police body camera footage that he released Wednesday, one day after...
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti Police investigate death of man found dead Wednesday morning
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Ypsilanti Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 40-year-old man who was found Wednesday morning. According to a press release from the Ypsilanti Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Michigan Ave on a suspicious situation. When police arrived,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man with 9 previous convictions accused of peering through windows at night from Warren backyards
WARREN, Mich. – A man with nine previous convictions for peering through people’s windows from their backyards is accused of doing so eight more times in Warren. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to a home in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 33-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 33-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. David Douglass was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (July 9) in the 1000 block of Lakewood Street in Detroit. Police said It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at driver who got out on Lodge to check on people inside stopped car he’d hit
DETROIT – Shots were fired at a driver on the Lodge Freeway after he got out of his vehicle to check on the people inside a stopped car he wasn’t able to avoid hitting, police said. The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the northbound...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Truck driver from Allen Park accused of setting fires during travels across the country
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – The feds say a truck driver from Allen Park who drove all across the country set fires along the way, causing millions of dollars of damage in an attempt for revenge. The revenge is due to a beef with the Swift Trucking Company, one of...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
Comments / 0