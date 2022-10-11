ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
montanarightnow.com

Video shows teen driver punched by Detroit-area police

DETROIT (AP) — Video shows police officers in suburban Detroit pulling a Black teenager from a car during a traffic stop in June and repeatedly punching him in the head. The police body camera video was released Wednesday by attorneys for 17-year-old Tyler Wade in combination with a lawsuit alleging excessive force. Wade suffered a concussion, blurred vision and had braces knocked off his teeth by Warren police. Wade can be heard on the police video saying, “I’m not resisting!” as officers handcuff him. Warren police declined to comment on the lawsuit, but one officer was suspended last summer. Wade pleaded no contest to concealing a stolen vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti Police investigate death of man found dead Wednesday morning

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Ypsilanti Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 40-year-old man who was found Wednesday morning. According to a press release from the Ypsilanti Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Michigan Ave on a suspicious situation. When police arrived,...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 33-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 33-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. David Douglass was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (July 9) in the 1000 block of Lakewood Street in Detroit. Police said It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing. The...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

