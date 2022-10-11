Read full article on original website
Related
Tyra Banks Called Out for Painfully Awkward Comment on Dancing with the Stars
About every 30 days or so, supermodel Tyra Banks begins to trend on Twitter – and it’s rarely for anything good. During last Monday’s taping of Dancing With Stars, themed after Elvis Presley, Banks made what some are calling a “creepy” comment about TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who successfully emerged as a frontrunner for the show’s 31st season. After performing Presley’s Bossa Nova Baby with dance partner Mark Ballas, Banks commented on D’Amelio’s neck.
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 3: A “Legend” Goes Home After James Bond Night
Conrad Green, it’s so good to have you back as executive producer on Dancing with the Stars! First we get Derek Hough running around like a spy and rappelling down to the ballroom before Peta Murgatroyd helped to kick off a fiery opening number to “Live and Let Die.” Just like old times when DWTS was in its glory years on ABC. Let’s get on with Bond night, James Bond night on Disney+. Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel. The veteran actress thought she was a goner last week, but Goodman — bless his heart — saved her for another day. So...
‘Dancing With The Stars’: Who Survived And Who Went Home After Premiere Night On Disney+
Dancing with the Stars began its 31st season Monday in the most peculiar manner: by asking viewers to click a watch button on Disney+ at exactly 5 p.m./8 p.m. “Tune” in any earlier and you’ll get a reminder — NO, it’s at 8 p.m. ET, pal! Come back when it’s time. This is the new reality for dance fans accustomed to watching their favorite competition show that used to be on ABC. Otherwise, the live, two-hour episode of DWTS began just like it used to (before the pandemic, that is), with a big opening number, an enthusiastic (but casually dressed) studio audience...
‘Dancing With The Stars’: See Who Jazzed It Up To A ‘Hamilton’ Tune, And Who Got Sent Packing, On Disney+ Night
The age-old tradition of featuring a Disney-themed night on Dancing With The Stars is now a thing of the past. That’s because it’s been replaced by a Disney+ Night! Nothing like taking synergy to a whole new level, right ballroom fans? And boy, did the celebrities fully commit. Everyone danced to a song from a movie or series that can currently be found on the platform, from a jive to a ditty from Hocus Pocus 2 to a quickstep to “Finally Free” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Hmm, nothing to cha cha to from She Hulk or...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wayne Brady perfectly channeled James Bond on 'Dancing With the Stars'
He left audiences shaken, not stirred.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
"Hocus Pocus 2" Stars Revealed That Thora Birch Was Originally Supposed To Play A Teacher In The Movie
"Even if [the original cast members] came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' And I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sarah Jessica Parker Would Do a 'Hocus Pocus 3' If Bette Midler Does: 'No One Says No to' Her
Sarah Jessica Parker said costar Bette Midler "was the person who had this fervent wish that this [sequel] would happen and could not be deterred from the idea" Sarah Jessica Parker is always on board for more witchy fun with costar Bette Midler. The actress returns as the eccentric witch Sarah in Hocus Pocus 2 opposite her Sanderson sister cohorts Midler and Kathy Najimy as Winifred and Mary, respectively. At the New York City premiere on Tuesday, Parker, 57, told Extra she would sign on for a third...
Angela Lansbury, 'Murder, She Wrote' actor and Broadway star, dead at 96
Actor Angela Lansbury has reportedly died at age 96. Lansbury won five Tonys, six Golden Globes, and an honorary Academy Award in 2013. Her 70-year career was marked by performances in "Murder She Wrote" and "Beauty and the Beast."
Mikhail Baryshnikov’s Wife: Everything To Know About Lisa Rinehart
Mikhail Baryshnikov recently stepped out in a rare public appearance when he attended the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 28 to honor his friend and former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. However, the two didn’t have a chance to reunite as the actress had to skip the event due to the sudden passing of her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, at the age of 76. SJP has since broken her silence on Paul’s death, saying she will ‘miss him always’ and that she’ll ‘take care of Mommy’ now that he’s gone.
Duo blows away 'Dancing With the Stars' audience with their incredible 'Simpsons' dance
Charli D'Amelio paid homage to Marge in the best way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus 2 'Helped' Make Sister Act 3 Happen
"It took a little while, but it's happening," Whoopi Goldberg said on The View when asked about Sister Act 3 Sister Act 3 may feature Whoopi Goldberg thanks to all the love for Hocus Pocus 2! On Friday, Goldberg, 66, spoke with Sister Act costar Kathy Najimy during an episode of The View, and admitted that the buzz surrounding Hocus Pocus 2 sparked her interest in taking part in a third installment of Sister Act. This week, Disney+ revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 — which comes nearly 30 years after the 1993 original — became the...
WATCH: The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer Takes the Drama to Sicily With a Star-Studded Cast
Prepare for another eventful stay with The White Lotus. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time," says Tanya McQuoid (Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge). "Always." The second season of Mike White's social satire looks as though it will be memorable indeed; a star-studded cast including...
Hilary Swank reveals that her 'miracle' twins are due on her late father Stephen's birthday
Pregnant Hilary Swank has revealed that her twins are due on her late father Stephen Michael Swank's birthday. The 48-year-old actress' father died in October of last year.
Trevor Noah Announces His Final Episode Of ‘The Daily Show’
Trevor Noah has revealed the final date for his time at The Daily Show. The 38-year-old comedian’s final date on set is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8th, according to Deadline. Noah previously announced his departure on-air last month, shocking fans as well as his network executives. More from VIBE.comTrevor Noah Explains The Difference Between Quarantine And Social DistancingKanye West's Grammy Performance Cancelled, Trevor Noah And The Game Show SupportKanye West Temporarily Suspended From Instagram Taking viewers down memory lane, the host reflected on his seven-year stint before ultimately sharing his decision. “Honestly, I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one...
Silk Sonic Removes Debut Album From Grammy 2023 Consideration
Silk Sonic will not be submitting their album for 2023 Grammy consideration, much to the surprise of fans and critics. “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Bruno Mars revealed in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”More from VIBE.comBruno Mars Earns Another Diamond CertificationSilk Sonic's Debut Album Is Now PlatinumDr. Dre Almost Died From His Brain...
Exclusive: 'Bachelor' Star Clayton Echard on Managing His Mental Health in the Mansion and Who Was Most Excited for Him to Join the Franchise
Body dysmorphia is often looked at as a problem primarily affecting women and associated with eating disorders, but that's not always the case. In fact, it affects men and women at equal rates, with one in 50 people experiencing some form of body dysmorphic disorder, or BDD. And while BDD...
Comments / 0