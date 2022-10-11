Read full article on original website
KYTV
Ava woman arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from her property
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. Deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
KYTV
Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident. On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.
ksgf.com
Scam Alert: Springfield Police Warn Of Funeral Scam
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are warning people to watch out for a potential funeral scam. Over the weekend, officers contacted several individuals wearing high-visibility vests standing on traffic islands and medians in north Springfield holding signs indicating they were collecting donations for the funeral of 15-year-old “Maryo.”
ksmu.org
933kwto.com
Authorities Find Remains in Springfield
Springfield Police are working to identify the remains of a body found on Monday. Officers uncovered the remains on South Lone Pine Avenue in southeast Springfield. According to reports, some within the department believe it could be the remains of missing Springfield resident Anatoli Dvorschi. Dvorschi has been missing since...
Springfield group collects money for potentially fake child’s funeral
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are warning residents about potential scammers collecting donations to help pay for the funeral of a 15-year-old named “Maryo.” According to a press release, Springfield Police Department officers approached several people wearing high-visibility vests in north Springfield. The people were holding signs asking for donations for a funeral of a […]
KYTV
Mother remembers daughter following death in Laclede County
Police in Springfield say while the risk is low, watch for “rainbow fentanyl” mixed into Halloween candy. A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to provide improved service to clients. A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to...
KYTV
Moments before trial, Strafford, Mo., man pleads guilty to killing wife, in-laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Strafford, Mo. man pleaded guilty to killing his wife and in-laws minutes before his trial began. Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. Investigators say Huy killed his spouse, Tonya F. Huy, 48, of...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police track down a fugitive
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since this story aired, the Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers confirmed the felony warrant issued for Lencorya Grady Jr. on a second-degree murder charge has been recalled. Investigators say Lencorya Grady Jr. has been eluding arrest by the U.S. Marshals and could be hiding out in the Kansas City area. The 22-year-old is still wanted on an active felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
KYTV
3rd annual Priebe Strong run raises money for first responders
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers are looking for more people to participate in this year’s Priebe Strong run on October 22. There will be a 5k, 10k, and half-marathon race, all to benefit wounded officers and their families. “When this started originally, it was just one idea of me...
Go cart struck by SUV, Joplin teen rushed trauma to area hospital
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Monday evening, October 10, 2022 just before 8:45 p.m. reports of an SUV crash with a go cart just west of the Belle Center Curve near Shade Tree Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. CRASH OCCURRED JUST WEST OF THE...
KYTV
Christian County coroner confirms deaths of 2 involved in an officer-involved shooting died from gunshots
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -The Christian County coroner ruled the cause of death of two involved in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield died from gunshot wounds. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
KYTV
Police in Springfield say while the risk is low, watch for “rainbow fentanyl” mixed into Halloween candy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For years, parents have been told to check their children’s Halloween candy for razor blades and syringes. The Drug Enforcement Agency says parents should look for “rainbow fentanyl.”. Agents say the drug has an eerie resemblance to candy. And with Halloween nearing, authorities are...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate vandalism southeast of Cherokee Middle School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene county detectives are investigating a trespassing and vandalism case. Two men are accused of damaging a home after taking a swim in a community pool. On August 29, during the early morning hours, security cameras show two men in a neighborhood pool. Investigators say they jumped the fence and went for a swim. One man has dark, shoulder length hair and a mustache. The other man has short dark hair.
KYTV
Police say body located in south Springfield is likely man reported missing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a body found in south Springfield is likely a man reported missing in September. Anatoli Dvorschi, 71, disappeared on September 25 from an area on South Euclid. Officers found the body of a man Monday in the 3900 block of South Pine. Investigators say they hope additional forensic tests confirm the identity.
fourstateshomepage.com
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
15-year-old Carthage boy found safe
CARTHAGE, Mo — A Carthage teenager reported missing earlier today by the Carthage Police Department, has been found. Carthage PD says 15-year-old Macen M. Routh was located and is reported to be safe. Earlier this afternoon (10/11), Carthage Police sent out a missing child alert, asking for help locating the male teen. Routh was listed […]
How RSV cases are impacting local families
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Area pediatricians are warning parents of young children to be prepared as RSV cases start to rise. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, is especially dangerous to infants. For some, it can put them in the hospital for days. Parent Mariah Mills said her family recently experienced just that. “Their lungs […]
KYTV
Police investigate shooting near Springfield park
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting near a Springfield park. Officers responded to the shooting near Nichols Park near West Nichols and Eagle around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say they found a man shot in the chest. Police considered his injuries as serious. Police have not...
Monett man connected to burned body case sentenced to probation
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – A Monett man connected with the death of a missing person has been placed on five years of supervised probation. Ray Sterling Fryling, 56, of Monett was sentenced to four years in prison, but the judge suspended the imposition of the sentence and placed him on probation. Fryling had been charged […]
