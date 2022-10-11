Read full article on original website
Football: Aurora’s Week 8 schedule
AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 8 of the 2022 prep football season:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. AURORA’S WEEK 8 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE. THURSDAY, OCT. 13. 4A League 5: Vista PEAK (1-6, 0-2) at Denver...
Boys Tennis: 2022 Class 5A individual state tournament brackets, pairings
DENVER | Pairings for the 2022 Class 5A boys state tennis tournament scheduled for Oct. 13-15, 2022, at City Park with representation from Grandview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 CLASS 5A...
Girls Volleyball: Cherokee Trail falls to Cherry Creek in Centennial League title match
GREENWOOD VILLAGE | A few days after one of its most memorable victories in quite some time, the Cherokee Trail girls volleyball team saw the Centennial League championship just slip through its fingers. Coach Harry Hendon’s Cougars slugged it out with rival Grandview Oct. 6 in a match in which...
Local musician is the new primary national anthem singer for the Avalanche
DENVER — There's a new national anthem singer at Ball Arena, and it may be a voice you already recognize. Amanda Hawkins is no stranger to Ball Arena, or really any sports arena in the Denver area. She's been singing in them since she was 14 years old, and has kept that dream going for the last 20 years.
Hockey skate slices teen’s neck during game
The Borgmans will now require their son to wear a neck guard moving forward, and they wonder why it isn't a requirement.
Denver weather: Frost advisory on Thursday
The Denver weather forecast stays mild and mostly dry for the next seven days, but there is a frost advisory ahead and a cold front on the way.
When does Denver start seeing snow?
The average date of first snow for Denver is just six days away, yet the Pinpoint Weather team doesn't have any snow in the seven-day forecast
Chloe Campbell, 14, is FOUND ten days after vanishing from Colorado school football game
A 14-year-girl who disappeared from a school event 10 days ago has been found alive at a home in Thornton, Colorado. Maris Herold, the Boulder police chief, announced on Monday evening that Chloe Campbell had been located around 5pm, at a residential address. Chloe disappeared on September 30 after being...
Boyd Lake Commerce Center Breaks Ground in Loveland
The new Boyd Lake Commerce Center, an industrial manufacturing and distribution project totaling ±1 million square feet, has broken ground in Loveland. The new Northern Colorado project is launching with the speculative construction of a 100,117-square-foot freestanding building on 9 acres that can accommodate a single or multi-tenant user along with outdoor storage space and expanded trailer/auto parking.
WATCH: 9NEWS went on a treasure hunt in its archives and found footage no one has seen for decades
DENVER — Any journalist hunting for a good story has to be willing to do the kind of digging that gets your hands dirty. It's been awhile since anyone from 9NEWS has been to the warehouse where the station stores its entire 16mm film archive. These reels from the 1950s, '60s and '70s remained untouched and unseen for decades.
New Aurora marketplace will feature Hispanic culture
A new marketplace coming to Aurora will celebrate Hispanic culture and businesses while bringing new life to East Colfax. In 1970, the now vacant 150,000-square-foot building at Chambers Road and East Colfax Avenue opened as a K-Mart. Next year, La Plaza Marketplace will host dozens of vendors that highlight the Latino community. What you'll find there today is an empty building, a VASA Fitness and large group of food trucks, including Tacos y Pollos Za Za Za owned by Chuy Leyva. Leyva plans to take his business inside La Plaza Marketplace when it opens. "You're going to have food and you're going...
One of the most haunted roads in the country is just a few miles from downtown Denver
THORNTON, Colo. — Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019. It takes a lot to scare Stephanie Smith. She’s one of the co-founders of the Denver Ghost Hunters, and spends a lot of time doing investigations in the city’s spookiest places. But she said she...
This Is Colorado's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
9NEWS celebrates 70 years on the air in Denver
DENVER — In the autumn of 1952, television was still an exotic new idea in Colorado. Harry Truman was President, America was at war in Korea and our state’s population was only a fraction of what it is today. That was the reality for KBTV, when Channel 9...
Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase
A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
Colorado ski season could be delayed, here’s why
The Pinpoint Weather Team says conditions could remain warm and dry until the last week of October for the mountains in Colorado.
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
EverWest Sells Denver Luxury Community for $115M
NorthMarq Capital provided the buyer with a $48.5 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan. EverWest Real Estate Investors has sold 360 Degrees, a 304-unit luxury community in Centennial, Colo., for $115 million. Griffis Residential bought the asset and renamed it to Griffis at Fiddler’s Green. According to Yardi Matrix data, NorthMarq Capital originated a $48.5 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan. Walker & Dunlop represented the seller and procured the buyer.
2 Colorado Cities Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
