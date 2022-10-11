ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tv20detroit.com

Traffic in metro Detroit is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say

(WXYZ) — New numbers from the United States Census Bureau and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirm what drivers around Detroit already know—time stuck in traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Census Bureau, in 2021 the average commute time for drivers in Detroit was...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Invasive algae forms monstrous mats of muck along Lake Saint Clair

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Florida, it is well-known for killing native plants and turning lakes and waterways into mucky messes. Now, it is in Lake Saint Clair. Michael Skupin first noticed it in 2020. At the time water surrounded his condo association’s docks, but he could see a small amount of mucky algae. He took a picture. He didn’t imagine what would happen in less than two years.
WILDLIFE
Tv20detroit.com

Monthslong landfill search for Zion Foster ends, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The landfill search for Zion Foster, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in January and is believed to be dead, has ended, Detroit police said Wednesday. Since the end of May, volunteers have been suiting up at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox to search for the Eastpointe teen's remains.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations. Along with revoking the license of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, the board, which is part of...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan adds 12,548 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 152 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 12,548 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,793 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Teen suing Warren Police Department for $20M, alleging excessive force

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tyler Wade consoled his mother as video from a June incident with Warren police played on a monitor during a press conference at The Cochran Firm Detroit Wednesday. Bianca Wade told news media, "When I first saw the initial video, I saw his hands were...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan CSATF asking for colleges and universities to establish Election Day as school holiday

The Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force (CSATF) is asking the state’s colleges and universities to establish Election Day as a school holiday. The request was made by the Michigan CSATF in a letter to the presidents of colleges and universities in the state. The goal is to further civic engagement in campus communities. It asks that the request be followed prior to the statewide general election on November 8.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Police Department chaplain needs help after home gutted by fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A chaplain for the Detroit Police Department finds herself in need of support. Mary Autrey said a fire gutted her home over the weekend. On the outside, the home on Bramell Street looks normal. However, the junk at the curb gives a clue about what’s sadly going on on the inside.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan State Police investigating reported freeway shooting

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a reported freeway shooting. MSP says the victim was traveling northbound on the Lodge near Wyoming around 4:50 a.m. when he swerved and swiped the driver’s door of a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash. Police say...
WYOMING, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Celebrating the stories behind the Mexican restaurants in southwest Detroit

(WXYZ) — For 18 years, Tacos El Caballo has sat near the corner of Springwells and Pershing in southwest Detroit. It's a community staple serving, arguably, the best authentic tacos in town. But becoming a community such a prized possession didn't come without hardships according to the owner Jose...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

2 people killed in rollover crash on campus of Macomb Community College

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police say two people were killed in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on the South Campus of Macomb Community College. The crash happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes. Officials say it appears the driver of an SUV had some sort of medical emergency while driving on the campus. He struck several vehicles and objects, which caused the SUV to roll over several times.
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
MICHIGAN STATE

