'It's just sickening': Veterinarian accused of animal abuse in Ray Township
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a heinous case of animal abuse in Ray Township. Their evidence includes a YouTube video of a German Shepherd being slammed and choked by its owner. Police believe the man responsible is a local veterinarian. A man...
Traffic in metro Detroit is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say
(WXYZ) — New numbers from the United States Census Bureau and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirm what drivers around Detroit already know—time stuck in traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Census Bureau, in 2021 the average commute time for drivers in Detroit was...
Invasive algae forms monstrous mats of muck along Lake Saint Clair
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Florida, it is well-known for killing native plants and turning lakes and waterways into mucky messes. Now, it is in Lake Saint Clair. Michael Skupin first noticed it in 2020. At the time water surrounded his condo association’s docks, but he could see a small amount of mucky algae. He took a picture. He didn’t imagine what would happen in less than two years.
Monthslong landfill search for Zion Foster ends, police say
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The landfill search for Zion Foster, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in January and is believed to be dead, has ended, Detroit police said Wednesday. Since the end of May, volunteers have been suiting up at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox to search for the Eastpointe teen's remains.
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations. Along with revoking the license of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, the board, which is part of...
Detroit tree equity plan promises trees, jobs, and millions to improve the look and health of neighborhoods
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “I like it a lot,” said Stephanie Stafford Spencer. A two-year resident of the Comstock Park neighborhood, Stafford spends her days at the park toting around an 8-month-old and taking in what she calls a positive change. WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “What do you...
Detroit... the fashion city? Why Detroit may be the next Silicon Valley of apparel manufacturing
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in 2021 Wayne County rose to be ranked 4th nationally for the highest total payroll in apparel manufacturing, only behind Los Angeles, New York, and Orange counties. Detroit has always been a fashion mecca but the growing...
Michigan adds 12,548 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 152 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 12,548 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,793 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Teen suing Warren Police Department for $20M, alleging excessive force
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tyler Wade consoled his mother as video from a June incident with Warren police played on a monitor during a press conference at The Cochran Firm Detroit Wednesday. Bianca Wade told news media, "When I first saw the initial video, I saw his hands were...
Michigan CSATF asking for colleges and universities to establish Election Day as school holiday
The Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force (CSATF) is asking the state’s colleges and universities to establish Election Day as a school holiday. The request was made by the Michigan CSATF in a letter to the presidents of colleges and universities in the state. The goal is to further civic engagement in campus communities. It asks that the request be followed prior to the statewide general election on November 8.
Detroit Police Department chaplain needs help after home gutted by fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A chaplain for the Detroit Police Department finds herself in need of support. Mary Autrey said a fire gutted her home over the weekend. On the outside, the home on Bramell Street looks normal. However, the junk at the curb gives a clue about what’s sadly going on on the inside.
Michigan State Police investigating reported freeway shooting
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a reported freeway shooting. MSP says the victim was traveling northbound on the Lodge near Wyoming around 4:50 a.m. when he swerved and swiped the driver’s door of a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash. Police say...
Carvana dismisses state's demand to cease operations, calls regulations 'outdated'
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Everything was flawless. Did all my paperwork, got my check, and I'm done," said Kim Jermanus as she left Carvana in Novi Monday after selling the used car retailer a vehicle. No one from Carvana told Jermanus that the State of Michigan suspended their license...
Celebrating the stories behind the Mexican restaurants in southwest Detroit
(WXYZ) — For 18 years, Tacos El Caballo has sat near the corner of Springwells and Pershing in southwest Detroit. It's a community staple serving, arguably, the best authentic tacos in town. But becoming a community such a prized possession didn't come without hardships according to the owner Jose...
'Anyone’s eligible.' Local organization donates, refurbishes older computers to give back to Detroit community
(WXYZ) — In a warehouse inside Focus: Hope in Detroit, a small group of men and women are making grand strides to close the city’s digital gap. “And I love the opportunity to explain how that actually happens," William Jefferson, Senior Operations Manager at Human-I-T said. Human-I-T is...
Burning PFAS? Neighbors scared for their health over Warren incinerator plan
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Neighbors in Macomb County want to know why the city of Warren is considering a plan to burn waste with the cancer-causing forever chemicals known as PFAS in it. So far, the state of Michigan has told the city they can’t do it. But some...
2 people killed in rollover crash on campus of Macomb Community College
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police say two people were killed in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on the South Campus of Macomb Community College. The crash happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes. Officials say it appears the driver of an SUV had some sort of medical emergency while driving on the campus. He struck several vehicles and objects, which caused the SUV to roll over several times.
Crumbley defense files new motion, asks to limit information to parents of students killed
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The parents of the boy accused of shooting his classmates at Oxford High School want to limit who knows what about their court proceedings. Their defense team filed a motion to stop the flow of information to any parent whose child wasn’t killed during the mass shooting.
Independent investigators ask Oxford high tragedy witnesses to speak out this week
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “It 100% could have been prevented,” Payton Diem, an Oxford High School graduate, said. Payton Diem was a senior at Oxford High School last November when investigators say a 15-year-old student shot and killed four classmates and injured eight other people. Her friend...
Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
