The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
Keep the heat on: Contractors advise preventative maintenance ahead of fall temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As mid-October approaches, it’s almost time for South Plains homeowners to turn on their heaters. Before the cooler temperatures arrive, it’s important to make sure heating systems are prepared to handle the change. Joe Brito, operations manager at Absolute Refrigeration, says too many people wait until the first freeze, causing contractors’ schedules to fill up quickly.
Warm, sunny weather for the rest of the week, cold and rain expected Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A breezy and sunny Wednesday with a high of 78 degrees in Lubbock, even with a ‘cold’ front moving through the region with winds up to 32 mph. Behind that front temperatures will fall to the 40s for the central and northern South Plains. There could be some upper 30s in the northwest counties of Parmer and Castro.
Well Known Lubbock Carpet Cleaning Company Expands to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – Carpet Tech, a family-owned and operated floor care and emergency restoration company has moved to San Angelo to serve the entire Concho Valley. Carpet Tech started from humble beginnings and a heart for service. Chet and Melinda Pharies own the West Texas-based company, but originally, Carpet Tech was started by Chet’s older brother Chad. When Chad tragically passed away at 23 years old, Chet eventually took over the business and grew Carpet Tech to six locations with over 200 employees. Carpet Tech expanded into San Angelo in September 2022 and has just moved into its new…
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock Engineering Dept. conducting study survey on flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input...
Is Buffalo Springs Lake Increasing Fees Yet Again?
I have a friend on the inside, so to speak. She's a darling person and she lives at Buffalo Springs Lake. I heard from her that prices will soon go up for both the gate and camping. I reached out to Buffalo Springs Lake via Facebook messenger to confirm or...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD announces mapping investigation of multiple city streets
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced a mapping investigation will take place on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. See the press release below for more information. The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. (LUBBOCK, TX) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up...
Did a Texas Nurse Really Lose Her Job Over ‘Implicit Bias’ Training?
A registered, albeit now unemployed, College Station, Texas nurse recently composed an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal about how she was fired for her refusal to participate in "Implicit Bias" training. Laura L. Morgan's rationale for refusing to attend the mandatory training was that the training implied she...
American Heart Association hosting walking event at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Heart Association, a voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health, is holding a walking event to encourage healthy activity, help people stay socially active, and raise money for life-saving research, education, and initiatives to end heart disease and stroke. The event will...
Thursday morning traffic redirected by LPD mapping investigations
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The investigations will begin in the 4700 block of Avenue Q. The following traffic changes will occur:. Northbound travel in the right and center lanes...
Family Fall Fest to provide free resources and fun for area families
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catholic Charities of Lubbock, along with Amerigroup, and several other agencies, will be holding a Family Fall Fest on Friday, October 21st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Resale Center, located at 1505 34th Street. Participating agencies will have booths or vehicles...
City of Lubbock sends residents flood questionnaire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the south plains see its full transition into the fall season, residents can expect more inclement weather, along with its implications. The City of Lubbock Engineering Department is asking residents to fill out a flood questionnaire to better understand the residents’ issues or concerns.
Lubbock Police Department ‘Special Response Group’ returns from Houston training
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A special unit within the Lubbock Police Department just returned home from Houston after a week-long training program. The ‘Special Response Group’, also known as SRG officers, trains multiple times every month. SRG is made up of 50 police officers and 16 firefighters. They...
3 Texas Tech Halloween Events for the Whole Family
Halloween is just around the corner and Texas Tech wants to help everyone get into the holiday spirit. Whether you want to bring the kiddos out trick or treating in a safe environment, or you want to have a spooky date night at the symphony, there are three events you don't want to miss. Keep scrolling to see what events the university is hosting as well as more info about each one.
How retail competition will change your electric bill
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following KCBD’s report on the City of Lubbock’s steps to selecting electric providers to serve as a safety net for customers, a viewer submitted a list of questions about other aspects of the retail electric change coming next year. Meeting with providers. First was...
SPEC holds electrical safety demonstration for Lubbock students
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Electric Co-Op (SPEC) is hosting Lubbock 4th graders for an electric safety demonstration this week. SPEC says the demonstrations are a four-part program showing students the dangers of electricity and the technical skills needed to be a lineman. The 4th graders are learning about overhead and underground power lines, crew rescues, and general electric safety.
SkyGardens: Now selling home grown West Texas flowers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here in West Texas it’s common to see a cotton field or a corn field, but something you might not see on your everyday commute is a flower farm. SkyGardens is just that, rows of beautiful flowers right in the middle of a cotton patch. It’s a new business, but with a rich history.
Thursday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in South Lubbock motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One seriously injured in South Lubbock motorcycle crash. A Connecticut jury ordered Alex Jones to pay $965 million to the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims. Jones spent years claiming the massacre of 20 children and six adults was staged. Details...
WATCH: Trafficking survivor thanks Voice of Hope for new life
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Attendees at Wednesday’s Lubbock Area United Way Mid-Campaign Luncheon heard an emotional message from a trafficking survivor. The survivor said she’s known “the life” of living on the street since she was about 12 - a life that included drugs, sex work and eventually prison.
Warm up, then cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front is moving through the South Plains - KCBD viewing area this morning. The main weather feature with this front is gusty breezes. A second, stronger, cold front will bring more dramatic, significant, weather changes late this weekend. Behind this morning’s cold front the...
