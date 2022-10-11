Alex Smith Slams Ron Rivera for Comments on Commanders’ QB Play

The Washington head coach drew a stunned reaction from his former player.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera took many viewers off guard on Monday when he was asked about what has separated his team from the rest of the NFC East division. Bluntly, the veteran coach responded, “Quarterback.”

Count one of Rivera’s former players, Alex Smith, among those who were taken aback.

During ESPN’s pregame broadcast ahead of Monday Night Football , Smith offered his response to Rivera’s harsh criticism of quarterback Carson Wentz, saying that he “couldn’t believe it.”

“I’m not going to lie, I had a really hard time watching that,” Smith said. “When I heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I’m not here to defend Carson Wentz, he’s had a tumultuous career with ups and downs. But this is a defensive head coach that is absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback … the blame has got to be spread around. This is a team sport, it is the ultimate team sport, and how a head coach can stand up there in front of the media and usher one word, and it’s ‘quarterback.’”

Rivera expanded on his curt answer, saying that successful teams in the NFL have been able to build around a productive passer.

“The truth is that this is a quarterback-driven league,” Rivera explained. “And if you look at the teams that have been able to sustain success, they’ve been able to build it around a specific quarterback.

The Commanders, who have lost four straight games, will take on the Bears in Chicago on Thursday night.

