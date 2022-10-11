ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Meriden, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Meriden.

The Plainville High School soccer team will have a game with OH Platt High School on October 11, 2022, 12:45:00.

Plainville High School
OH Platt High School
October 11, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Hartford Public High School soccer team will have a game with Francis T Maloney High School on October 11, 2022, 12:45:00.

Hartford Public High School
Francis T Maloney High School
October 11, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

educationsnapshots.com

Boys & Girls Club Hartford South End

JCJ Architecture was tasked with updating the iconic Boys Girls Club Hartford South End in Hartford, Connecticut. The Boys & Girls Club of Hartford (the original and oldest club location in the U.S.) engaged longtime collaborator JCJ Architecture to design its new location in Hartford’s South End on land donated by the city. The design team focused its efforts on serving the community, as the club functions as a home-away-from-home for over one-third of the school-age children in the area. Each design detail contributes to an environment that provides children the opportunity to thrive and realize their potential through enrichment and social-emotional development programs. The community asset will continue to support generations of local families.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Channel 3 news focuses on teacher shortage

While the lead story of most of the local late newscasts was the temporary closing of an animal rescue center in Middlebury, there was one exception. WFSB-TV opened with a story from Wilcox Tech in Meriden, where a high school junior is complaining she’s at a disadvantage in her math class because it doesn’t have a teacher — only a substitute.
MERIDEN, CT
recordpatriot.com

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain's Newman-Phillips awarded one of CCSU's highest honors

NEW BRITAIN – Central Connecticut State University awarded its Distinguished Service Award, one of its highest honors, to veteran faculty member and Anthropology Department Chair Dr. Evelyn Newman-Phillips of New Britain. CCSU President Zulma R. Toro announced Phillips as this year’s winner at the university’s annual opening meeting for...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Reported fire at Middletown plant

Crews are at the scene of a reported fire at the Kleen Energy Systems facility on River Road in Middletown. According to a post from the city of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 Facebook account, units are working a structure fire.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southern Connecticut State University student died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, 29-year-old Nico Saraceni, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Circles of Hell: The Five Worst Parking Lots in Waterbury

For the most part, Waterbury is full of convenient parking lots. Wide spaces, modern curbing, yeah, there is plenty of room. Some are bad. Why? I'll tell you. I've parked in all of these Waterbury lots more than I can count over my lifetime. Thousands? Probably. I've run into issues at each of these over the years. It's not just speeding, or inattentive drivers, but those are two of the main contributing factors in my choices.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Officers line Bristol Health following shooting of 3 officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Two officers were killed and one was seriously hurt during an overnight shooting in Bristol. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Two officers were killed and one...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital robot allows for precise hernia surgeries

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A four-armed robot at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London is changing how doctors perform hernia surgeries. Depending on what tools are attached to those arms, the Da Vinci Robot is able to perform multiple types of extremely precise hernia surgeries. It’s possible because the robot’s arms are able […]
NEW LONDON, CT
NewsTimes

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven schools pitch signing bonuses to stem teacher shortage

NEW HAVEN — Teachers in math and about 10 other shortage areas can get a one-time $5,000 signing bonus to come work in the New Haven Public Schools, while newly hired school safety officers, social workers and counselors are being offered a $2,500 bonus, in an effort to bolster the ranks in the district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
