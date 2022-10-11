Meriden, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Meriden.
The Plainville High School soccer team will have a game with OH Platt High School on October 11, 2022, 12:45:00.
Plainville High School
OH Platt High School
October 11, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Hartford Public High School soccer team will have a game with Francis T Maloney High School on October 11, 2022, 12:45:00.
Hartford Public High School
Francis T Maloney High School
October 11, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
