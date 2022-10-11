Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
BSO Animal Enforcement Officer wrangles another wayward reptile
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo to the rescue, yet again!. This time, AEO Galeazzo responded to a hotel, where a serpentine squatter decided to take up residence in the pool. Galeazzo was able to safely remove the six-foot Eastern Ratsnake, which she named Rumplesnakeskin,...
'I can't believe it' Houston County Habitat for Humanity helps Warner Robins women become home owners
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Habitat for Humanity is helping people in the community become homeowners. October 8 they began work on their 2022 Women's Build Project. This is the organization's 68th home build. The project is being built in Warner Robins on E. Imperial Circle. HCHFH says...
WMAZ
'A beautiful person': Macon musicians raise money for Macon Volunteer Clinic in friend's honor
MACON, Ga. — The ‘Fly Infestation' may sound like a gathering of bugs, but it's actually a gathering of folks throwing a fundraising concert to raise money on behalf of a man– J-Fly. Jason Laster passed away recently, and was beloved by the Macon music community. Scott...
Former Air Force base day care workers indicted after allegedly spraying cleaning fluid in kids' faces
MACON, Ga. (TCD) -- Two former Robins Air Force Base day care employees were indicted by a grand jury after allegedly abusing children in their care. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, the indictment alleges that Zhanay Kiana Flynn, 27, and Antanesha Mone Fritz, 29, abused the children between January and February 2021 at a day care facility on Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia.
'Stuff is going on': Jones County deputy searches for paranormal activity in Central Georgia
GRAY, Ga. — There's something spooky going on in central Georgia and one deputy in Jones County is willing to find out. When Jones County Sheriff made a statement on their Facebook page about finding the scariest places in the county, they elected Dennis as the "in-house paranormal expert."
WMAZ
'We trust these people to be with our children': Mother details experience with RAFB childcare facility
Zhanay Flynn appeared before a federal magistrate in Macon on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her bond was set at $15,000.
kentuckytoday.com
Freedom's Path at Dublin, GA, Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development
DUBLIN, Ga. - October 12, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom's Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom's Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
wgxa.tv
'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
Snake removed from Georgia hotel pool, deputies say
A snake spotted at a Bibb County hotel pool has been captured and released into a wooded area, deputies told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The sheriff’s office took to their Facebook page to share photos of the 6-foot Eastern rat...
WMAZ
School of the week: Perry High School students show off their hard work in animal care at the Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — "We show a lot of different animals like pigs, cows, we've had goats before and I think lambs," says 3rd year Perry High School student Maci McDermott. She along with many of her classmates are prepping their animals for this years Georgia National Fair!. "Honestly I...
'Central State Hospital is part of Georgia’s history': Some hospital buildings could be facing demolition
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A state agency says the fences they've been installing around several of the buildings on Central State Hospital's main campus are due to asbestos removal. This includes the Walker, Greene, and Jones buildings, the communications building, and the steam plant. However, folks say they're still concerned...
Spooky sailors: Second annual Witches float on Ocmulgee River held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — If you passed by Amerson River Park Sunday afternoon, you probably spotted some witches who swapped their brooms out for paddles. Folks got out their Halloween costumes a few weeks early, and dressed as witches, warlocks and wizards to float down the Ocmulgee river for the second annual Witches Float.
wgxa.tv
Cobra Cuts: Twiggs County High School students cut hair in the community for homecoming
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. -- The boys in the barbering class at Twiggs County High School say the only thing sharper than their fangs are their shears. Complete with salon chairs, capes, and of course clippers, there's a fully-functioning barbershop inside the school. It was made possible through its dual-enrollment partnership...
Shane Gottwals, Tim Riley face off in Houston County commissioner District 2 race
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — There's another race to watch in Houston County-- that one is for the District 2 county commission seat. Shane Gottwals and Tim Riley have similar ideas about the most pressing issues for the voter. Gottwals says Houston County's economy has been doing well, and he...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb moves forward with road repair plan, but balks at weed spraying
MACON, Ga. (The Macon Newsroom) -- A minimum quorum for Tuesday’s Macon-Bibb County Commission committee meeting meant one vote halted plans to spend $145,000 to hire a contractor for weed spraying in rights-of-way. Commissioner Virgil Watkins advocated for hiring mowing crews instead of chemically curtailing roadside vegetation, but Macon-Bibb’s...
wgxa.tv
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux to open first Georgia location in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A new Louisiana-inspired, sports-themed restaurant is set to open in Warner Robins next month and is looking to hire up to 200 employees. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's very first Georgia location will be on Highway 96 and is looking to fill its staff of servers, cooks, hosts, bartenders and bussers and is offering insurance, 401k, vacation, and more.
wgxa.tv
Two commercial trucks crash in Downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown traffic was disrupted and bystanders got an eyeful as a box truck was turned on its side just in front of JBA on the corner of MLK and Poplar. At around 9:30 on Tuesday morning, a box truck was turning left off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard onto Poplar Street when a log truck coming from the opposite direction kept going straight.
Washington Examiner
Georgia university considers dropping homecoming king and queen for genderless titles
Officials at Mercer University in Georgia are considering eliminating the titles of homecoming king and queen in favor of genderless "Homecoming Royalty." The proposal would eliminate the gender designations for the homecoming titles and also change the eligibility so that both "royalty" could be of the same gender. The current...
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Monroe Co. Investigators asking for public's help in construction theft
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County Deputies are asking the community for tips in an investigation into a theft that happened between Sunday and Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, over $7000 worth of lumber and other building materials was stolen from a construction site in the Bolingbroke Manor Subdivision.
wgxa.tv
North Macon woman arrested, charged with murder of husband
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A North Macon woman has turned herself in to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for the October 2nd murder of her husband. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle was contacted by Bibb County Investigators in regards to turning herself in. The release says that she then turned herself over to jail staff just before 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon.
