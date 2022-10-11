ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

BSO Animal Enforcement Officer wrangles another wayward reptile

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo to the rescue, yet again!. This time, AEO Galeazzo responded to a hotel, where a serpentine squatter decided to take up residence in the pool. Galeazzo was able to safely remove the six-foot Eastern Ratsnake, which she named Rumplesnakeskin,...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
truecrimedaily

Former Air Force base day care workers indicted after allegedly spraying cleaning fluid in kids' faces

MACON, Ga. (TCD) -- Two former Robins Air Force Base day care employees were indicted by a grand jury after allegedly abusing children in their care. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, the indictment alleges that Zhanay Kiana Flynn, 27, and Antanesha Mone Fritz, 29, abused the children between January and February 2021 at a day care facility on Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Restaurants
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Macon, GA
Lifestyle
kentuckytoday.com

Freedom's Path at Dublin, GA, Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development

DUBLIN, Ga. - October 12, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom's Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom's Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Food#Food Industry#A Better Chance#Food Drink#Guitarras Mexican Bar#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb moves forward with road repair plan, but balks at weed spraying

MACON, Ga. (The Macon Newsroom) -- A minimum quorum for Tuesday’s Macon-Bibb County Commission committee meeting meant one vote halted plans to spend $145,000 to hire a contractor for weed spraying in rights-of-way. Commissioner Virgil Watkins advocated for hiring mowing crews instead of chemically curtailing roadside vegetation, but Macon-Bibb’s...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux to open first Georgia location in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A new Louisiana-inspired, sports-themed restaurant is set to open in Warner Robins next month and is looking to hire up to 200 employees. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's very first Georgia location will be on Highway 96 and is looking to fill its staff of servers, cooks, hosts, bartenders and bussers and is offering insurance, 401k, vacation, and more.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Two commercial trucks crash in Downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown traffic was disrupted and bystanders got an eyeful as a box truck was turned on its side just in front of JBA on the corner of MLK and Poplar. At around 9:30 on Tuesday morning, a box truck was turning left off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard onto Poplar Street when a log truck coming from the opposite direction kept going straight.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

North Macon woman arrested, charged with murder of husband

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A North Macon woman has turned herself in to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for the October 2nd murder of her husband. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle was contacted by Bibb County Investigators in regards to turning herself in. The release says that she then turned herself over to jail staff just before 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy