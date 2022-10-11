Read full article on original website
Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock rakes in $26.3M as GOP challenger Herschel Walker falls behind
Sen. Raphael Warnock's (D-GA) reelection campaign has turned into a fundraising juggernaut, picking up $26.3 million in the last three months as Election Day nears and control of the Senate hangs in the balance. Warnock's campaign said Monday that it had collected money from more than 340,000 donors from July...
Ohio pastor arrested, charged with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection felonies
A Frazeysburg, Ohio church pastor arrested Wednesday is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion
Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
JD Vance accused of profiting from opioid epidemic in bitter Ohio Senate debate
Representative Tim Ryan and JD Vance had a heated exchange during their Monday night debate for Ohio’s Senate seat when asked about opioid abuse after the Democrat accused his Republican opponent of hiring a consultant for his nonprofit who worked for the pharmaceutical industry. Mr Ryan accused his Mr...
Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot
The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied. A 4-3 majority, comprised of the court’s three liberals and its conservative chief justice, ordered LaRose to place Athens County Democrat Tanya Conrath on […] The post Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Herschel Walker listed fake elector and woman charged in Capitol attack as 'county captains'
A Georgia woman charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as well as a fake state elector busted in a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election were purportedly listed as "county captains" for Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's campaign. Walker's campaign sent out a...
GOP Senate Nominee: Abortion Decisions 'Belong' to GOP ‘Gentlemen’ State Reps
New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee Don Bolduc told supporters this week that he thinks the future of abortion rights “belongs” to Republican “gentlemen” state lawmakers, who he claims know best how to give women a voice on their reproductive rights. During a Wednesday night town hall...
Bernie Sanders says Democrats shouldn't 'focus only on abortion' in the midterm elections even though Republicans are 'genuinely vulnerable' on the issue
Democrats are focusing on abortion in this fall's midterm elections after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Sen. Bernie Sanders is pushing back against that, saying the party should focus more on economics. He also says the focus on abortion is largely the result of "establishment consultants." With just four...
Herschel Walker should do a ‘virtual withdrawal’ from his Senate race
Herschel Walker should announce he will forswear service in the Senate — but with a twist. Start with this, though: It is long past time for national and state Republicans and Walker himself to admit he has ethically disqualified himself from public service. It was already pushing the limits of forbearance for someone to run as a Christian conservative while having fathered three children out of wedlock, all to different women, years after beginning to repeatedly blast other men who create fatherless homes.
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
Herschel Walker hauls in $12 million the past three months in Georgia showdown with Democratic Sen. Warnock
EXCLUSIVE: Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker brought in $12 million during the July through September third quarter of 2022 fundraising, as he challenges Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a race that’s among a handful across the country that will likely determine if the GOP wins back the Senate majority in November’s midterm elections.
U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice candidates have very different backgrounds, ideologies, priorities
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The Ohio Supreme Court sprung into the...
Supreme Court begins new term after Roe v Wade’s collapse. Voting rights and climate protections could be next
US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was formally introduced last week as the high court’s newest justice, the first Black woman and first former public defender confirmed to the nine-member panel.Her appointment, confirmation and inauguration were lauded by civil rights advocates and pro-democracy groups.But the Supreme Court returns this fall in the the turbulent aftermath of its previous term, concluding with a streak of controversial rulings from the conservative-majority court, derided by the White House for its “extremist” blows to the climate crisis, abortion rights, protections against gun violence, and the increasingly fragile firefall between church and state.At...
West Virginia urges Supreme Court to protect Holy Sunday
Attorneys general from 17 states, including West Virginia, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to take up Groff vs. DeJoy—a case regarding religious accommodation in the workplace.
Some Republican politicians are doubling down on Abortion, while others are running for cover.
Ron Johnson Quote(via wispolitics.com) When the United Sates Supreme Court reversed itself after 50 years on the Roe vs Wade decision, which had legalized abortion federally, many political analysts warned it could spell doom for Republican candidates running for office. After all, a majority of Americans support abortion rights to some extent, and that support crosses gender, race, religion and party lines.
Q&A: Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan talks inflation, abortion and concerns about democracy
In just a few weeks, Ohioans will elect a new U.S. senator. Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance are facing off in the Nov. 8 election for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. Independent polls have shown a competitive race between the two candidates, and national...
Democrats' abortion ad blitz
Democrats are pouring millions into Facebook ads about reproductive rights leading up to this year's midterms, according to new data, while Republicans are focused on the economy and Donald Trump. Why it matters: Abortion rights have proven to be a hot-button issue for Democrats down-ballot, helping the party rally voters...
