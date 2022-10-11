ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two Washington men arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men from the state of Washington were arrested on Wednesday for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The two men arrested were 40-year-old Richard Slaughter from Orting, and 20-year-old Caden Paul Gottfried. Gottfried is the stepson of Slaughter. Gottfried was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers,...
TACOMA, WA
Washington Examiner

Newly drawn House district in Oregon shifts from lean Democratic to toss-up

The newly drawn 6th Congressional District in Oregon that was once considered to be a safe Democratic seat may end up being up for grabs after election forecasters shifted the race from leaning likely Democratic to a toss-up. Democrats approved new congressional boundaries for the district last year thinking the...
OREGON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State

Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff  has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Nonpartisan secretary of state candidate attacked by Democrats

Washington's Democratic Party is attacking a nonpartisan candidate for secretary of state, accusing her of being a closet Republican who opposes making it easier for people to vote. Yes, but: Some of the party's accusations are a stretch — and the nonpartisan candidate, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, has aligned...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Please vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez on Nov. 8

The Clark County Republican party censured Jaime Herrera Beutler in 2021 because she stood up against Donald Trump and supported our Constitution and democracy. Congresswoman Herrera Beutler worked very hard for the constituents of the third congressional district. She worked well with our senators, who are Democrats. She worked for all of us, even those of us who did not vote for her. This is how mature, smart elected officials do their jobs.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon needs Johnson

Betsy Johnson is exactly what the Oregon needs in an advocate. Oregon needs a problem-solver. Oregon needs a dedicated public servant who will travel to each corner of the state to work on behalf of all Oregonians, regardless of party affiliation. I’ve never seen an elected official give more of...
OREGON STATE
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Sue Marshall deserves your vote

What you deserve is a person willing to give of themselves through a commitment to public service without reward. Sue Marshall has never sought power through service. Sue has never profited through conflict. Sue literally grows the economy at her farm. She understands the needs of working people in Clark County. Sue’s campaign is not based on fighting with someone and finger pointing to find blame in our county.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

County council candidates for district 1 and 2 take part in forum

The candidates for two open seats on the Clark County Council had the chance to state their cases for election as part of the first of several forums. During a Sept. 26 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County, candidates for county council’s first and second district seats squared off. Both district seats will feature newcomers since the incumbents declined to run for another term.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

