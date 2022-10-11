Read full article on original website
Two Washington men arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men from the state of Washington were arrested on Wednesday for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The two men arrested were 40-year-old Richard Slaughter from Orting, and 20-year-old Caden Paul Gottfried. Gottfried is the stepson of Slaughter. Gottfried was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers,...
Washington Examiner
Newly drawn House district in Oregon shifts from lean Democratic to toss-up
The newly drawn 6th Congressional District in Oregon that was once considered to be a safe Democratic seat may end up being up for grabs after election forecasters shifted the race from leaning likely Democratic to a toss-up. Democrats approved new congressional boundaries for the district last year thinking the...
Gubernatorial candidates respond to polls, Biden’s visit to Oregon
Not much is known about the President's visit to Oregon at the end of this week, but one thing is for sure, he will be stumping for Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek.
Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State
Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?
Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
Residents of crime-ridden Portland area to vote on ballot measure removing gendered language
Voters in Multnomah County, Oregon will decide a November ballot measure focused on gender-related language in the county charter amid rising crime rates in Portland.
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
Nonpartisan secretary of state candidate attacked by Democrats
Washington's Democratic Party is attacking a nonpartisan candidate for secretary of state, accusing her of being a closet Republican who opposes making it easier for people to vote. Yes, but: Some of the party's accusations are a stretch — and the nonpartisan candidate, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, has aligned...
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
yachatsnews.com
As voting elsewhere comes under attack from partisans, Oregon’s election officials say decades-old mail system has many checks and balances
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
Measure 114 could have significant effect on gun control in Oregon
In a month, Oregonians will have the chance to vote on a measure that could have some major impacts on gun control in the state.
KOMO News
Beyond the Podium: Meet the candidates in Washington's Secretary of State race
WASHINGTON — The race to become Washington's next Secretary of State is on – the two candidates in the running spoke to KOMO News about what their priorities are in KOMO’s Beyond the Podium series. Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs is working to keep his role as Washington...
Millions in Washington may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service
Have you seen pre-checked boxes when making an online purchase? You may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service according to new data.
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Please vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez on Nov. 8
The Clark County Republican party censured Jaime Herrera Beutler in 2021 because she stood up against Donald Trump and supported our Constitution and democracy. Congresswoman Herrera Beutler worked very hard for the constituents of the third congressional district. She worked well with our senators, who are Democrats. She worked for all of us, even those of us who did not vote for her. This is how mature, smart elected officials do their jobs.
Readers respond: Oregon needs Johnson
Betsy Johnson is exactly what the Oregon needs in an advocate. Oregon needs a problem-solver. Oregon needs a dedicated public servant who will travel to each corner of the state to work on behalf of all Oregonians, regardless of party affiliation. I’ve never seen an elected official give more of...
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Sue Marshall deserves your vote
What you deserve is a person willing to give of themselves through a commitment to public service without reward. Sue Marshall has never sought power through service. Sue has never profited through conflict. Sue literally grows the economy at her farm. She understands the needs of working people in Clark County. Sue’s campaign is not based on fighting with someone and finger pointing to find blame in our county.
thereflector.com
County council candidates for district 1 and 2 take part in forum
The candidates for two open seats on the Clark County Council had the chance to state their cases for election as part of the first of several forums. During a Sept. 26 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County, candidates for county council’s first and second district seats squared off. Both district seats will feature newcomers since the incumbents declined to run for another term.
Gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek promises campaign contribution limits if elected
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek told KOIN 6 News that she's concerned about million-dollar contributions given to her chief opponents by Nike founder Phil Knight.
