Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kptv.com
Fire displaces family of 5 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five was displaced Tuesday afternoon after their home caught fire, according to Longview Public Safety. Neighbors called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. to report flames coming out of a living room window on the 300 block of 29th Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find two-thirds of the house in flames.
kptv.com
Fire damages multiple apartment units, closes SW 185th in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment building fire at Southwest 185th Avenue and West Baseline Road Wednesday damaged multiple units and closed 185th, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to a fire in a single unit at about 6 p.m. After firefighters arrived, they found the...
lacamasmagazine.com
CRESA Says Nakia Creek Fire Human Caused, Burning 156 Acres
Aerial surveys show the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain, which started Sunday afternoon, is burning approximately 156 acres, and is smaller than fire fighters previously thought, according to Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA). Officials also confirmed the fire was human caused, and the investigation continues. CRESA said firefighter...
kptv.com
Nakia Creek Fire confirmed to be human caused
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Nakia Creek Fire was human caused, as some communities were issued evacuation notices. Washington State fire officials confirmed the fire was human caused on Twitter but stopped short of providing a specific reason, saying it remained “under investigation.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 people found dead in a car in Clackamas County; homicide investigation underway
Two people were found dead in a car early Wednesday in unincorporated Clackamas County after a crash, Clackamas County sheriff’s officials said. Deputies responded about 2 a.m. to a report of a car that struck a fire hydrant, according to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The occupants, both adults, were dead when deputies arrived, the agency said.
2 found dead inside crashed car in SE Portland; car shows evidence of shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead inside a car that crashed into a fire hydrant in Southeast Portland early Wednesday morning. Deputies found evidence the car was involved in a shooting before the crash, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. The crash happened around 2 a.m....
Nakia Creek Fire doubles in size near Larch Mountain
The wildfire burning near Larch Mountain in Clark County has more than doubled in size as of Monday morning.
KGW
Nakia Creek fire in Clark County 'human caused'
The fire is burning near Larch Mountain, outside of Washougal. About 110 homes near the fire are under Level 1 "Be Ready" and Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation orders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman, 51, identified as victim in deadly park stabbing
The identity of the woman stabbed to death in a Downtown Portland park on Sunday morning was released by police Wednesday afternoon.
‘Less than lethal rounds’ used during Vancouver call; store evacuated
A Vancouver ice cream shop evacuated as authorities responded to a call in the shared parking lot Wednesday evening, Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Hundreds of stolen art pieces recovered after trespassing report, Boring police say
BORING Ore. (KPTV) - Following a trespassing report, police recovered hundreds of stolen art pieces and jewelry, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. On Monday just before 9 a.m., deputies responded to an address at Southeast Sun Ray Drive in Boring where two suspicious vehicles had...
KGW
Potential Safe Stay Village in downtown Vancouver
These communities are managed by various nonprofit organizations. Another site is being considered downtown in a big block on West 11th street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Milwaukie police respond after child on bike crashes into car
Early Monday morning around 9 a.m. the Milwaukie Police Department investigated a crash near Southeast 35th Avenue involving a vehicle colliding with a bicycle.
Real estate viewers discover body on vacant Camas property
Police in Camas, Wash. are investigating a suspicious death that was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9 when a deceased woman was found at a vacant property with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported by several people who were viewing the property along with a real estate agent.
kptv.com
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It along Shaw street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
Drivers should prepare for traffic delays in downtown Portland due to Biden visit
In preparation for President Biden's visit to Portland on Friday, Portland police are warning people about the potential traffic impacts in the downtown area.
thereflector.com
Fall leaf coupon program open to county residents through Dec. 31
Residents can dispose of their leaves for free with the fall leaf coupon program put on through Clark County Public Works and the City of Vancouver. Through Dec. 31, people can drop off up to five cubic yards of leaves at one of four designated sites for free. The leaf...
Police respond to reported fatal shooting at States Motel
Portland Police are responding to a reported shooting near NE 82nd/Russell at the States Motel across from McDaniel High School on Tuesday night.
ClarkCountyToday
Sheriff’s Office responds to suicide in Hazel Dell
Due to the sensitive nature of the event, no names will be released at this time. On Monday (Oct. 10) at about 5:24 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a parking lot in the area of NE 78th Street and NE 13th Avenue in Hazel Dell to a 9-1-1 caller that stated he was suicidal and was going to take his own life. While responding to the location, deputies learned the subject was armed with a handgun and was threatening to shoot himself. Deputies asked several businesses in the area to lock their businesses.
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”
Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
Comments / 0