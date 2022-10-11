ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Center, WA

kptv.com

Fire displaces family of 5 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five was displaced Tuesday afternoon after their home caught fire, according to Longview Public Safety. Neighbors called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. to report flames coming out of a living room window on the 300 block of 29th Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find two-thirds of the house in flames.
LONGVIEW, WA
kptv.com

Fire damages multiple apartment units, closes SW 185th in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment building fire at Southwest 185th Avenue and West Baseline Road Wednesday damaged multiple units and closed 185th, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to a fire in a single unit at about 6 p.m. After firefighters arrived, they found the...
BEAVERTON, OR
lacamasmagazine.com

CRESA Says Nakia Creek Fire Human Caused, Burning 156 Acres

Aerial surveys show the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain, which started Sunday afternoon, is burning approximately 156 acres, and is smaller than fire fighters previously thought, according to Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA). Officials also confirmed the fire was human caused, and the investigation continues. CRESA said firefighter...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Nakia Creek Fire confirmed to be human caused

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Nakia Creek Fire was human caused, as some communities were issued evacuation notices. Washington State fire officials confirmed the fire was human caused on Twitter but stopped short of providing a specific reason, saying it remained “under investigation.”
WASHOUGAL, WA
La Center, WA
The Oregonian

2 people found dead in a car in Clackamas County; homicide investigation underway

Two people were found dead in a car early Wednesday in unincorporated Clackamas County after a crash, Clackamas County sheriff’s officials said. Deputies responded about 2 a.m. to a report of a car that struck a fire hydrant, according to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The occupants, both adults, were dead when deputies arrived, the agency said.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
kptv.com

Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It along Shaw street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
ALOHA, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Sheriff’s Office responds to suicide in Hazel Dell

Due to the sensitive nature of the event, no names will be released at this time. On Monday (Oct. 10) at about 5:24 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a parking lot in the area of NE 78th Street and NE 13th Avenue in Hazel Dell to a 9-1-1 caller that stated he was suicidal and was going to take his own life. While responding to the location, deputies learned the subject was armed with a handgun and was threatening to shoot himself. Deputies asked several businesses in the area to lock their businesses.
HAZEL DELL, WA
thelundreport.org

PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”

Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
VANCOUVER, WA

