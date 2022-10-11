Read full article on original website
Tn10 Ama
2d ago
STRICT SENTENCING and USE THE DEATH PENALTY !...........YOU DON'T RESPECT LIFE YOU DON'T NEED ONE!!!!!
Reply(1)
5
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat” of the Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia, spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career...
Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program
An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene. On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
actionnews5.com
Affidavit: Homeowner fights off burglar with knife, suspect charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An accused burglar was arrested by Memphis police on Monday, and according to an affidavit detailing the incident, the homeowner he’s accused of targeting put up a fight. Stephen Glenn is charged with aggravated burglary after he allegedly broke into the kitchen window of a...
‘It’s really out of our hands’: Frayser church accused of illegal dumping
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Frayser church continues to deal with issues of illegal dumping from a nearby neighborhood, but this time they are being threatened with legal action. James Holmes, the pastor at Egypt Baptist Church, said he spends 20 to 30 hours of his own time each week trying to clean up the property. But he […]
Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible
A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
Father says school janitor exposed herself to kids
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Disturbing words from an Arkansas 5th grader who claimed that a janitor at her school exposed herself to a group of kids. The 10-year-old shared her account with her father, Levi Williams, over a phone call. “When I first heard it, I didn’t know how...
New program “Heal 901 Cures” designed to put an end to gun violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teenage crime has been a major issue in Memphis this year, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Just a few weeks ago, a 15-year-old was accused of a shooting spree in Midtown Memphis leaving several injured. Now an effort to put an end...
Man says property dispute in Eads led to gunfire
EADS, Tenn.– A man claims a dispute over 36 inches of land where a fence is supposed to go led to his neighbor shooting at his home in a quiet Eads community. 74-year-old Gary Blaylock told WREG those inches are an important part of his two-acre lot, but seemingly just as important to his neighbor’s […]
Police: Man angry about football team beat, raped girlfriend in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man seriously injured and raped his girlfriend after he got angry with her about a football team and waited days to take her to the hospital. Cedric Rooks, 34, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated rape, and domestic violence. Police said Rooks choked and beat […]
actionnews5.com
Attorneys file new lawsuits for additional victims in Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WMC) - Attorneys with Strom Law Firm filed federal lawsuits on Tuesday on behalf of three additional abuse survivors in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. These new lawsuits further detail how Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital, and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) allegedly put corporate profits ahead...
actionnews5.com
MPD offers explanation following viral video of officer ‘doing nothing’ as cars perform donuts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has responded following the circulation of a video that showed cars doing donuts at a busy intersection while a nearby police cruiser sat idling with a front-row seat. Outrage erupted in the Memphis community following the officer’s alleged inaction shown in the...
One person stabbed in Frayser, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed in Frayser overnight. The incident happened in the 1900 block of Driftwood Avenue just before 2 a.m. Memphis Fire officials said the victim was taken to Regional One. Their condition was not released. FOX13 has reached out...
Man shoots a person several times after verbal argument, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a verbal argument that turned violent. On Oct. 7 at approximately 11:10 PM, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Park Avenue, off of Lamar Avenue in Orange Mound. Officers were told two...
Man breaks into car, hides in backseat, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for breaking into a woman’s car and hiding afterward. On Oct. 10 at approximately 5:40 AM, Memphis Police responded to a motor vehicle theft at the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Winchester Road. When officers arrived, a woman told them...
Police searching for suspect in Medical District murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are still searching for the suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Medical District on Saturday. The shooting happened on Union. Police say the video they've obtained shows the suspect approach the victim and threaten to shoot him. The suspect then got...
Witness speaks out after Gershun Freeman's death while in custody at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gershun Freeman died while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at the Shelby County jail Wednesday evening, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Family members are saying they got a call early Thursday morning that Freeman had been in a fight. Jacob...
Gov. Bill Lee launches $100 million in new violent crime intervention fund
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee launched a $100 million violent crime intervention fund that, according to him, will provide local law enforcement with the financial resources that they need to keep communities in Tennessee safe. "Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law...
actionnews5.com
Warrant issued for suspect in Park Ave. homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warrant was issued for the suspect in a recent Memphis homicide, police say. Officers identified Rickey London as the suspect in a fatal shooting at Park Avenue and Prescott Street that happened on October 5. Police were called to the scene and found a man...
Need help paying utilities, rent or prescriptions through the middle of December? This Shelby County agency can pitch in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County government organization is offering to help people around the county find out how to use their services, which could include assistance on regular expenses like utilities, rent and prescriptions. The Shelby County Community Services Agency said Wednesday they will be setting up a...
Crash kills woman, injures mom passing through Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Georgia woman passing through Memphis was killed, and her mother was injured when a speeding driver plowed into their moving truck, causing it to overturn. Relatives said Mayi Kelley, 21, was killed, and Laurel Phoenix, 54, was transported to the Regional One Medical Center after they were broadsided by the driver […]
