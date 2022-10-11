The Atlanta Braves won Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies last night 3-0, GPB’s Peter Biello reports. Bats for both teams were mostly quiet until the sixth inning. Then the atmosphere at Truist Park seemed to change. Ronald Acuna Jr was hit by a pitch, which paused the action as he was checked for injuries. He stayed in the game and, after a walk by Dansby Swanson and base hits by Matt Olson and Austin Riley, scored the first of three runs that inning. That rally plus six innings of sharp pitching from Kyle Wright added up to a win for Braves country.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO