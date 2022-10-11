Read full article on original website
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
Did Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hint at who the next signing could be?
After the Braves continued to lock up their young talent with team-friendly deals, 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley caught up with the architect, Alex Anthopoulos, to discuss what could be next for the team.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Announces His Starter for Game 3 of the NLDS
It was between two All-Stars.
Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench in NLDS Game 1
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Rosario will sit versus a southpaw, as he did throughout the regular season. Robbie Grossman will cover left field and hit ninth. Ronald Acuna will start in right and lead things off for Atlanta.
Braves tie NLDS and get positive injury news on Ronald Acuña Jr.
The Braves finally got through Zack Wheeler with a two-out rally in the sixth inning to score three runs and eventually tie the NLDS. Wheeler and Kyle Wright were both excellent. The latter put up sixth scoreless innings against the Phillies, allowing two hits while striking out six on 83 pitches. The righty relied heavily on his curve Wednesday night and gave the Braves bullpen a chance to close things down, which they did.
Top MLB free agents of 2023: Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge headline top 35 MLB free agency rankings
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is over halfway through with many of the top MLB free agents making impacts
Ronald Acuna injury update: Braves star explains why he stayed in NLDS Game 2 after HBP
The Braves were already behind the 8-ball after falling in Game 1 of the NLDS to the Phillies. For a moment, it appeared that Atlanta would have to try to even the series in Game 2 without its best player. Ronald Acuna Jr. took a Zack Wheeler fastball to the...
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
2022 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Phillies vs. Braves, Padres vs. Dodgers
Yes, that’s former Cub Nick Castellanos pictured above making a fantastic diving catch in the Phillies’ Game 1 win over the Braves. Didn’t think he had it in him. The National League series continue today with Game 2. The American League series will have an off day before continuing tomorrow.
Phillies announce NLDS roster
The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time
It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
Former Phillies All-Star Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch at NLDS Game 3
The Return of the Flyin' Hawaiian: Shane Victorino will throw out the first pitch before Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park!
Atlanta Braves even NLDS series with 3-0 Game 2 win over Philadelphia
The Atlanta Braves won Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies last night 3-0, GPB’s Peter Biello reports. Bats for both teams were mostly quiet until the sixth inning. Then the atmosphere at Truist Park seemed to change. Ronald Acuna Jr was hit by a pitch, which paused the action as he was checked for injuries. He stayed in the game and, after a walk by Dansby Swanson and base hits by Matt Olson and Austin Riley, scored the first of three runs that inning. That rally plus six innings of sharp pitching from Kyle Wright added up to a win for Braves country.
Castellanos plates 3, Phillies hold off Braves 7-6 in NLDS
ATLANTA — (AP) — Nick Castellanos drove in three runs and made a potentially game-saving catch in the ninth inning, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves 7-6 in the opener of their NL Division Series on Tuesday. The Phillies have won three...
Phillies manager Rob Thomson receives two-year contract after snapping playoff drought
The announcement was made official by Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski. Thomson, who becomes the 56th manager in franchise history, has served as the club’s bench coach while also coordinating spring training for the last five seasons after being originally hired on Dec. 5, 2017. This year marks Thomson’s 38th season in professional baseball.
