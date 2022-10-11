ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench in NLDS Game 1

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Rosario will sit versus a southpaw, as he did throughout the regular season. Robbie Grossman will cover left field and hit ninth. Ronald Acuna will start in right and lead things off for Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves tie NLDS and get positive injury news on Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Braves finally got through Zack Wheeler with a two-out rally in the sixth inning to score three runs and eventually tie the NLDS. Wheeler and Kyle Wright were both excellent. The latter put up sixth scoreless innings against the Phillies, allowing two hits while striking out six on 83 pitches. The righty relied heavily on his curve Wednesday night and gave the Braves bullpen a chance to close things down, which they did.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Person
Alex Anthopoulos
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Austin Riley
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies announce NLDS roster

The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time

It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Harris#The Atlanta Braves#Nl Division Series#The Philadelphia Phillies#Paul Newb
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta Braves even NLDS series with 3-0 Game 2 win over Philadelphia

The Atlanta Braves won Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies last night 3-0, GPB’s Peter Biello reports. Bats for both teams were mostly quiet until the sixth inning. Then the atmosphere at Truist Park seemed to change. Ronald Acuna Jr was hit by a pitch, which paused the action as he was checked for injuries. He stayed in the game and, after a walk by Dansby Swanson and base hits by Matt Olson and Austin Riley, scored the first of three runs that inning. That rally plus six innings of sharp pitching from Kyle Wright added up to a win for Braves country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Phillies manager Rob Thomson receives two-year contract after snapping playoff drought

The announcement was made official by Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski. Thomson, who becomes the 56th manager in franchise history, has served as the club’s bench coach while also coordinating spring training for the last five seasons after being originally hired on Dec. 5, 2017. This year marks Thomson’s 38th season in professional baseball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy