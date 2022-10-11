Kimsey, Simpson speak about ‘election integrity’ at candidate forum for auditor

Read full article on original website
Channel 6000
City Commissioner Mapps announces endorsement for Gonzalez in city council race
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps announced Tuesday that he is endorsing Rene Gonzalez in the city council race. In his statement, Mapps addresses current issues that the city is facing from fentanyl and puts the blame on current officials who are unwilling to “face the truth and act”
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Please vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez on Nov. 8
The Clark County Republican party censured Jaime Herrera Beutler in 2021 because she stood up against Donald Trump and supported our Constitution and democracy. Congresswoman Herrera Beutler worked very hard for the constituents of the third congressional district. She worked well with our senators, who are Democrats. She worked for all of us, even those of us who did not vote for her. This is how mature, smart elected officials do their jobs.
thereflector.com
Ken Lader appointed as county engineer
The Clark County Council approved a resolution to appoint Ken Lader as the county engineer effective immediately. Lader has served as the interim county engineer for the last couple of months, stated a news release from the county. “I’m excited to take on the role as county engineer,” stated Lader...
Residents of crime-ridden Portland area to vote on ballot measure removing gendered language
Voters in Multnomah County, Oregon will decide a November ballot measure focused on gender-related language in the county charter amid rising crime rates in Portland.
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Republican Jeremy Baker is a strong moral leader
When did our state silently slip into moral decay? The trouble is all around us. Homeless camps, unhealthy people, lackluster kids, declining police protection, the trash littering our highways, and the ever-growing traffic congestion are all part of the devastation holding us back. Inflation will kill us. Confronting this dreariness is a struggle to survive. Soon there will be a breaking point. Before that happens, let’s replace the defunct Democrat Monica Stonier with a strong moral leader like Republican Jeremy Baker. Let him represent us in the state’s 49th district to return justice and give us a fighting chance for a promising future.
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds commanding lead over Jo Ann Hardesty in Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds a commanding lead over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty a month before November’s general election, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Citywide, 49% of likely voters said they’d choose Gonzalez, a lawyer and technology business owner, compared to 22% for Hardesty,...
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Sue Marshall will be a voice for rural property owners
Don Benton is in the pockets of the developers and other rich cronies. If you want to preserve some of what is left of your beautiful farm or forest property, vote for Sue Marshall. She will be a voice for us rural property owners on the Clark County Council. Ben...
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Come to the library and learn who killed Chief Umtuch
On Oct. 10 on National Indigenous People’s day, an exhibit of great local interest opened in the Meyer Room of the Battle Ground Community Library. Battle Ground gets its name from an incident that happened 167 years ago. The Yakama Indian War had begun on Oct. 5, 1855, and the Indians were winning. The U.S. Army out of The Dalles had been badly beaten at the Battle of Toppennish Creek and Fort Vancouver had sent all available troops to their aid. In Clark County, volunteer militia were trying to keep the peace.
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Would Return Portland to a Simpler Time: 2019. To Many Voters, That’s an Appealing Offer.
Rene Gonzalez senses this is his moment. “There’s no doubt I’m a place-and-time candidate,” Gonzalez tells WW. “I don’t think I would’ve been successful in other cycles.”. One of those election cycles: 2018, when Portlanders sent Jo Ann Hardesty to the Portland City Council....
WWEEK
Portland City Attorneys Ask That Other Government Agencies Be Named in Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Sidewalk Tent Camping
The city of Portland is asking that a class action lawsuit filed last month against the city by a group of Portlanders with disabilities over street tent camping include three other parties in the lawsuit: Multnomah County, Metro and the state of Oregon. Portland City Attorney Robert Taylor wrote to...
thereflector.com
Clark County COVID-19 case rate declines for the third week
Clark County’s recent COVID-19 case rate saw a slight drop for the third week in a row, as the statewide rate trends in the opposite direction. Clark County Public Health’s Oct. 6 report included 72.1 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, down from the 74.7 per 100,000 reported the prior week. The rate has been on a slight but steady decline for three weeks after September featured fluctuations.
iheart.com
Vancouver Announces Proposed Third Safe Stay Community
The City of Vancouver is proposing the property at 415 W 11th St. as a potential location for its third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. As part of its ongoing public outreach process, the City sent letters to all residents and business owners within 1,200 feet of the proposed site, seeking their input during a public comment period as the next step in advancing the City’s Safe Stay Community program.
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court
Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
Portland political operative plots big money push to defeat Jo Ann Hardesty, bolster Rene Gonzalez in council race
A newly formed political committee will seek to raise and spend six figures to hammer Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and help her opponent in next month’s election, one of its creators told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday. Political strategist Kevin Looper said the group, Portland Accountability PAC, plans to...
WWEEK
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Defends Her Role in Safety at Dawson Park
As she seeks to retain her seat on the Portland City Council, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is trying to fend off a narrative that she is unresponsive to a spike in violent crime. Portland’s rising crime stats place Hardesty in a difficult position because she was elected as an outspoken...
kptv.com
City of Vancouver seeks input from neighbors about third ‘Safe Stay Community’ site
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The City of Vancouver is considering building another Safe Stay Community to help more people transition out of homelessness. The site under consideration is at Daniels and West 11th Street, about a block away from Clark County Superior Court. The vacant lot is currently used for parking and is surrounded by various local businesses.
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
thereflector.com
More than $7M awarded for East Fork Lewis River restoration
A major project to restore the environment along the East Fork Lewis River has received the largest grant in its history. The funds will be used to bring the old Ridgefield Pits gravel mine back to its pre-mining state. On Sept. 26, the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office announced...
