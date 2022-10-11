Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It along Shaw street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
KGW
Potential Safe Stay Village in downtown Vancouver
These communities are managed by various nonprofit organizations. Another site is being considered downtown in a big block on West 11th street.
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Sue Marshall will be a voice for rural property owners
Don Benton is in the pockets of the developers and other rich cronies. If you want to preserve some of what is left of your beautiful farm or forest property, vote for Sue Marshall. She will be a voice for us rural property owners on the Clark County Council. Ben...
thereflector.com
In loving memory of Dennis L. Moore: 1944-2022
Dennis LaRoy Moore, 78, of Woodland, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022. He was born in Longview, Washington, on May 7, 1944, to Curtis and Edna Moore. Dennis had a great love for the outdoors, fishing, hunting, shooting and riding his four-wheelers. By trade he was a welder, fabricator and machinist who could build or fix anything. He was loyal, thoughtful and a great teacher in life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Vancouver Announces Proposed Third Safe Stay Community
The City of Vancouver is proposing the property at 415 W 11th St. as a potential location for its third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. As part of its ongoing public outreach process, the City sent letters to all residents and business owners within 1,200 feet of the proposed site, seeking their input during a public comment period as the next step in advancing the City’s Safe Stay Community program.
thereflector.com
‘She’s just precious to all of us’ — Delores Hawkins, a 90-year-old woman from Ridgefield, checks item off bucket list
A 90-year-old resident in Ridgefield checked one item off her bucket list before her move to a retirement home. On Oct. 6, Delores Hawkins was able to go on a motorcycle ride as her neighbors gathered to cheer her on. “I was getting my hearing aids checked, and this nice...
thereflector.com
More than $7M awarded for East Fork Lewis River restoration
A major project to restore the environment along the East Fork Lewis River has received the largest grant in its history. The funds will be used to bring the old Ridgefield Pits gravel mine back to its pre-mining state. On Sept. 26, the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office announced...
thereflector.com
Local artist paints mural outside of building in Battle Ground
Local artist Elle Benage recently completed a mural in downtown Battle Ground depicting a pastoral landscape and the words “Dream It. Discover It. Live It.”. The mural is located on the side of a building at 510 E. Main St. Benage started the project thanks to a connection from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Real estate viewers discover body on vacant Camas property
Police in Camas, Wash. are investigating a suspicious death that was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9 when a deceased woman was found at a vacant property with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported by several people who were viewing the property along with a real estate agent.
thereflector.com
Fall leaf coupon program open to county residents through Dec. 31
Residents can dispose of their leaves for free with the fall leaf coupon program put on through Clark County Public Works and the City of Vancouver. Through Dec. 31, people can drop off up to five cubic yards of leaves at one of four designated sites for free. The leaf...
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”
Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
thereflector.com
Battle Ground Public Schools director of career and technical education earns national recognition
Battle Ground Public Schools’ director of career and technical education, Cindy Arnold, was recently named the recipient of the Region V Administrator of the Year award by the Association for Career and Technical Education. Arnold is one of five finalists vying for the national title in 2023, which will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
kptv.com
Washington man dies in Florida preparing for Hurricane Ian
KALAMA, Wash. (KPTV) - As Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, the death toll continues to rise. Over 100 people have lost their lives including 72-year-old Terry Curtin, from Kalama, Washington. “He lived on a farm, where his mom had to get up every morning and milk the goats...
thereflector.com
Longtime North Clark County fire chief dies
The former chief of northeast Clark County’s emergency medical services district as well as one of the region’s fire departments has died. On Oct. 5, both North Country EMS and Clark County Fire District 13 announced the passing of Tom McDowell. During his 47-year public safety career, he served as chief of both departments and as the leader of the all-volunteer Volcano Rescue Team.
Residents of crime-ridden Portland area to vote on ballot measure removing gendered language
Voters in Multnomah County, Oregon will decide a November ballot measure focused on gender-related language in the county charter amid rising crime rates in Portland.
Lawyer: Sidewalks blocked by Multnomah County tents, tarps
County budget documents list at least 33,500 tents and tarps purchased in single year.Multnomah County has bought and distributed at least 33,500 tents and tarps to the homeless that have potentially violated the rights of the disabled by blocking sidewalks, an attorney suing the city of Portland is alleging. John DiLorenzo represents 10 disabled Portlanders who say homeless encampments on sidewalks violate their rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act. He has now issued subpoenas to the county and its affiliated Joint Office of Homeless Services seeking information on tents and tarps it has distributed to the homeless. "I strongly...
thereflector.com
Community Calendar, Oct. 12 edition
Chair based yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Join the Battle Ground Senior Citizens as they host chair based yoga. It will be held every month at the Battle Ground Senior Center, 116 NE Third Ave., Battle Ground. For more information, call Sharon Wodtke at 360-953-3278 or email swodtke@comcast.net.
Portland 'jogger rapist' survivor slams Oregon officials over offender's release: This is 'irresponsible'
Tiffany Edens reacts to Oregon officials' plan to release Portland-area serial rapist Richard Gillmore later this year as a low-risk sex offender.
thereflector.com
County council candidates for district 1 and 2 take part in forum
The candidates for two open seats on the Clark County Council had the chance to state their cases for election as part of the first of several forums. During a Sept. 26 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County, candidates for county council’s first and second district seats squared off. Both district seats will feature newcomers since the incumbents declined to run for another term.
Comments / 0