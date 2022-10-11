ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, WA

Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It along Shaw street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
ALOHA, OR
In loving memory of Dennis L. Moore: 1944-2022

Dennis LaRoy Moore, 78, of Woodland, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022. He was born in Longview, Washington, on May 7, 1944, to Curtis and Edna Moore. Dennis had a great love for the outdoors, fishing, hunting, shooting and riding his four-wheelers. By trade he was a welder, fabricator and machinist who could build or fix anything. He was loyal, thoughtful and a great teacher in life.
WOODLAND, WA
Vancouver Announces Proposed Third Safe Stay Community

The City of Vancouver is proposing the property at 415 W 11th St. as a potential location for its third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. As part of its ongoing public outreach process, the City sent letters to all residents and business owners within 1,200 feet of the proposed site, seeking their input during a public comment period as the next step in advancing the City’s Safe Stay Community program.
VANCOUVER, WA
More than $7M awarded for East Fork Lewis River restoration

A major project to restore the environment along the East Fork Lewis River has received the largest grant in its history. The funds will be used to bring the old Ridgefield Pits gravel mine back to its pre-mining state. On Sept. 26, the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office announced...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Local artist paints mural outside of building in Battle Ground

Local artist Elle Benage recently completed a mural in downtown Battle Ground depicting a pastoral landscape and the words “Dream It. Discover It. Live It.”. The mural is located on the side of a building at 510 E. Main St. Benage started the project thanks to a connection from...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”

Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
VANCOUVER, WA
Washington man dies in Florida preparing for Hurricane Ian

KALAMA, Wash. (KPTV) - As Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, the death toll continues to rise. Over 100 people have lost their lives including 72-year-old Terry Curtin, from Kalama, Washington. “He lived on a farm, where his mom had to get up every morning and milk the goats...
KALAMA, WA
Longtime North Clark County fire chief dies

The former chief of northeast Clark County’s emergency medical services district as well as one of the region’s fire departments has died. On Oct. 5, both North Country EMS and Clark County Fire District 13 announced the passing of Tom McDowell. During his 47-year public safety career, he served as chief of both departments and as the leader of the all-volunteer Volcano Rescue Team.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Lawyer: Sidewalks blocked by Multnomah County tents, tarps

County budget documents list at least 33,500 tents and tarps purchased in single year.Multnomah County has bought and distributed at least 33,500 tents and tarps to the homeless that have potentially violated the rights of the disabled by blocking sidewalks, an attorney suing the city of Portland is alleging. John DiLorenzo represents 10 disabled Portlanders who say homeless encampments on sidewalks violate their rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act. He has now issued subpoenas to the county and its affiliated Joint Office of Homeless Services seeking information on tents and tarps it has distributed to the homeless. "I strongly...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Community Calendar, Oct. 12 edition

Chair based yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Join the Battle Ground Senior Citizens as they host chair based yoga. It will be held every month at the Battle Ground Senior Center, 116 NE Third Ave., Battle Ground. For more information, call Sharon Wodtke at 360-953-3278 or email swodtke@comcast.net.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
County council candidates for district 1 and 2 take part in forum

The candidates for two open seats on the Clark County Council had the chance to state their cases for election as part of the first of several forums. During a Sept. 26 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County, candidates for county council’s first and second district seats squared off. Both district seats will feature newcomers since the incumbents declined to run for another term.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

