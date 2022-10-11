New Mental Health Crisis Center Aims to Interrupt Revolving Door of Jail and ER Visits

Read full article on original website
Fentanyl found in different types of drugs is increasing drug overdoses among the youth
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Drug overdoses have grown exponentially in recent years as more drugs are being laced with the deadly substance, fentanyl. Addiction prevention specialists share that with the increase in drug overdoses among the youth, there's a strong importance for substance education and the life-saving medicine, naloxone. Dr....
Alabama doctors warn of increased youth exposures to fentanyl, opioids
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the Addiction Prevention Coalition of Birmingham are reinvigorating their efforts to educate youth about the dangers of opioids following an unprecedented increase in overdoses.
Why Some Birmingham Residents Call Felicia Mearon Before They Call The Police
(Another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the city) For the past 30 years, Felicia Mearon has worked in each of the city’s four precincts as a crime prevention officer (CPO) for the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), a position that has enabled her to connect and communicate with residents on all socioeconomic levels and a broad range of racial and religious backgrounds.
INVESTIGATION: Homicides triple, overdose deaths rise at Alabama correctional facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid inmate strikes and people across the state rallying for better conditions, violence is at an all-time high inside Alabama prisons. At William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, homicides have tripled so far in 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, six people have died at the state prison so […]
Jefferson County school failed to protect bullied student whose beating was posted online: Suit
A Kimberly high school student would not have been beaten by her classmates in an attack posted on social media if school administrators took her claims of being bullied seriously, according to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court. The mother who filed the lawsuit on behalf of her...
Medical marijuana, child labor, carpool gunshot: Down in Alabama
Huntsville has joined the cities in Alabama who are taking steps toward having medical-marijuana dispensaries. A federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor have levied fines against a Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency over the hiring of underage workers. A father in a school carpool line...
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
Alabama doctors warn of the fentanyl threat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama doctors are warning about the grave risk that synthetic opioid fentanyl poses to the public. Expert physicians recently participated in a Facebook Lice webcast sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama to discuss the growing problem that has seen deaths rise the last few years especially. They explained that, while physicians sometimes medically prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain, taking medication not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by someone other than a health care professional is a danger.
Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments. WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance. The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she...
Oklahoma charges dropped against man accused of killing father of 4 Nathan Gemeinhart
The man charged with capital murder in the killing of a Jefferson County father of four will be returned to Alabama after charges against him Oklahoma have been dismissed. Youit Jones, 35, is charged in the slaying of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. The homicide investigation began Aug. 9 when Birmingham Fire...
Governor Ivey Awards $1.64 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Alabama and $300,000 to Calhoun County Commission
Montgomery, AL – A press release was sent out sharing that Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.
Etowah County 911 says it’s received misdirected out-of-state calls, warns callers to know location
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County 911 center has a warning for Verizon customers: know your location when dialing 911. This is coming after out of state calls were re-routed to Etowah County. These days, a lot of people don’t have landlines and rely on their cellphone to...
Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Courtney Mays. Mays was shot and killed on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 1600 Block of 25th Avenue North. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Roderick Jimelle...
Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is getting medical treatment at a hospital, after being shot during an apparent carjacking. The Birmingham Police Department said the vehicle was taken during the shooting at 11th Court North and 44th Place North, in the Kingston community. Officers responded to the scene just...
‘I belonged. That’s what I wanted my whole life. I just wanted to belong’: Local man uses his story with substance use to help others
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kyle Berman is four years sober living in Birmingham. Berman struggled for years with a substance use disorder after being introduced to cocaine when he was 16. “I would smoke crack for a few days, and then I would smoke marijuana for a few days, and...
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
“They paid you too much,” Allison remembers the school system employee telling her.
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'
Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.
Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
No Contact Advisory issued for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County is issuing a no contact advisory for portions of Patton Creek due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade. Officials say repair efforts have been successfully completed to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with a tributary of Patton Creek from 5622 Grove Blvd, Hoover 35226 to Paradise Lake.
Father accidentally shoots himself in Birmingham elementary school carpool line, officials say
An accidental shooting in the carpool line at a Birmingham elementary school left a parent injured. The shooting happened inside a vehicle at Arrington Elementary School, said Sherrel Wheeler Stewart, executive director of Strategy and Communications at Birmingham City Schools. The school is located on Jefferson Avenue. Stewart said at...
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
Birmingham, AL
ABOUT
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.http://birminghamwatch.org/
