Wake County, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield

It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
WILSON, NC
Knightdale, NC
Raleigh, NC
publicradioeast.org

Pressure Mounts to Compensate NC Man Wrongfully Imprisoned

Advocates for a man wrongfully imprisoned for decades due to misconduct by a Durham Police detective and released in 2016, want the city to honor a federal grand jury's decision and pay him $6 million. Critics said the city's position in the case of Darryl Howard sets a bad example...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

SC deputies defend operation that led to search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Is slaughterhouse being planned for rural site? What regulations does county have?

QUESTION: What, if anything, can Alamance County do to regulate a small slaughtering plant that has been proposed near the intersection of Jim Minor and Freshwater roads? Will this business include some sort of “lagoon” to hold animal waste? Will the county be able to control the traffic, odor, and noise from this enterprise – even in the absence of countywide zoning?
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill town leaders discuss future of Franklin Street

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Town Council discussed the future of Franklin Street during its meeting Wednesday night. The North Carolina Department of Transportation owns Franklin Street. For about a year, the town’s been looking to see if they should take it over, which would give them more freedom to make changes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Gunfire in school bathroom triggered Cary High code red lockdown: police

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary High School was put under a code red lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of gunfire was made at 11:38 a.m., according to Cary police. Just after 1:45 p.m., Cary police confirmed a single round was fired inside the school at 638 Walnut Street. The round was fired inside a bathroom, causing damage to one toilet, police said after investigating.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Woman attacked at Cary mall wants justice

A woman who was assaulted in the middle of the day at Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center in Cary believes more needs to be done to bring her attacker to justice and to keep shoppers safe. A woman who was assaulted in the middle of the day at Crossroads Plaza Shopping...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Teen, 3 others arrested on gun, drug charges in Moore County

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic stop along the Moore and Lee County lines resulted in four people, including one teenager and two felons, being busted on gun and multiple drug charges, officials said. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced a traffic stop on U.S. 1 revealed heroin, ecstasy,...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

