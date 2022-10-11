Read full article on original website
Wake County deputies hold new active shooter drills
Special training continued Wednesday for Wake County Sheriff deputies inside the Wake County Justice Center for active shooter situations.
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
Rash of teens being shot has local gun violence activists pushing harder than ever for a solution
Gun violence activists are reacting after a third teenager younger than 18 was shot and killed in the Triangle over the past month.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield
It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
Raleigh city workers could get a new one-time bonus this fall
The Raleigh City Council is expected to voted on the bonus plan next month.
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
publicradioeast.org
Pressure Mounts to Compensate NC Man Wrongfully Imprisoned
Advocates for a man wrongfully imprisoned for decades due to misconduct by a Durham Police detective and released in 2016, want the city to honor a federal grand jury's decision and pay him $6 million. Critics said the city's position in the case of Darryl Howard sets a bad example...
WRAL
SC deputies defend operation that led to search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
alamancenews.com
Is slaughterhouse being planned for rural site? What regulations does county have?
QUESTION: What, if anything, can Alamance County do to regulate a small slaughtering plant that has been proposed near the intersection of Jim Minor and Freshwater roads? Will this business include some sort of “lagoon” to hold animal waste? Will the county be able to control the traffic, odor, and noise from this enterprise – even in the absence of countywide zoning?
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
cbs17
Chapel Hill town leaders discuss future of Franklin Street
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Town Council discussed the future of Franklin Street during its meeting Wednesday night. The North Carolina Department of Transportation owns Franklin Street. For about a year, the town’s been looking to see if they should take it over, which would give them more freedom to make changes.
WXII 12
North Carolina House District 63 race set for rematch as political attack ads heat up
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two years ago, there was one of the closest legislative races in the state and it’s set for a rematch. We’re taking a closer look at the North Carolina House District 63 race asRepublican Steve Ross challenges incumbent Democrat Ricky Hurtado. The gloves are...
‘Disappointing’ percentage in North Carolinia have received newest COVID booster
Just 5% of eligible adults have been vaccinated with the newest COVID-19 booster. “We’ll see more cases, simple as that,” a doctor said.
cbs17
Gunfire in school bathroom triggered Cary High code red lockdown: police
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary High School was put under a code red lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of gunfire was made at 11:38 a.m., according to Cary police. Just after 1:45 p.m., Cary police confirmed a single round was fired inside the school at 638 Walnut Street. The round was fired inside a bathroom, causing damage to one toilet, police said after investigating.
WRAL
Woman attacked at Cary mall wants justice
A woman who was assaulted in the middle of the day at Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center in Cary believes more needs to be done to bring her attacker to justice and to keep shoppers safe. A woman who was assaulted in the middle of the day at Crossroads Plaza Shopping...
Richmond County traffic stop nets crack, pot find
HAMLET — A man with outstanding warrants in two counties is facing drug charges in Richmond County following a weekend traffic stop. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team reportedly stopped a vehicle with expired registration plates in Hamlet Saturday, Oct. 8, according to a press release issued Monday.
cbs17
2 juveniles charged in connection to Cary High School lockdown, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department announced Wednesday night that charges have been filed in connection to the Cary High School code red lockdown that occurred earlier in the day. On Wednesday at 11:38 a.m., police officers responded to a code red lockdown at Cary High School...
cbs17
Nearly 20 speeders caught in Chapel Hill — top culprit at 71 mph — as police continue crackdown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department continued its month-long crackdown on speeders Tuesday, nabbing more than one dozen in just one targeted area. The town is focusing special speed patrols for several days in October, including Oct. 18 and 25, according to a Chapel Hill news release.
cbs17
Teen, 3 others arrested on gun, drug charges in Moore County
CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic stop along the Moore and Lee County lines resulted in four people, including one teenager and two felons, being busted on gun and multiple drug charges, officials said. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced a traffic stop on U.S. 1 revealed heroin, ecstasy,...
It’s time for NC to honor a Black soldier murdered for resisting segregation
He didn’t want to go to the back of the bus. | Opinion
