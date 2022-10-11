Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
newscenter1.tv
SD Mines celebrates National Fossil Day with cautionary tale on over-collection
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota Mines also got in on National Fossil Day, with the Museum of Geology hosting partners such as the National Park Service and Mammoth Site in an effort to teach people about the importance of preservation. “It’s important because we want to educate people...
newscenter1.tv
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
kbhbradio.com
In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’
STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
newscenter1.tv
RCPD data shows Surfwood volunteer community patrols are effective
RAPID CITY, S.D – In late August, the residents of the Surfwood neighborhood in North Rapid City began a system of night-time community patrols to help combat rampant crime in the area. A look into data provided by the Rapid City Police Department shows that they seem to be working.
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Commissioners kill Box Elder pipeline plan
MEADE COUNTY, S.D.– Meade County Board of Commissioners members voted unanimously to deny the request to install a water pipeline in the county. As NewsCenter1 reported back in August, board members expressed serious concerns about the project. Talbot Wieczorek was among those with concerns about the project. “I’ve never seen a rural water system just jammed down people’s throats,” he stated. “And I think that’s the feeling everybody has here.”
kotatv.com
A rise in senior citizens fraud scams
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Scammers are getting increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to get your personal information. And if you’re not careful, you might lose the money you were saving for retirement, planning to pass down to family members, or just for daily needs. The FBI sounded the alarm...
newscenter1.tv
Red Ribbon Skirt Society offers special prayer service during Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Red Ribbon Skirt Society continued to raise awareness of missing and murdered members of the indigenous community during the Black Hills Powwow. Members held a prayer service Sunday to honor lost relatives across North America. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the murder...
kotatv.com
Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
mitchellnow.com
Rapid City lawmaker calls for special session on grocery tax repeal
Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food. Governor Noem last month said she supports the repeal. Her two opponents in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint, also support the repeal. A bill that would have repealed the sales tax on groceries was defeated this past legislative session. Democrats in the legislature have long advocated for the repeal, which is expected to save South Dakotans around $100 million annually. The November 3rd special session would take place just five days before the November election.
newscenter1.tv
Participants needed for Northern Hills Polar Plunge
DEADWOOD, S.D. — Residents of Belle Fourche, Deadwood, Lead, Spearfish and Sturgis are being called on by Special Olympics South Dakota and Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics to take part in 2022’s Polar Plunge for Special Olympics at Outlaw Square in Deadwood. The event is set...
Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon
City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
newscenter1.tv
Fire Prevention Week celebrates huge milestone, continues to alert the public on fire safety
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Fire Prevention Week started Sunday, which also marked the 1ooth anniversary of the event. The week started in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 which killed 300 people, destroyed more than 17,000 buildings, and left nearly 100,000 people homeless. In the aftermath of the blaze, city and fire officials came together to put fire safety at the forefront of city agendas.
newscenter1.tv
Check out these 4 events in Rapid City this weekend: Cars & Coffee, Raptor Center, and more fall activities
Cars and Coffee is holding its final regular event of the year at Pure Bean Coffee on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. All cars are welcome, and it’s an opportunity to grab a coffee and check out the vehicles brought by car enthusiasts from around the area. The...
KEVN
Antique cars up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
newscenter1.tv
74 photos that capture the spirit of Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade returned to downtown on a beautiful and sunny Saturday, with hundreds of people taking to the streets to see the colorful floats and catch handfuls of candy. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick led the parade. Jackie Giago,...
kbhbradio.com
Meade County Commission receives 2022 bridge inspection report
STURGIS, S.D. – Brosz Engineering has completed the Meade County rural bridge inspections for the 2022 cycle and provided a summary to the County Commission Tuesday. The firm provided commissioners a report of recommended repairs and/or upgrades for 18 individual structures. Some bridges have recommended simple repairs, while others...
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
newscenter1.tv
Law enforcement tips for avoiding scam calls
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a warning about phone scammers from Montana-Dakota Utilities, law enforcement is reminding us to be wary of calls from unfamiliar numbers. Sergeant Jeromy Smith of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has some tips to avoid any serious situations. What do I do if I...
