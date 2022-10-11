Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Third Ward burglary suspect wanted: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in an alleged Historic Third Ward burglary that happened Sept. 8. Police said the suspect broke into a business near Jefferson and Menomonee around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 and took property. The suspect is described as an African American man, 30-40 years old.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Armor Correctional convicted, Terrill Thomas jail death
MILWAUKEE - Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc. was convicted on all counts Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the 2016 Milwaukee County Jail death of Terrill Thomas. Thomas, 38, was jailed in connection with a shooting inside the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in April 2016. He faced felony charges in the case, but on April 24, 2016, he was found dead from dehydration inside his cell after spending a week without water -- his death ruled a homicide.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police Department launches new website, allowing residents to report some crimes online
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department announced a new reporting system for the public Tuesday, Oct. 11. A new website called Police to Citizen (P2C) will give the public the ability to report certain types of crime without the need of a sworn or civilian member of the police department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
CBS 58
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
CBS 58
Repeat traffic offender charged with 45th citation in the past 5 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A repeat traffic offender has been charged again for driving while his license was revoked. Anthony Szablewski has racked up 45 citations in the past five years. He has been ticketed for speeding, reckless driving, operating while under the influence and more. Over the summer, the...
Suspects arrested after Waukesha residents asked to shelter in place
Waukesha police said suspects are in custody and no one else is wanted following an armed carjacking on Wednesday.
CBS 58
29-year-old man shot, Milwaukee police investigate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for unknown suspect(s) in a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 8:53 p.m. The location where this happened is still being determined. A 29-year-old man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. This...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police: 2 Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 52nd and Wright
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Oct. 11. According to police, the shooting happened near 52nd and Wright around 4:10 a.m. The victims, ages 20 and 21, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police are...
Milwaukee County D.A. believes car thieves deserve more time behind bars
The City of Milwaukee's car theft rate ranks among the highest in the nation. Many are wondering why those caught stealing cars do not face stiffer penalties.
24-year-old Milwaukee man shot, killed near 25th and Burnham
A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 25th and Burnham on Wednesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m.
BET
Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed, 10th and Wells crash, speeding driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor was killed when a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into the pastor's car near 10th and Wells Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. The pastor's church, Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee, identified the victim as Pastor Aaron Strong. Police said the speeding driver who...
CBS 58
Milwaukee violence prevention leader speaks out after shooting death of 12-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Following the death of a 12-year-old girl, Medical College of Wisconsin violence prevention officials are saying this is part of a disturbing trend of children being killed nationwide. Director of violence prevention policy and engagement at the Medical College, Reggie Moore, says 12-year-old Olivia Schultz being...
seehafernews.com
Student Arrested At Racine High School With Weapon
There are not a lot of details about a student’s arrest at Racine’s Case High School. Police say they arrested a student yesterday afternoon after getting a tip that the student had a weapon. Mount Pleasant Police say they found a gun on the student, but they are...
CBS 58
Economic impact of domestic violence in Milwaukee County over $100 million
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new study done by Sojourner Family Center indicates that in Milwaukee County, domestic violence victims face an annual of $113.1 million in economic losses. That staggering number includes physical and mental health care, loss of property, police and court costs among some of the impact.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 25th and Maple
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 25th and Maple that happened at 7:13 p.m. tonight, on Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 24-year-old Milwaukee man. A firearm was also recovered, and a 21-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. This is an ongoing...
12-year-old fatally shot while helping mom unload groceries near 38th and Rohr
A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while helping her mom unload groceries from their car Monday evening in Milwaukee.
WISN
Milwaukee County bus strike is possible
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County bus drivers say they are prepared to strike. Union transit workers voted late Friday to authorize a strike if their current contract talks fall through. "Our membership voted down a contract proposal that MCTS pushed on our membership. We voted it down 97%," said Amalgamated...
