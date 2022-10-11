Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.

