Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Third Ward burglary suspect wanted: police

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in an alleged Historic Third Ward burglary that happened Sept. 8. Police said the suspect broke into a business near Jefferson and Menomonee around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 and took property. The suspect is described as an African American man, 30-40 years old.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Armor Correctional convicted, Terrill Thomas jail death

MILWAUKEE - Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc. was convicted on all counts Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the 2016 Milwaukee County Jail death of Terrill Thomas. Thomas, 38, was jailed in connection with a shooting inside the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in April 2016. He faced felony charges in the case, but on April 24, 2016, he was found dead from dehydration inside his cell after spending a week without water -- his death ruled a homicide.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek help in finding burglary suspect

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking the public's assistance in finding the suspect involved in a burglary near E. Menomonee and N. Jefferson. Police say it happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Sept. 8. The suspect is a male, 30-40 years of age. Police say he...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail

MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Repeat traffic offender charged with 45th citation in the past 5 years

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A repeat traffic offender has been charged again for driving while his license was revoked. Anthony Szablewski has racked up 45 citations in the past five years. He has been ticketed for speeding, reckless driving, operating while under the influence and more. Over the summer, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

29-year-old man shot, Milwaukee police investigate

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for unknown suspect(s) in a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 8:53 p.m. The location where this happened is still being determined. A 29-year-old man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. This...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police: 2 Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 52nd and Wright

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Oct. 11. According to police, the shooting happened near 52nd and Wright around 4:10 a.m. The victims, ages 20 and 21, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BET

Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pastor killed, 10th and Wells crash, speeding driver arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor was killed when a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into the pastor's car near 10th and Wells Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. The pastor's church, Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee, identified the victim as Pastor Aaron Strong. Police said the speeding driver who...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Student Arrested At Racine High School With Weapon

There are not a lot of details about a student’s arrest at Racine’s Case High School. Police say they arrested a student yesterday afternoon after getting a tip that the student had a weapon. Mount Pleasant Police say they found a gun on the student, but they are...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 25th and Maple

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 25th and Maple that happened at 7:13 p.m. tonight, on Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 24-year-old Milwaukee man. A firearm was also recovered, and a 21-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. This is an ongoing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee County bus strike is possible

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County bus drivers say they are prepared to strike. Union transit workers voted late Friday to authorize a strike if their current contract talks fall through. "Our membership voted down a contract proposal that MCTS pushed on our membership. We voted it down 97%," said Amalgamated...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

