Man left quadriplegic after indoor sky diving accident, lawsuit alleges

ROSEMONT, Ill. — A local law office filed an amended complaint Tuesday on behalf of a Palos Park man who was rendered quadriplegic after an indoor skydiving incident in January 2021.

According to the amended complaint, David Schilling, 63, was participating in an indoor skydiving activity at iFLY in Rosemont on Jan. 21, 2021 when he became clearly unstable and instructors and spotters in charge of Schilling’s safety failed to intervene and protect him.

Schilling then crashed into a wall at the iFLY facility and was rendered quadriplegic, no longer having the ability to move any of his limbs or body from the neck down.

“iFLY should not market this activity on its own website as very safe and for children as young as three years old, but then knowingly maintain legal documents that call iFLY indoor skydiving an inherently dangerous activity,” said Jack Casciato, partner at Clifford Law Offices representing the Schillings. “iFLY cannot have it both ways. You can’t invite parents to host birthday parties at iFLY for children as young as three calling it safe for children, but then call it inherently dangerous.”

The lawsuit is pending in the Cook County Circuit Court and alleges counts of negligence, wanton and willful misconduct and fraudulent misrepresentation.

Clifford Law Offices held a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. presenting a written statement from Schilling, the filed complaint and videos and photos of Schilling following the incident.

A spokesman for iFLY issued the following statement Tuesday evening in response to the lawsuit:

“In iFLY’s 20 plus years of operation, over 15 million customers have safely flown with iFLY across all locations, and the company will continue to make the safety of all our customers our highest priority. iFLY has great empathy for Mr. Schilling and his family. At the time, Mr. Schilling was a very experienced, licensed skydiver with the United States Parachute Association with over 80 jumps who was receiving instruction in the iFLY wind tunnel from another experienced skydiver from Skydive Chicago at their private event for experienced skydivers.”

