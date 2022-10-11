Goulet’s bicycle kick pushes MSC past Prout

WOONSOCKET (WPRI) – Ian Goulet scored twice on Monday afternoon in Mount St. Charles 2-1 home victory over visiting Prout. Goulet’s game-winning goal was finished in style as he converted a bicycle kick on a cross from Corey Innis.

Highlights from the game are in the video above.

