Woonsocket, RI

Goulet’s bicycle kick pushes MSC past Prout

By Morey Hershgordon
 2 days ago

WOONSOCKET (WPRI) – Ian Goulet scored twice on Monday afternoon in Mount St. Charles 2-1 home victory over visiting Prout. Goulet’s game-winning goal was finished in style as he converted a bicycle kick on a cross from Corey Innis.

Highlights from the game are in the video above.

