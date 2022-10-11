Smith’s shutout sets tone, LaSalle blanks Mt. Hope

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – LaSalle goalkeeper Kennedy Smith delivered arguably the best performance of her season on Monday night. She pitched a shutout as the Rams downed the Huskies, 2-0, on their home turf. Lindsay Edmundson and Grace Martone scored both of the goals.

Highlights from the game are in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.