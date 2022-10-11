ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Smith’s shutout sets tone, LaSalle blanks Mt. Hope

By Morey Hershgordon
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – LaSalle goalkeeper Kennedy Smith delivered arguably the best performance of her season on Monday night. She pitched a shutout as the Rams downed the Huskies, 2-0, on their home turf. Lindsay Edmundson and Grace Martone scored both of the goals.

