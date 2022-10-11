Read full article on original website
Hilda Reid Gilbert
2d ago
My grandson went down 5th Ave and 3rd Street on Sunday. 5th Ave restaurants were buzzing but I definitely noticed many of the shops were not open yet. We also went down some of the side streets where homes and condos are. It was absolutely heart breaking how many homes had all of their belongings out on the street. This is going to take sometime to get over. I expect to a very low key season. People are having to rebuild their lives meaning no time for having fun on 5th or spending money on fluff when they need drywall.
3
Update on road access to Bonita Beach
