Naples, FL

Hilda Reid Gilbert
2d ago

My grandson went down 5th Ave and 3rd Street on Sunday. 5th Ave restaurants were buzzing but I definitely noticed many of the shops were not open yet. We also went down some of the side streets where homes and condos are. It was absolutely heart breaking how many homes had all of their belongings out on the street. This is going to take sometime to get over. I expect to a very low key season. People are having to rebuild their lives meaning no time for having fun on 5th or spending money on fluff when they need drywall.

WINKNEWS.com

Estero apartment complex accused of price-gouging after Ian

It’s illegal to ridiculously raise the price of necessary goods like food, water, gas and rent during a state of emergency. One woman believes a local apartment complex is price gouging her and other members of the community. The woman said in a matter of days the unit she...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian damages Smyrna Cafe week after opening in downtown Naples

A new local restaurant that was forced to close a week after it opened in downtown Naples is back in business after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. Smyrna Cafe initially opened Sept. 20, a week before Ian entered the Gulf. The Turkish-Mediterranean bakery and eatery weathered the storm well compared...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Marco Island businesses and beaches opening up

A sense of normalcy on Marco Island since a lot of restaurants, shops, rental places, and even South Beach opened back up. But, keep in mind, health officials ask people not to swim in the Gulf, and there are still piles of storm debris on the streets. Quite a few...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Alexander’s reopens as Alexander’s Garden Restaurant

Chef Alexander Bernard reopened his eponymous Naples restaurant for dinner last Thursday with a new name — Alexander’s Garden Restaurant. The reopening follows the chef’s annual summer sabbatical in California’s Bay Area. The restaurant sustained minimal damage from Hurricane Ian and the Oct. 6 reopening has been planned since spring. That reopening date also was the 27th anniversary of the restaurant’s original opening in 1995 as Alexander’s Restaurant.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral

The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pastor saves woman from Naples home during Ian

Walking into Rebecca Voss’ Naples home you can see there’s not much left. Just a mattress on the floor. She lost prized possessions, including playbills from her favorite musicals, gone. They were all lost during Hurricane Ian. Walls cut out after Ian rushed her home from all sides....
NAPLES, FL
newsy.com

Some Matlacha Island Homes Are Sinking After Hurricane Ian

Jane and Paul Ott, who own a house in Matlacha, say they are in total disbelief. "It's no longer my paradise. This was a dream home," Jane said. "It's just heartbreaking… " The vacation waterfront house they bought over a year ago suffered major damage from Hurricane Ian's devastating storm surge.
MATLACHA, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
WPTV

'We lost our hotel completely': Fort Myers Beach business owner explains what’s next for island community

Residents and business owners are once again able to return to Fort Myers Beach after first responders briefly shut the island down for rescue and recovery efforts. “We lost our hotel completely. We lost our beach house. I mean there's nothing left. Nothing,” said Scott Safford, a resident and business owner on Fort Myers Beach. He owns a hotel and a beach house.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Better Together organization helping Suncoast Estates community

Hand-delivering supplies to families in need because when you don’t have a car or gas, a distribution site doesn’t cut it. In Southwest Florida packs of water bottles getting loaded off trucks is now commonplace. But, what’s different is strangers and volunteers walking the streets to essentially take...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral Oktoberfest canceled

The German American Social Club announced on Wednesday morning that Oktoberfest 2022 is canceled. “First, we acknowledge that our club is located within a federally proclaimed disaster area and that our local infrastructure cannot support such an activity while providing extensive relief and recovery efforts anticipated to continue far beyond this month,” the club wrote in a press release.
CAPE CORAL, FL
The Daily South

Florida Couple Opens Home To Nuns Displaced By Hurricane Ian

A group of cloistered Florida nuns found themselves with nowhere to go as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a deadly Category 4 hurricane last month. Sister Mary Frances and three other nuns recalled watching in horror as water flooded the first floor of their monastery in Fort Myers Beach, confining them to the second floor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

