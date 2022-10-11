Petruzzelli, Siebenaler to provide leadership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne opened training camp on Monday at the Coliseum and of the 24 players in camp right now only seven played for the Komets last season.

With many new faces, the onus is on the group of returnees to provide leadership this season. That includes forward Anthony Petruzzelli, who finished last season at the Komets captain, and Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler, who’s entering his third year with the K’s.

