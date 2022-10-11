ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
BGR.com

A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth

Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
The Independent

Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft

New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
CNET

Asteroid Smacked by NASA's DART Spacecraft Now Has a Comet-Like Tail

Instantly after NASA intentionally crashed its Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos, a plume of dust and debris astronomers refer to as ejecta was visible to telescopes watching in space and on Earth. Now, follow-up observations show the dust is being pushed away from the asteroid by...
Outsider.com

NASA Reveals Wild Video Simulation of How the Moon Could’ve Formed

For decades, the world’s top astrophysicists have been arguing over the origin of Earth’s moon. But a recent theory is gaining traction as the most plausible. Since the 1980s, most scientists have believed that the moon formed billions of years ago after a large planet, roughly the size of Mars, crashed into Earth. The collision would have caused gas, metals, and magma to shoot into the cosmos that came together over the course of decades or centuries.
msn.com

How The October 9 Full Moon Will Affect You If You're A Capricorn

Full moons and meteor showers are peak nighttime spooky season aesthetics and, if you have a clear sky on the night of October 9, it could be something you get to experience IRL. Called the Hunter's Moon, the October 2022 full moon is set to peak at exactly 4:55 pm ET, per Refinery 29.
sciencealert.com

Secrets to The Moon's Slow Escape Have Been Uncovered in Earth's Crust

Looking up at the Moon in the night sky, you would never imagine that it is slowly moving away from Earth. But we know otherwise. In 1969, NASA's Apollo missions installed reflective panels on the Moon. These have shown that the Moon is currently moving 3.8 centimeters away from the Earth every year.
CNET

NASA Confirms DART Changed the Orbit and Location of Asteroid Dimorphos

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed Tuesday that the space agency succeeded in its mission to change the orbit of small asteroid Dimorphos. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, aka DART, was crashed into Dimorphos a few weeks ago to test one possible method of protecting Earth from a dangerous body on a collision course with our planet.
The Independent

Nasa sets date for next Artemis I Moon mission launch attempt

After overcoming engine troubles, fuel line leaks, and a major hurricane, Nasa is ready for the third launch attempt of its Artemis I Moon mission. Lift off has been scheduled for no earlier than 12.07am EST on Monday 14 November.Backup launch dates for the mission include Wednesday 16 November beginning at 1.04am EST, and Saturday 19 November, beginning at 1.45am EST, according to a Nasa blog. An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, Artemis I will serve as a shake down for flight systems, and an opportunity to run experiments, as Orion flies...
Andrei Tapalaga

The US Government Proposed To Nuke the Moon

The ultimate way to show power to the worldCuriosmos. The United States has come up with a number of plans to become the dominating force in the globe. In spite of the fact that not all of these recommendations were pursued and carried out by the army, the bulk of them was, and they came in various forms and sizes. Particularly during the Cold War, when Americans faced up against the Red Bear in the East, this was true. As the USSR began to catch up to the US in terms of technology in the 1950s and 1960s, plans were made to show the American people that the US still held the upper hand. When a certain strategy was revealed, it would startle the entire globe.

